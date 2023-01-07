Kid-friendly magician to perform at High Point Theatre

Mario Marchese, aka Mario the Maker Magician, will perform Friday evening at the High Point Theatre. SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — The first time Mario Marchese saw a magic show, it was by accident, but his relationship with magic since then has been nothing but intentional.

“I accidentally walked into a magic shop, thinking it was an antique shop, and the next thing you know, I was watching this guy behind the counter fooling me with his magic tricks,” Marchese recalls. “I bought a few things and took them home to give to my younger brother, but I ended up playing with them myself, and I fell in love.”