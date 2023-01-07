ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant gets defensive in win over Marion Harding

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
MARION — The old adage is that defense travels. Pleasant's girls basketball team took it to heart Friday night at Marion Harding.

The Spartans held Harding to single digits in every quarter en route to a 45-29 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference road victory.

"We have to play well on defense. Our girls take that as pride. That’s their staple. They like to play defense," Pleasant coach Keriann Pratt said.

For the fifth time this season, Pleasant held an opponent to fewer than 30 points. The 51 given up to Fairbanks in the season-opener is the most the Spartans have allowed in a game this season. After that, only Kenton, Bishop Ready and Ontario have cracked 40 against Pleasant, and those all came in victories for the Spartans.

"It’s gritty, but we talk about it every day. It’s a mindset," Pratt said.

Coming into Friday night, opponents were shooting just 23 percent on 3-pointers and 33 percent on 2-pointers as the Spartans were allowing only 32.7 points per game in MOAC play and 33.9 points overall — both tops in the conference.

Pleasant didn't hurt its defensive stats against the Presidents.

They only allowed three Harding players to score and only sent them to the foul line three times, committing five fouls all night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBpmO_0k6WqMHk00

"We talked about how you’re only as good as who you are guarding," Pratt said. "If your coach is putting you on their best player, you know that’s what they think of me. That holds the girls up. They are prideful, and they are excited when they get their defensive assignments."

In the first two-and-a-half minutes of the game, Pleasant jumped to a 7-0 lead, but a little over three minutes later after three straight field goals from Harding's Gracey Thompson and a 3-pointer from Aniya Mitchell, it was tied at 9-9.

It stayed close in the second period as Kamarice Jackson cut and scored a layup and then finished the 3-point play to cut the Pleasant lead to 17-16 with 2:57 left. The Spartans closed with a 21-17 lead at halftime.

"We talked about accountability with players, the things that they are doing well and the things they wanted to improve," Pratt said of their second-half adjustments. "They wanted to make their defensive stand. That’s our reputation as a defensive team. They wanted to play man-to-man and shut things down and they did."

Pleasant moved from its zone pressure and 1-3-1 half-court defenses to man-to-man in the second half and it worked just as well.

Harding was held to six points in the third period and closed with seven points in the fourth quarter.

"Going into the game we had played three really tough games in a row with lots of character and lots of effort," Marion Harding coach Cory White said. "The culture seemed like it was headed in the right direction. We just came out tonight and we were flat. We said we’re going from 8 to 10 (Saturday) morning and watch film for about an hour and we’re going to correct some things."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzpYq_0k6WqMHk00

Harding (5-7, 3-4) entered the game having won its last three contests since Christmas, beating Madison, Ontario and Indian Lake. However, Friday night at home was a struggle.

"I don’t have an answer. A lot of it is a mental game," White added. "We had a great week of practice. I don’t know. We tend to play pretty flat at home. I don’t know if it’s the crowd and we don’t like playing in front of our fans, but usually we play pretty decent away. The thing is we only have three more home games. We have seven away games and three home, so there are seven games that hopefully we can show up for."

Mitchell led the Prexies with 18 points, as Jackson and Thompson were the only others to score for Harding.

For Pleasant (10-3, 5-2), Williams scored 16 points with six other players scoring between two points and seven.

It is the fifth straight victory for the Spartans and their ninth in their last 10 games.

"We talked about how this is the midpoint of the season and how we wanted to keep winning, but we want to win and play well," Pratt said. "We need to cut down turnovers and be more aggressive and dominate on the boards more. We do really well with pressure, and we get a lot of defensive points, but in our half-court set we just need to calm down and get through more series of it."

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Pleasant gets defensive in win over Marion Harding

