Rockford Christian remains undefeated with win at Pecatonica
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Put two state-ranked basketball teams on the same court and you’re likely to get a great game. That was the case Monday night at Pecatonica. Rockford Christian, the state’s #9 ranked team in Class 2A, held off Pecatonica the state’s #2 team in 1A 73-67. Rockford Christian led by seven points at halftime […]
Machesney Park, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Machesney Park. The Rockford Auburn High School basketball team will have a game with Harlem High School on January 09, 2023, 21:00:00. The Rockford Auburn High School basketball team will have a game with Harlem High School on January 09, 2023, 21:00:00.
Arnold resigns as Jefferson’s football coach
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Jefferson High School is looking for a new head football coach. Former coach Jake Arnold has resigned. Arnold was the J-Hawks’ head coach the past four seasons. During that time, they won five games and they lost 26. Last season they were 2-7. They made good strides though with a strong passing attack […]
BREAKING: Badgers Receive Commitment From Five-Star All-American (Transfer Portal)
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to work magic in the transfer portal. They are up to nine total commitments for the 2023 class from the transfer portal alone. This time the Badgers addressed special teams as they landed a 2022 All-American kicker. Nathanial Vakos, a former five-star recruit and transfer from Ohio University, has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
BREAKING: Badgers Reportedly Land Massive Four-Star Wide Receiver
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been on an absolute tear lately. The recruiting game has been on another level after Fickell arrived. The Badgers have landed four-star quarterbacks, defensive backs, and elite players from the transfer portal. The next elite talent could be on the way for the Badgers. Former USC wide receiver C.J. Williams may be on the way to Madison.
Wisconsin lands latest QB transfer via former 4-star prospect out of Mississippi State
Wisconsin has added another transfer QB to its ranks. That makes it three different QBs to transfer into Luke Fickell’s program. Wisconsin previously earned transfer commitments from Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai before picking up a new one on Tuesday. Braedyn Locke is the latest transfer heading to Madison.
Louisville lands transfer commitment from veteran Wisconsin RB
Isaac Guerendo is headed to Louisville after leaving Wisconsin. The talented RB has spent the last 5 years with the Badgers and will spend his last year of eligibility with the Cardinals. Guerendo announced his destination via Twitter, along with a caption reading “new beginnings.”. Despite being third on...
17-year-old killed in Belvidere crash on Tuesday morning
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a crash Tuesday morning on Shaw Road north of Squaw Prairie Road. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the teen was the only occupant of the car and reportedly lost control of his vehicle and struck another around 7:30 a.m. The teen was taken […]
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. According to the Rockford Police Department, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. at Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. Police said the pickup was driven by a 32-year-old man, but his […]
SUV crashes into Ogle County Brewery, no injuries reported
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed. According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a […]
No one seriously hurt after Boone County crash
No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. Tuesday was national "Save the Eagles Day" across the nation, but it was just a regular day at the office for one local non-profit.
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
Rockford man, charged with attempted murder of cop, to enter plea
One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer is scheduled to enter a plea in a Winnebago County Court on Tuesday. Rockford man, charged with attempted murder of cop, …. One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer...
24-Year-Old Rockford Woman Killed in Head-On Collision Identified
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has revealed the identity of a woman killed in a head-on collision in Rockford this past Friday evening (1/6). The accident occurred near the area of Springfield Road and Safford Avenue on the city's northwest side around 6:15 pm Friday when a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old man apparently crossed the center line.
Developers target spring to open building that will house Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK — Developers say they’re targeting spring to complete a three-tenant building near the corner of Illinois 173 and Illinois 251 that will house Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and a third business that has yet to be named. The 5,800-square-foot structure, which is in front of...
Stateline churches gather to bless the Rock River
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a ten year tradition in Rockford, but one that dates back decades in the Orthodox Church, blessing the river. Orthodox Churches across the world bless nearby rivers annually, and here in the stateline, the Rock River. Leaders say it’s a time to bring the community together in faith and prayer. Father Jonathon Bannon with the Christ Savior Orthodox Church brought the tradition to Rockford ten years ago, and says this year was a success, especially because it’s never known whether or not the Rock River will be frozen.
Alpine Rd. resurfacing project to start this summer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Part of S. Alpine Rd. is rugged and dangerous. Now drivers on one of the busiest roads in Rockford will soon have a smoother commute. After years of discussion, Rockford city council approves an agreement to repair a stretch of Alpine Rd. from Charles St. to just south of Collins Aerospace. One manager at a local tire shop says the road has gotten worse over time and people’s vehicles are paying the price.
Rockford says no to chickens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
Trial begins for Rockford man accused of killing rapper, 'Pair A Dice'
Eric L. Brown, 31, is charged 32 counts of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Wash, a rapper know as "Pair A Dice". Trial begins for Rockford man accused of killing …. Eric L. Brown, 31, is charged 32 counts of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Wash,...
Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
