Los Angeles, CA

Teenager Fatally Shot During Confrontation in Wildomar

A 16-year-old boy was gunned down during a confrontation in Wildomar, and authorities were working to identify a suspect Tuesday. The fatal shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Corydon Road and Melinda Lane, less than a block from the Lake Elsinore Airstrip, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
WILDOMAR, CA
mynewsla.com

Inglewood Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Year-Old Daughter

An Inglewood man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murdering his 1-year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Jayveyon Burley, 22, is charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death. According to police, Burley went to Long Beach...
INGLEWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Man With Felony Warrants Arrested for Alleged Assault with Deadly Weapon

A man with several outstanding felony warrants for burglary was arrested in Moreno Valley Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Lasselle Street and Iris Avenue at about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a reported assault. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Investigate Death of Man in Duarte

A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m. Although the man was found in Duarte, sheriff’s officials said...
DUARTE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot by Deputies, Woman Fatally Stabbed Identified

A knife-wielding man who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Tuesday. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect Sought

Police sought the public’s help Monday to find the gunman who killed a man in Long Beach. Jaevion Tasby, 30, of Long Beach, was shot about 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Running Down 3-Year-Old Child in Westminster

A 26-year-old Westminster man was charged with a misdemeanor Tuesday for allegedly fatally striking a 3-year-old pedestrian while driving without a license. Marco Antonio Decastilla was charged with a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and was ticketed for driving without a license, according to court records. Decastilla...
WESTMINSTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Jurors Deadlock In Irvine Fatal Crash Trial

A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets was convicted Monday for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine, but jurors deadlocked on more serious charges. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, is charged with second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, but...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Offer $20K Reward To Catch 19-Year-Old’s Shooters

A $20,000 reward was offered up Monday for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Michelle Diaz in Westmont. Diaz was killed on Nov. 22, 2020, about 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 106th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Pleads Guilty, Sentenced 7 Years For Fatal Shooting In Orange

A 23-year-old Santa Ana man pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for fatally shooting a man in the city of Orange about a year ago. Joseph Andrew Ruelas pleaded guilty to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Robbery in Desert Hot Springs

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Palm Desert station responded to a report of a victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint at about noon Friday. The victim said he was meeting with the suspect to sell him an Apple iPhone, but instead of handing him money, the suspect allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and told the victim to give him the phone.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot, Wounded, in Pasadena

A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Sharma said.
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Westmont Missing Woman Found

A 50-year-old woman reported missing in Westmont was found Monday. Rosalinda Lujan Garcia had last been seen about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11200 block of South Denker Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The LASD reported that Garcia was diagnosed with epilepsy and a diminished...
WESTMONT, CA
mynewsla.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Pasadena Home, With Minor Damage to Structure

A vehicle crashed into a home in Pasadena, causing minor structural damage to the residence, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Saturday to 1623 Bancroft Way, where they found a vehicle upside down behind the home, the Pasadena Fire Department reported. The motorist was extricated...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Section of Westbound 60 Freeway Closed in South El Monte Area

A section of the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway was closed Tuesday in the South El Monte area Tuesday where California Highway Patrol officers conducted an investigation, authorities said. The westbound 60 Freeway was closed between the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway and Peck Road early Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans...
SOUTH EL MONTE, CA

