Alabama State

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: The effect of Jan. 6 on America’s democracy, 2 years later

In the two years since a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the 2020 election certification, election deniers have run for office at all levels in the U.S., poll workers have been threatened, and Trump has once again announced his candidacy for president while still espousing baseless claims of fraud in the last presidential election. But the tenets of American democracy held firm in the 2022 midterm elections despite the Jan. 6 insurrection and elected officials continuing to spread lies about the results of the 2020 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

The federal government is set to max out on debt. Here’s why it could start a political standoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is on track to max out on its $31.4 trillion borrowing authority as soon as this month, starting the clock on an expected standoff between President Joe Biden and the new House Republican majority that will test both parties’ ability to navigate a divided Washington, with the fragile global economy at stake.
LOUISIANA STATE
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: How did the Jan. 6 attack affect the rest of the world?

Two years ago, insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol. Echoing the lies of former President Donald Trump of a stolen 2020 presidential election, rioters ransacked the Capitol hoping to stop the counting of electoral votes by the House and the Senate. While the insurrectionists failed to overturn President Joe Biden’s election...
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

