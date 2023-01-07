ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

lindyssports.com

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler to return in 2023

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Tuesday that he will return to the Gamecocks in 2023. Rattler threw for 3,012 yards and 18 touchdowns against 12 interceptions this past season, rekindling the promise that he showed in one prior outstanding season at Oklahoma. Rattler made his announcement in a video...
COLUMBIA, SC

