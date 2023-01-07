ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold resigns as Jefferson’s football coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Jefferson High School is looking for a new head football coach. Former coach Jake Arnold has resigned. Arnold was the J-Hawks’ head coach the past four seasons. During that time, they won five games and they lost 26. Last season they were 2-7. They made good strides though with a strong passing attack […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Badgers Receive Commitment From Five-Star All-American (Transfer Portal)

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to work magic in the transfer portal. They are up to nine total commitments for the 2023 class from the transfer portal alone. This time the Badgers addressed special teams as they landed a 2022 All-American kicker. Nathanial Vakos, a former five-star recruit and transfer from Ohio University, has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Badgers Reportedly Land Massive Four-Star Wide Receiver

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been on an absolute tear lately. The recruiting game has been on another level after Fickell arrived. The Badgers have landed four-star quarterbacks, defensive backs, and elite players from the transfer portal. The next elite talent could be on the way for the Badgers. Former USC wide receiver C.J. Williams may be on the way to Madison.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Louisville lands transfer commitment from veteran Wisconsin RB

Isaac Guerendo is headed to Louisville after leaving Wisconsin. The talented RB has spent the last 5 years with the Badgers and will spend his last year of eligibility with the Cardinals. Guerendo announced his destination via Twitter, along with a caption reading “new beginnings.”. Despite being third on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
MyStateline.com

No one seriously hurt after Boone County crash

No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. Tuesday was national "Save the Eagles Day" across the nation, but it was just a regular day at the office for one local non-profit.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford man, charged with attempted murder of cop, to enter plea

One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer is scheduled to enter a plea in a Winnebago County Court on Tuesday. Rockford man, charged with attempted murder of cop, …. One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

24-Year-Old Rockford Woman Killed in Head-On Collision Identified

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has revealed the identity of a woman killed in a head-on collision in Rockford this past Friday evening (1/6). The accident occurred near the area of Springfield Road and Safford Avenue on the city's northwest side around 6:15 pm Friday when a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old man apparently crossed the center line.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Stateline churches gather to bless the Rock River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a ten year tradition in Rockford, but one that dates back decades in the Orthodox Church, blessing the river. Orthodox Churches across the world bless nearby rivers annually, and here in the stateline, the Rock River. Leaders say it’s a time to bring the community together in faith and prayer. Father Jonathon Bannon with the Christ Savior Orthodox Church brought the tradition to Rockford ten years ago, and says this year was a success, especially because it’s never known whether or not the Rock River will be frozen.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Alpine Rd. resurfacing project to start this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Part of S. Alpine Rd. is rugged and dangerous. Now drivers on one of the busiest roads in Rockford will soon have a smoother commute. After years of discussion, Rockford city council approves an agreement to repair a stretch of Alpine Rd. from Charles St. to just south of Collins Aerospace. One manager at a local tire shop says the road has gotten worse over time and people’s vehicles are paying the price.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford says no to chickens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL

