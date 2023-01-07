Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
“People are mad at me”: MTG throws Trump under the bus after right-wing backlash over McCarthy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., complained on Monday that she is receiving hate from the MAGA movement because she supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker. During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk on the MAGA-oriented Real America's Voice network, Greene responded to an angry viewer who wanted...
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
“Everybody panicked and flipped out”: Lauren Boebert’s “confusion” prompted angry GOP confrontation
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Chaotic scene unfolds as McCarthy fails on 14th ballot for speaker
WASHINGTON — Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to win the House speakership on a 14th ballot late Friday, falling one vote short as tensions boiled over in a chaotic scene on the House floor. McCarthy was on the cusp of becoming House speaker late Friday night as the chamber convened...
There are new House rules under GOP leadership. Here’s a short guide
It took 15 votes and a full screenplay’s worth of chamber drama, but last week, House Republicans managed to elect a speaker. This week — so far — has moved much more quickly; the House adopted its rules by a vote of 220-213. We can now talk...
Kevin McCarthy makes big gains for speaker, but still short as House adjourns till evening
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy flipped 15 colleagues to support him in dramatic votes for House speaker on Friday, making extraordinary gains on the fourth day and the 12th and 13th ballots of a historic standoff that was testing American democracy and the GOP majority’s ability to govern.
WATCH: The effect of Jan. 6 on America’s democracy, 2 years later
In the two years since a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the 2020 election certification, election deniers have run for office at all levels in the U.S., poll workers have been threatened, and Trump has once again announced his candidacy for president while still espousing baseless claims of fraud in the last presidential election. But the tenets of American democracy held firm in the 2022 midterm elections despite the Jan. 6 insurrection and elected officials continuing to spread lies about the results of the 2020 election.
The federal government is set to max out on debt. Here’s why it could start a political standoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is on track to max out on its $31.4 trillion borrowing authority as soon as this month, starting the clock on an expected standoff between President Joe Biden and the new House Republican majority that will test both parties’ ability to navigate a divided Washington, with the fragile global economy at stake.
WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing after Biden’s trip to Mexico, U.S. southern border
President Joe Biden returned to the United States late on Tuesday following a brief visit to Mexico, where he met with his counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The White House is scheduled to hold a news briefing at 2:00 p.m. ET. Watch...
WATCH: White House announces $3.75 billion in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House announced Friday a new $3.75 billion military assistance package to help Ukraine and its neighbors on NATO’s eastern flank as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grinds on. Watch the briefing in the player above. The latest tranche of assistance will include for...
Jan. 6 attack anniversary marked with ceremonies at Capitol and White House
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
LISTEN: Supreme Court debates limits on union tactics in spoiled concrete case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday debated the limits of the pressure unions can exert during a strike in a case about cement truck drivers who walked off the job with the trucks full of wet concrete. Listen in the player above. Chief Justice John Roberts at...
WATCH: How did the Jan. 6 attack affect the rest of the world?
Two years ago, insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol. Echoing the lies of former President Donald Trump of a stolen 2020 presidential election, rioters ransacked the Capitol hoping to stop the counting of electoral votes by the House and the Senate. While the insurrectionists failed to overturn President Joe Biden’s election...
Rep. Katie Porter to run for Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California said Tuesday she will seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat and the oldest member of the chamber. “Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” Porter said in...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0