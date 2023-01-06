ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

6-year-old shoots teacher at Virginia elementary school, police say

By Gabby Peterson
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HyyFQ_0k6WoUJi00
Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Newport News, Va. A shooting at a Virginia elementary school sent a teacher to the hospital and ended with “an individual” in custody Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said. | Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via Associated Press

A 6-year-old first-grader is in police custody after he shot and wounded a teacher inside a Newport News, Virginia, elementary school classroom Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Newport News Police Department . No students were harmed, the police department said in its statement.

The student shot the teacher with a handgun during an altercation and according to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew, “the gunshot was not an accident,” the Associated Press reported.

The teacher — a woman in her 30s whose name has not been released — suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where she had “some improvement in the last update that we got,” Drew said Friday evening, per CNN .

Said Dr. George Parker, the superintendent of Newport News Public Schools: “We need to keep guns out of the hands of our young people,”

The boy’s identity will not be released due to his age, and it is not yet clear how he came to be in possession of the weapon, according to NBC News .

Related

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia

Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Missing woman in Newport News found dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 70-year-old woman reported missing in Newport News has been found dead. The Newport News Police Department says Christine Cunningham was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at 513 Rouvalis Circle. Police didn’t share additional details about where she may be...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy