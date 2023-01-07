ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Workweek News and Notes: ECVC Foundation honors employees

The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9pl0_0k6WqF6f00

Six employees from Eastern Carolina Vocational Center were honored with Foundation Awards during the employee Christmas lunch held Dec. 22.

The Morris Brody Award for Excellence was presented to Amanda Bonds, business operations specialist.

The Walter B. Jones Jr. Award for Excellence was presented to Tina Haddock, payroll/benefits specialist.

The Walter L. Williams Award for Excellence was presented to Irwin Strong, floor tech.

Meritorious Service Award winners were: Novella Johnson (touch-Up painter); Wanda Johnson, (shipping clerk); and Keyona Jones (label clerk).

Robert Wilkerson, chairman of the ECVC Foundation Board of Directors, presented the awards. Along with plaques, the winners received monetary awards made possible by the support of ECVC’s Foundation Board.

Each winner was nominated by their fellow co-workers and/or supervisors based on his or her extra efforts and special contributions to the success of their departments, as well as ECVC.

ECVC is the largest employer of persons with disabilities in eastern North Carolina and one of Pitt County’s largest manufacturing employers. It holds more than a dozen federal contracts for products including batteries, battery terminal adapters, picture frames, drill bits, pipe cleaners and pushpins. ECVC also has a variety of other business lines, including commercial assembly, packaging, warehousing and janitorial service. ECVC places more than 80 people with disabilities in jobs with a variety of Pitt County employers each year.

Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty merges with Sea Coast Advantage

Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty has announced its firm’s merger with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage.

This new alliance will provide added value for clients and will extend the geographic reach of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in eastern North Carolina northward to Washington and the surrounding areas, officials said. Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage leaders said the move is a facet of their business model, which ensures buyers and sellers experience the ultimate in local knowledge and customer service, along with the backing and support of a brand that is respected worldwide.

Officials said the merger will ultimately deliver added value to local agents, as well as their clients.

“A few of the resulting synergies include a vast referral network, advanced technology to streamline transactions, and an elevated market presence in eastern North Carolina,” said Gerri McKinley, co-owner/broker of Coastal Rivers Realty. “We could not be more excited for this new partnership — it is a win for everyone involved.”

“Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers is a very successful company with a great reputation. We look forward to building on that success,” said Tim Milam, CEO of Sea Coast Advantage. “By joining forces, we can offer a comprehensive suite of resources and tools for the agents and the clients they serve. We consistently look for opportunities to add quality agents to our organization and this merger does just that.”

Maria Wilson, Coastal Rivers Realty co-owner/broker, also pointed out additional benefits of specialized training and professional development, an increased marketing presence and revitalized social media campaigns for their agents.

“We are very excited for this merger and what all of these additional resources mean for the future,” Wilson said.

Sea Coast Advantage has experienced exponential growth in recent years. “Part of the reason for that is our phenomenal support staff, which serves our more than 800 agents, and our leadership team that continually focuses on adapting and refining our services to meet the needs of our agents, so that they can provide clients with the most positive experience,” said Denise Kinney, Sea Coast Advantage president. “We are thrilled to add Gerri, Maria and their outstanding group of agents to the Sea Coast family. Their reputation for knowledge, experience, and integrity provide our company with a substantial benefit in the Washington area.”

To contact a Realtor, or learn more about career opportunities, call 910-799-3435 or visit www.SeaCoastRealty.com

Sea Coast Advantage is the largest and best-selling real estate company in eastern N.C. and South Carolina’s Grand Strand. The firm has ranked No. 1 in southeastern North Carolina for the past 23 years. In 2021, closed sales volume exceeded $3.2 billion and over 10,000 transactions.

Sea Coast Advantage also has an ownership interest in Coldwell Banker Advantage which serves major markets including Raleigh and the Triangle, Fayetteville, Southern Pines, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and the Triad.

Visit Greenville, NC leader completes Equity, Diversity, Inclusion certificationThe Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Greenville, NC) has announced that President and CEO Andrew Schmidt recently completed his Destinations International’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Series certification.

Destinations International is dedicated to serving destination marketing and management professionals through the four cornerstones of community, advocacy, research and education.

Together with members and partners, Destinations International represents a collaborative association: exchanging ideas, connecting innovative people and elevating tourism to its highest potential by informing, connecting, inspiring and educating members to drive destination economic impact, job creation, community sustainability and quality of life through travel.

Destinations International recently partnered with The Ladipo Group to expand its equity, diversity and inclusion programming to support these efforts with six virtual sessions designed around the topics of emotional intelligence, effective communication, microaggressions, unconscious bias and allyship.

