Workweek News and Notes: ECVC Foundation honors employees

Six employees from Eastern Carolina Vocational Center were honored with Foundation Awards during the employee Christmas lunch held Dec. 22.

The Morris Brody Award for Excellence was presented to Amanda Bonds, business operations specialist.

The Walter B. Jones Jr. Award for Excellence was presented to Tina Haddock, payroll/benefits specialist.

The Walter L. Williams Award for Excellence was presented to Irwin Strong, floor tech.

Meritorious Service Award winners were: Novella Johnson (touch-Up painter); Wanda Johnson, (shipping clerk); and Keyona Jones (label clerk).

Robert Wilkerson, chairman of the ECVC Foundation Board of Directors, presented the awards. Along with plaques, the winners received monetary awards made possible by the support of ECVC’s Foundation Board.

Each winner was nominated by their fellow co-workers and/or supervisors based on his or her extra efforts and special contributions to the success of their departments, as well as ECVC.

ECVC is the largest employer of persons with disabilities in eastern North Carolina and one of Pitt County’s largest manufacturing employers. It holds more than a dozen federal contracts for products including batteries, battery terminal adapters, picture frames, drill bits, pipe cleaners and pushpins. ECVC also has a variety of other business lines, including commercial assembly, packaging, warehousing and janitorial service. ECVC places more than 80 people with disabilities in jobs with a variety of Pitt County employers each year.

Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty merges with Sea Coast Advantage

Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty has announced its firm’s merger with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage.

This new alliance will provide added value for clients and will extend the geographic reach of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in eastern North Carolina northward to Washington and the surrounding areas, officials said. Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage leaders said the move is a facet of their business model, which ensures buyers and sellers experience the ultimate in local knowledge and customer service, along with the backing and support of a brand that is respected worldwide.

Officials said the merger will ultimately deliver added value to local agents, as well as their clients.

“A few of the resulting synergies include a vast referral network, advanced technology to streamline transactions, and an elevated market presence in eastern North Carolina,” said Gerri McKinley, co-owner/broker of Coastal Rivers Realty. “We could not be more excited for this new partnership — it is a win for everyone involved.”

“Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers is a very successful company with a great reputation. We look forward to building on that success,” said Tim Milam, CEO of Sea Coast Advantage. “By joining forces, we can offer a comprehensive suite of resources and tools for the agents and the clients they serve. We consistently look for opportunities to add quality agents to our organization and this merger does just that.”

Maria Wilson, Coastal Rivers Realty co-owner/broker, also pointed out additional benefits of specialized training and professional development, an increased marketing presence and revitalized social media campaigns for their agents.

“We are very excited for this merger and what all of these additional resources mean for the future,” Wilson said.

Sea Coast Advantage has experienced exponential growth in recent years. “Part of the reason for that is our phenomenal support staff, which serves our more than 800 agents, and our leadership team that continually focuses on adapting and refining our services to meet the needs of our agents, so that they can provide clients with the most positive experience,” said Denise Kinney, Sea Coast Advantage president. “We are thrilled to add Gerri, Maria and their outstanding group of agents to the Sea Coast family. Their reputation for knowledge, experience, and integrity provide our company with a substantial benefit in the Washington area.”

To contact a Realtor, or learn more about career opportunities, call 910-799-3435 or visit www.SeaCoastRealty.com

Sea Coast Advantage is the largest and best-selling real estate company in eastern N.C. and South Carolina’s Grand Strand. The firm has ranked No. 1 in southeastern North Carolina for the past 23 years. In 2021, closed sales volume exceeded $3.2 billion and over 10,000 transactions.

Sea Coast Advantage also has an ownership interest in Coldwell Banker Advantage which serves major markets including Raleigh and the Triangle, Fayetteville, Southern Pines, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and the Triad.

Visit Greenville, NC leader completes Equity, Diversity, Inclusion certificationThe Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Greenville, NC) has announced that President and CEO Andrew Schmidt recently completed his Destinations International’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Series certification.

Destinations International is dedicated to serving destination marketing and management professionals through the four cornerstones of community, advocacy, research and education.

Together with members and partners, Destinations International represents a collaborative association: exchanging ideas, connecting innovative people and elevating tourism to its highest potential by informing, connecting, inspiring and educating members to drive destination economic impact, job creation, community sustainability and quality of life through travel.

Destinations International recently partnered with The Ladipo Group to expand its equity, diversity and inclusion programming to support these efforts with six virtual sessions designed around the topics of emotional intelligence, effective communication, microaggressions, unconscious bias and allyship.

“I am thankful to have been part of Destination International’s EDI Leadership Series for the last six months,” Schmidt said. “The course content and relationships made with other DMO leaders has already helped me to become a more effective leader, and I look forward to putting new concepts to work as we continue creating an even more welcoming and inclusive destination.”

Visit Greenville, NC is committed to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility professional development and educational opportunities for its staff to better inform their destination marketing and management work to help grow and promote Greenville-Pitt County as destination that is welcoming and accessible to all.

In addition, Schmidt also has been selected to serve on Destinations International’s Professional Development Committee, which works to improve the knowledge and skills of members through the recommendation, design and evaluation of all professional development programming and the continual analysis of these programs to ensure they are accessible, offer value and are relevant to the needs of the travel and tourism industry.

“I am honored to serve on Destination International’s Professional Development Committee,” Schmidt said. “As a recent graduate of DI’s Certified Destination Management Executive Program, I am excited to share my knowledge to help shape and encourage future educational opportunities for members of the international destination marketing community.”