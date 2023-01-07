Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bret Bielema, Illinois HC, tweets interesting reaction to newest Auburn transfer commit, Illini target
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has had an interesting day on social media. It all stems around the recruitment of transfer offensive lineman Avery Jones. Jones, who began his career in North Carolina, started for the Pirates over the past three seasons, spending time at guard and center. He committed to Illinois out of the transfer portal on December 13.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Badgers Reportedly Land Massive Four-Star Wide Receiver
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been on an absolute tear lately. The recruiting game has been on another level after Fickell arrived. The Badgers have landed four-star quarterbacks, defensive backs, and elite players from the transfer portal. The next elite talent could be on the way for the Badgers. Former USC wide receiver C.J. Williams may be on the way to Madison.
Arnold resigns as Jefferson’s football coach
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Jefferson High School is looking for a new head football coach. Former coach Jake Arnold has resigned. Arnold was the J-Hawks’ head coach the past four seasons. During that time, they won five games and they lost 26. Last season they were 2-7. They made good strides though with a strong passing attack […]
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Pearl, Illinois OL, announces plans on 2023 season
Julian Pearl has been a key offensive lineman for Illinois under Bret Bielema. On Sunday afternoon, Pearl provided a jolt to the program, announcing his plans to return for the 2023 season. His announcement adds to a core group of offensive line pieces returning to the Illini for next season....
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern students denied at Welsh-Ryan Arena on night of Jan. 4 win over in-state rival Illinois
Though Northwestern’s home court advantage rang in a triumph against rival Illinois, a packed student section left many NU students waiting outside the doors of Welsh-Ryan Arena, unable to witness the victory Wednesday. “Nobody knew, when we got there, that not everybody was going to get in,” Weinberg junior...
Rockford area scores for Tuesday, January 10
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area from Tuesday, January 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch overtime Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and features stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 42 Guilford 36 in overtimeJefferson […]
Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines
SOUTH BELOIT, Illinois — Less than half a mile south of the Wisconsin border in Illinois, the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary bustles with activity. Cars with license plates from Wisconsin, Minnesota and other pot-banning states slide in and out of the shop’s expansive parking lot. The bright and airy retail store is an easy hop off […] The post Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WCIA
New owners revitalize old Rantoul bowling alley
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Those who live in Rantoul are looking forward to seeing an old attraction being renovated and reopened. New owners Aaron and Cindy Tuller are naming the bowling alley Rugers after their two-year-old dog. The bowling alley used to be called Country Tyme Lanes. It’s been around since 1964 and permanently closed eight months ago.
WIFR
FitMe Wellness in Rockford celebrates success with open house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just a year ago, FitMe Wellness opened a new location with a state-of-the-art HVAC design to help ease members back to their in-person workouts post-pandemic. Now, club owner Greg Georgis invites the public to celebrate health and fitness with an open house week so non-members can...
MyStateline.com
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman …. A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said.
MyStateline.com
No one seriously hurt after Boone County crash
No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. Tuesday was national "Save the Eagles Day" across the nation, but it was just a regular day at the office for one local non-profit.
thedakotaplanet.com
Dakota High School’s Latest Headlines and morning announcements on Tuesday 1/10/2023 at 7:15 am!
Dakota High School’s Latest Headlines and morning announcements on Tuesday January 10th, 2023, at 7:15am. Latest Announcements, Weather, and Joke of the Day with Zachary Veal, Jeff Garrant, and Brady Miller!
WAND TV
Decatur Memorial Hospital, St. Mary's announce top baby names for 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are announcing the top baby names for 2022. Below are the combined top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital in 2022. Girls:. Harper (8) Tied for...
Rockford says no to chickens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
SUV crashes into Ogle County Brewery, no injuries reported
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed. According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a […]
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
rockrivercurrent.com
Developers target spring to open building that will house Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK — Developers say they’re targeting spring to complete a three-tenant building near the corner of Illinois 173 and Illinois 251 that will house Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and a third business that has yet to be named. The 5,800-square-foot structure, which is in front of...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rockford
Rockford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rockford.
nbc15.com
Final hearing held before homicide trial of former UW-Madison player
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former University of Wisconsin- Madison football player accused of killing two women appeared in court Friday for the final time before his trial begins next week. During the pre-trial conference held in Rock County for Marcus Randle El, court records indicate that all witnesses in...
