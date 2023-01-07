ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Kid-friendly magician to perform at High Point Theatre

By JIMMY TOMLIN ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ze9Z_0k6Wp4W800
Mario Marchese, aka Mario the Maker Magician, will perform Friday evening at the High Point Theatre. SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — The first time Mario Marchese saw a magic show, it was by accident, but his relationship with magic since then has been nothing but intentional.

“I accidentally walked into a magic shop, thinking it was an antique shop, and the next thing you know, I was watching this guy behind the counter fooling me with his magic tricks,” Marchese recalls. “I bought a few things and took them home to give to my younger brother, but I ended up playing with them myself, and I fell in love.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

NC twin brothers, 75, go viral on TikTok for their dance moves

STATESVILLE, N.C. — At 75 years old, they're a dancing duo. People around the world are following these TikTok famous dancing twins online and falling in love with them. Dwayne and Wayne Haneline grew up in Iredell County and as teenagers formed a band called the R-Dells. At 15, they were practically famous from their hit record, Drag Race.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Heavy police presence seen on 3rd Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a heavy law enforcement presence on Third Street in Winston-Salem, near Jackson Avenue, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem police will only confirm an active police investigation is underway. Authorities will not share the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Suspect in custody for the murder of Natasha Walker

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified and charged Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, with the murder of Natasha Yvette Walker, 32. Sigler was charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, according to police. The police originally...
GREENSBORO, NC
davidsonlocal.com

'Love is the Way' Congregational and Community Discussion

Love is the Way Congregational and Community Discussion. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Grace Episcopal Church would like to invite members of the Lexington and Davidson County community to join with us for an open discussion of Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s award-winning book, Love is the Way, an exploration of ways we can live more lovingly in our personal lives and in our community.
LEXINGTON, NC
WRAL

Sky 5 flies over aftermath of Orange County fire

Firefighters on Monday responded to a deadly house fire in Orange County. Firefighters on Monday responded to a deadly house fire in Orange County. Photographer: Edward WilsonWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
FOX8 News

Davidson County community frustrated by litter

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
8K+
Followers
173
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy