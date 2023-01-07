ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Bret Bielema, Illinois HC, tweets interesting reaction to newest Auburn transfer commit, Illini target

Illinois coach Bret Bielema has had an interesting day on social media. It all stems around the recruitment of transfer offensive lineman Avery Jones. Jones, who began his career in North Carolina, started for the Pirates over the past three seasons, spending time at guard and center. He committed to Illinois out of the transfer portal on December 13.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Badgers Reportedly Land Massive Four-Star Wide Receiver

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been on an absolute tear lately. The recruiting game has been on another level after Fickell arrived. The Badgers have landed four-star quarterbacks, defensive backs, and elite players from the transfer portal. The next elite talent could be on the way for the Badgers. Former USC wide receiver C.J. Williams may be on the way to Madison.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Arnold resigns as Jefferson’s football coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Jefferson High School is looking for a new head football coach. Former coach Jake Arnold has resigned. Arnold was the J-Hawks’ head coach the past four seasons. During that time, they won five games and they lost 26. Last season they were 2-7. They made good strides though with a strong passing attack […]
ROCKFORD, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Julian Pearl, Illinois OL, announces plans on 2023 season

Julian Pearl has been a key offensive lineman for Illinois under Bret Bielema. On Sunday afternoon, Pearl provided a jolt to the program, announcing his plans to return for the 2023 season. His announcement adds to a core group of offensive line pieces returning to the Illini for next season....
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area scores for Tuesday, January 10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area from Tuesday, January 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch overtime Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and features stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 42 Guilford 36 in overtimeJefferson […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Louisiana Illuminator

Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines

SOUTH BELOIT, Illinois — Less than half a mile south of the Wisconsin border in Illinois, the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary bustles with activity. Cars with license plates from Wisconsin, Minnesota and other pot-banning states slide in and out of the shop’s expansive parking lot. The bright and airy retail store is an easy hop off […] The post Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
WCIA

New owners revitalize old Rantoul bowling alley

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Those who live in Rantoul are looking forward to seeing an old attraction being renovated and reopened. New owners Aaron and Cindy Tuller are naming the bowling alley Rugers after their two-year-old dog. The bowling alley used to be called Country Tyme Lanes. It’s been around since 1964 and permanently closed eight months ago.
RANTOUL, IL
WIFR

FitMe Wellness in Rockford celebrates success with open house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just a year ago, FitMe Wellness opened a new location with a state-of-the-art HVAC design to help ease members back to their in-person workouts post-pandemic. Now, club owner Greg Georgis invites the public to celebrate health and fitness with an open house week so non-members can...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash

A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman …. A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

No one seriously hurt after Boone County crash

No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. Tuesday was national "Save the Eagles Day" across the nation, but it was just a regular day at the office for one local non-profit.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Decatur Memorial Hospital, St. Mary's announce top baby names for 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are announcing the top baby names for 2022. Below are the combined top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital in 2022. Girls:. Harper (8) Tied for...
DECATUR, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford says no to chickens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Final hearing held before homicide trial of former UW-Madison player

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former University of Wisconsin- Madison football player accused of killing two women appeared in court Friday for the final time before his trial begins next week. During the pre-trial conference held in Rock County for Marcus Randle El, court records indicate that all witnesses in...
MADISON, WI

