ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a ten year tradition in Rockford, but one that dates back decades in the Orthodox Church, blessing the river. Orthodox Churches across the world bless nearby rivers annually, and here in the stateline, the Rock River. Leaders say it’s a time to bring the community together in faith and prayer. Father Jonathon Bannon with the Christ Savior Orthodox Church brought the tradition to Rockford ten years ago, and says this year was a success, especially because it’s never known whether or not the Rock River will be frozen.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO