Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Missing endangered Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say

PHOENIX - A 12-year-old missing out of Phoenix has been found safely in Tucson, police said on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers alleged that she might have been in the company of a 45-year-old man, but it's unknown if he was found with her. Jane Aubry Darrenkamp had been. near 31st...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman robbed, shot by suspects in Phoenix: police

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a woman was shot after being robbed on Jan. 9 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 16th Street and Jefferson for reports of an injured woman. Once at the scene, officers learned the woman had been shot after being robbed by a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot outside Phoenix Home Depot; suspect sought

PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose after police say a man was shot outside a northwest Phoenix Home Depot. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 8 near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected

PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot while driving in Glendale, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police investigators are looking into a possible road rage shooting that left a man seriously injured on Jan. 10. Glendale Police say the shooting happened near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers initially responded to the scene following a shots fired call that came in before 12:00 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe police investigate alleged hate crime against family; suspects caught on camera

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a nice, quiet Tempe neighborhood that just got hit with a hate crime. Ring surveillance video captured a couple of teenagers walking to the house of a multi-racial family and putting up a “For Sale” sign with some bananas, a racial slur, and the name of the 16-year-old boy who lives there. The incident happened near Warner Road and Rural Road in Tempe around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Queen Creek Police introduce K-9's Obi and Jack

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - The Queen Creek Police Department is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Wednesday by introducing its newest four-legged officers. Queen Creek Police began patrolling the streets on Jan. 11, 2022. The department says K-9's Obi and Jack will be great assets to the department and community. "QCPD...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman, child seriously hurt in head-on crash near Tolleson, MCSO says

TOLLESON, Ariz. - A woman and child were seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Tolleson Tuesday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. Just before 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 2-car crash at the intersection of 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road. Once they got there, they learned it was a head-on crash.
TOLLESON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured. According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Investigators say the mother and...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Trooper stops wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway: DPS

PHOENIX - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after using their patrol car to stop a woman from driving the wrong way on a Phoenix freeway. DPS says the incident happened near the Loop 202 and 44th Street after a woman exited the freeway and then tried to get back on going the wrong way.
PHOENIX, AZ
inbusinessphx.com

Famed Mexican-Food Restaurant Opens First West Valley Location

To introduce even more Valley residents and visitors to its award-winning flour tortillas and authentic, homemade Mexican cuisine, Carolina’s Mexican Food will celebrate the grand opening of its first Glendale location on Tuesday, January 10. The sixth restaurant in the popular chain founded by Carolina and Manuel Valenzuela in 1968 – and proudly operated by their grandchildren today – is located on the northwestern corner of 59th Avenue and Greenway Road, at 5920 West Greenway Road.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Police: Missing Gilbert woman found dead

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman who has been missing since Friday evening was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. There was no sign of foul play, officials said. 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord had last been seen at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday, Jan. 6. Gaylord reportedly...
GILBERT, AZ

