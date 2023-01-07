Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Teenager Fatally Shot During Confrontation in Wildomar
A 16-year-old boy was gunned down during a confrontation in Wildomar, and authorities were working to identify a suspect Tuesday. The fatal shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Corydon Road and Melinda Lane, less than a block from the Lake Elsinore Airstrip, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Inglewood Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Year-Old Daughter
An Inglewood man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murdering his 1-year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Jayveyon Burley, 22, is charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death. According to police, Burley went to Long Beach...
mynewsla.com
Man With Felony Warrants Arrested for Alleged Assault with Deadly Weapon
A man with several outstanding felony warrants for burglary was arrested in Moreno Valley Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Lasselle Street and Iris Avenue at about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a reported assault. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.
mynewsla.com
Woman in Her 80s Killed in Hit-And-Run in East Hollywood; Motorist Sought
A woman in her 80s was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday while crossing a street in East Hollywood, and authorities sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. The woman was injured about 7 a.m. in a crosswalk at Sunset Boulevard and Serrano Avenue, and she...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigate Death of Man in Duarte
A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m. Although the man was found in Duarte, sheriff’s officials said...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot by Deputies During Stabbing Probe in Santa Clarita Identified
An allegedly knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Monday as the boyfriend of the female victim. Sheriff’s deputies identified the suspect as Alon Oneil Foster, saying...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Deputies, Woman Fatally Stabbed Identified
A knife-wielding man who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Tuesday. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where...
mynewsla.com
Coroner IDs Suspect Shot, Killed By Officers in South Los Angeles
Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Police...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect Sought
Police sought the public’s help Monday to find the gunman who killed a man in Long Beach. Jaevion Tasby, 30, of Long Beach, was shot about 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Running Down 3-Year-Old Child in Westminster
A 26-year-old Westminster man was charged with a misdemeanor Tuesday for allegedly fatally striking a 3-year-old pedestrian while driving without a license. Marco Antonio Decastilla was charged with a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and was ticketed for driving without a license, according to court records. Decastilla...
mynewsla.com
Jurors Deadlock In Irvine Fatal Crash Trial
A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets was convicted Monday for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine, but jurors deadlocked on more serious charges. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, is charged with second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, but...
mynewsla.com
Trial Date Set for Felon Who Allegedly Led Officers on Perris Valley Pursuit
An April 7 trial date was confirmed Monday for a felon who allegedly fled from police in a high-speed chase from Riverside into the Perris Valley while armed and carrying a large amount of methamphetamine. Ronny David Melton Jr., 34, of Riverside, was arrested in 2021 following the chase, which...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Offer $20K Reward To Catch 19-Year-Old’s Shooters
A $20,000 reward was offered up Monday for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Michelle Diaz in Westmont. Diaz was killed on Nov. 22, 2020, about 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 106th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty, Sentenced 7 Years For Fatal Shooting In Orange
A 23-year-old Santa Ana man pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for fatally shooting a man in the city of Orange about a year ago. Joseph Andrew Ruelas pleaded guilty to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon.
mynewsla.com
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Robbery in Desert Hot Springs
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Palm Desert station responded to a report of a victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint at about noon Friday. The victim said he was meeting with the suspect to sell him an Apple iPhone, but instead of handing him money, the suspect allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and told the victim to give him the phone.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot, Wounded, in Pasadena
A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Sharma said.
mynewsla.com
Authorities at LAC-USC Medical Center Seek Public Help Identifying Patient
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center sought the public’s help Tuesday to identify a man who has been hospitalized for more than a week. The man was brought to the facility from North Sunset Avenue and Amar Road in La Puente, according to the hospital. Officials circulated a photo of...
mynewsla.com
Westmont Missing Woman Found
A 50-year-old woman reported missing in Westmont was found Monday. Rosalinda Lujan Garcia had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11200 block of South Denker Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The LASD reported that Garcia was diagnosed with epilepsy and a diminished...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Pasadena Home, With Minor Damage to Structure
A vehicle crashed into a home in Pasadena, causing minor structural damage to the residence, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Saturday to 1623 Bancroft Way, where they found a vehicle upside down behind the home, the Pasadena Fire Department reported. The motorist was extricated...
mynewsla.com
Section of Westbound 60 Freeway Closed in South El Monte Area
A section of the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway was closed Tuesday in the South El Monte area Tuesday where California Highway Patrol officers conducted an investigation, authorities said. The westbound 60 Freeway was closed between the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway and Peck Road early Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans...
Comments / 0