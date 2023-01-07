Read full article on original website
Missing endangered Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say
PHOENIX - A 12-year-old missing out of Phoenix has been found safely in Tucson, police said on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers alleged that she might have been in the company of a 45-year-old man, but it's unknown if he was found with her. Jane Aubry Darrenkamp had been. near 31st...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman robbed, shot by suspects in Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a woman was shot after being robbed on Jan. 9 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 16th Street and Jefferson for reports of an injured woman. Once at the scene, officers learned the woman had been shot after being robbed by a...
fox10phoenix.com
3 people hospitalized after Phoenix crash that possibly involved pedestrians: FD
PHOENIX - Fire officials say two men and a woman were taken to the hospital following a crash in West Phoenix. The crash, according to Phoenix Fire Captain Joe Huggins, happened in the area of 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. "Early reports indicate two of the patients might have...
AZFamily
Man found dead in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot outside Phoenix Home Depot; suspect sought
PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose after police say a man was shot outside a northwest Phoenix Home Depot. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 8 near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene...
fox10phoenix.com
Man seriously hurt following possible road rage shooting in Glendale
Police say officers responded to the scene after they received a shots fired call. The victim may have been headed back to work when the shooting happened. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected
PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot while driving in Glendale, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police investigators are looking into a possible road rage shooting that left a man seriously injured on Jan. 10. Glendale Police say the shooting happened near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers initially responded to the scene following a shots fired call that came in before 12:00 p.m.
AZFamily
Tempe police investigate alleged hate crime against family; suspects caught on camera
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a nice, quiet Tempe neighborhood that just got hit with a hate crime. Ring surveillance video captured a couple of teenagers walking to the house of a multi-racial family and putting up a “For Sale” sign with some bananas, a racial slur, and the name of the 16-year-old boy who lives there. The incident happened near Warner Road and Rural Road in Tempe around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
fox10phoenix.com
Queen Creek Police introduce K-9's Obi and Jack
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - The Queen Creek Police Department is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Wednesday by introducing its newest four-legged officers. Queen Creek Police began patrolling the streets on Jan. 11, 2022. The department says K-9's Obi and Jack will be great assets to the department and community. "QCPD...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman, child seriously hurt in head-on crash near Tolleson, MCSO says
TOLLESON, Ariz. - A woman and child were seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Tolleson Tuesday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. Just before 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 2-car crash at the intersection of 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road. Once they got there, they learned it was a head-on crash.
PD: Child hospitalized after apparent accidental shooting
A child is in stable condition at a hospital after an apparent accidental shooting Saturday afternoon.
fox10phoenix.com
Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured. According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Investigators say the mother and...
fox10phoenix.com
Trooper stops wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway: DPS
PHOENIX - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after using their patrol car to stop a woman from driving the wrong way on a Phoenix freeway. DPS says the incident happened near the Loop 202 and 44th Street after a woman exited the freeway and then tried to get back on going the wrong way.
Man dead after Mesa shooting, no charges filed
A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting near 80th Street and University Drive in Mesa Saturday morning.
Woman who took viral video speaks to ABC15 about reporter handcuffed by police
Despite a Phoenix police officer’s threat of arrest, Katelyn Parady continued to record as an officer handcuffed a Wall Street Journal reporter, who was trying to interview people outside a bank.
inbusinessphx.com
Famed Mexican-Food Restaurant Opens First West Valley Location
To introduce even more Valley residents and visitors to its award-winning flour tortillas and authentic, homemade Mexican cuisine, Carolina’s Mexican Food will celebrate the grand opening of its first Glendale location on Tuesday, January 10. The sixth restaurant in the popular chain founded by Carolina and Manuel Valenzuela in 1968 – and proudly operated by their grandchildren today – is located on the northwestern corner of 59th Avenue and Greenway Road, at 5920 West Greenway Road.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: These Local Bakeries Make the Best Bread, Pastries, and Doughnuts in the Valley
Baking is such a unique blend of art and science. But when bakers really get it right, another element joins the mix, bringing the category into the realm of magic. Throughout metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have multiple baking magicians bringing the most perfect pastries, bread, and doughnuts to life. These are the Valley's best bakeries.
Police: Missing Gilbert woman found dead
GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman who has been missing since Friday evening was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. There was no sign of foul play, officials said. 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord had last been seen at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday, Jan. 6. Gaylord reportedly...