“I am thankful to have been part of Destination International’s EDI Leadership Series for the last six months,” Schmidt said. “The course content and relationships made with other DMO leaders has already helped me to become a more effective leader, and I look forward to putting new concepts to work as we continue creating an even more welcoming and inclusive destination.”

Visit Greenville, NC is committed to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility professional development and educational opportunities for its staff to better inform their destination marketing and management work to help grow and promote Greenville-Pitt County as destination that is welcoming and accessible to all.

In addition, Schmidt also has been selected to serve on Destinations International’s Professional Development Committee, which works to improve the knowledge and skills of members through the recommendation, design and evaluation of all professional development programming and the continual analysis of these programs to ensure they are accessible, offer value and are relevant to the needs of the travel and tourism industry.

“I am honored to serve on Destination International’s Professional Development Committee,” Schmidt said. “As a recent graduate of DI’s Certified Destination Management Executive Program, I am excited to share my knowledge to help shape and encourage future educational opportunities for members of the international destination marketing community.”

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

MLK event to reward Presidential Award in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This Monday at 10 am, the Young Women of Promise, Inc., in partnership with ENC Nonprofit Partners, Inc., will have its 13th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday celebration. Dr. Nay Malloy will deliver the keynote address for the event and Sandra Bruton Fisher, who is also a creditor’s rights paralegal […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Changes coming to Greenville social districts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes are coming to Uptown Greenville’s social districts. City Council approved some changes Monday, just more than two months after the social districts were implemented. As of Feb. 1, the Uptown Social District and Dickinson Avenue Social District will be combined to form the Greenville Uptown Social District. Additionally, the social […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Candlelight vigil held for Khalil Jefferson, family

COMING UP AT 10 & 11: A candlelight vigil was held in Greenville for Khalil Jefferson and his family. Officials believe they have found his body after he went missing. Adrianna Hargrove was at the vigil and will have more on this tonight. Candlelight vigil held for Khalil Jefferson, family.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Personal Care Pantry in Kinston looking for donations

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A group in Kinston wants to help some middle schoolers and you can also chip in. “Act Now Community Development Corporation” is working to create a personal care pantry for students at Rochelle Middle School. “If they are concerned about their personal hygiene, it is a distraction from their education, and […]
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Bear spotted in Craven County backyard

NEW BERN, Craven County — A bear and its cub were spotted in the Brices Creek area of Craven County. We're told the bears were spotted after some fresh suet was put out for backyard birds. The homeowners say they've seen bears in their yard before, but never this late in the Winter season. Den entry for winter hibernation is generally between November and sometimes at late as January.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

COVID-19 community transmission high in much of eastern North Carolina

The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that community level transmission of COVID-19 is high in the majority of eastern North Carolina. To prevent getting sick, scientists suggest people in the region wear a high-quality mask, consider avoiding any non-essential indoor activities where a lot of people will gather, and stay up-to-date with vaccinations and boosters.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Business owners reacting to updated Uptown Greenville parking plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The parking situation in Uptown is changing … again. During Monday’s meeting, the Greenville City Council decided to allow two hours of free parking, instead of the initial one hour. This change comes from businesses in Uptown pushing for a change. Business owners said that they are losing customers. Ryan Griffin, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern High School upping security with metal detectors

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A high school here in the east is proactively adding security with metal detectors at its large events. Rumors of metal detectors being put into New Bern High School circulated among students on social media over the holiday break, according to sophomore Sophie Sullivan. “A...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Controlled burn in Duplin County causes crashes, part of road to close

Officials closed a portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South Tuesday morning after “several motor vehicle accidents” happened amid hazardous conditions stemming from what was determined to be a prescribed fire nearby. Controlled burn in Duplin County causes crashes, …. Officials closed a portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

YOU KNOW US? People wanted in stolen credit card case

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in solving the case of a stolen credit card. Winterville police want to identify two people who are persons of interest in using the stolen card. The card was used at the Game Stop on Greenville Boulevard in Greenville around...
WINTERVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 5, 6 & 7

Myrna Frances Smith, 82, of Newport, NC passed away at her home on January 7, 2023, with her beloved husband by her side. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 11th at Cedar Grove Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Joseph Parker. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Cousin reacts to deadly Greenville stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members are sharing more about a man killed in a stabbing in Greenville on Friday. We told you about it last night. WITN stopped by the area where police say it happened to learn more. “I can’t say I was surprised at all. I hear...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Zebulon man pockets $100,000 lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rodney Brown took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Brown, of Zebulon, bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. He arrived at lottery headquarters...
ZEBULON, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Many local, county offices closing for King holiday

Local, state and federal offices, the post office, banks, Wayne County Public Schools and Wayne County government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Dr. Martn Luther King Jr. holiday. Mount Olive town offices and the town recyclable center will be closed on Monday, Jan.16, in...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy