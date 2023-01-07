Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
Over 77% Of Bitcoin Millionaires Wiped Out As Crypto Winter Rages
Bitcoin’s price has taken a hit since it hit its all-time high back in 2021, and as a result, the number of bitcoin millionaires has dwindled dramatically since then. These addresses holding more than $1 million in BTC peaked in November 2021 and have been on a steady decline since then.
Looking for tokens for 2023? Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) may work well, but Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a better buy.
If you want to buy tokens in 2023, Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) look promising, right? We will find out in this article and see why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a much better option to invest in than Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL). Will Avalanche (AVAX) do well in the future?
Solana Jumps To 11th In Market Cap List, Can It Dethrone Polygon For 10th?
Solana has jumped to 11th on the top crypto by market cap list today. Can the coin continue this and dethrone Polygon from the 10th spot?. Solana Continues Uptrend, Registers 25% In Gains Today. This new year so far has been a fantastic time for Solana investors as the asset...
January Effect: Why Crypto Altcoins Started 2023 With A Bang
All across the brutally beaten crypto market, altcoins are beginning to show their first signs of a potential recovery following a nearly 90% drawdown in most assets. But could the recovery be due to a calendar-based phenomenon called the January effect?. Crypto Altcoins Explode To Start Off The New Year.
Bitcoin Breaks Past $17,000 Barrier – Will BTC Also Breach 4% Weekly Run?
Microstrategy has been raising some eyebrows as its accumulation of Bitcoin continues. According to recent news, the company raised its holdings by 2,500 BTC for a total BTC holding of 132,500 BTC. According to Forbes, the company used $2.36 billion of debt to buy up 129,218 BTC in early 2022....
NFTs Make Comeback As Gas Dominance On Ethereum Rebounds To 22%
Data shows the non-fungible token dominance on Ethereum has rebounded to 22%, suggesting that NFTs may be making a comeback. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the NFT dominance on Ethereum had dropped to only 13% just a while ago. The “dominance” here is based on the percentage of the total gas usage on the ETH network that a particular transaction type is consuming right now.
Solana (SOL) Becomes Most-Viewed Crypto After 20% Rally
Over the last week, Solana (SOL) has emerged as one of the top winners in the crypto market after seeing more green days than red in the last week. It is still continuing the streak into the new week after recording double-digit gains once more. This has now seen the asset move to the top of the most-viewed list on Coinmarketcap.
From 15% to 4000%: How Much Top PrimeXBT Copy Traders Earned In 2022 And How To Profit From Their Success
2022 is now in the history books, and will go down as one of the most challenging years in markets potentially ever. The traditional stock and bond-based portfolio investors have sworn by has seen the worst performance in over one hundred years. Major stock indices and individual shares of publicly...
United Kingdom Treasury To Consider Launching GBP Stablecoin
Alongside its interest in increasing crypto adoption in its region, the United Kingdom is now planning to launch its own stablecoin – a digital pound, according to Andrew Griffith, an economic secretary to the UK Treasury. This follows the country’s commitment to becoming the world’s crypto hub.
Is Cryptocurrency Still a Good Investment In 2023?
As the world moves towards more digital payment systems in a bid to get rid of cash, one thing is for sure: cryptocurrency may play a significant role in the future we all look forward to. But with recent fraudulent activities and numerous failed cryptocurrency projects, there have been concerns about whether cryptocurrency investments are worth it in the coming year.
On Bitcoin & Taxes: 2023 Might See Crypto Taxed And Here’s Why
The cryptocurrency space has been on the grayer side of the financial space since its conception. But with bitcoin and the traditional financial and crypto sector in general getting more intertwined, the government now seems to have found a way for cryptocurrency to be taxed. The past year has been...
Dogecoin Mining Profitability Higher Than Bitcoin, Here’s The Difference
Dogecoin mining profitability is actually higher than that of bitcoin, according to data from the mining calculator website CoinWarz. With the market seeing declines over the past year, the mining industry has taken a hit when it comes to its profitability. This is evidenced by multiple miners going bankrupt while others continue to struggle to keep the lights on. With prices so low, it looks like it is more profitable to mine the meme coin than the OG bitcoin.
All in Web3? Where will BTC go in 2023? FAMEEX united 9 projects hosted a popular Twitter Space with users.
After the crypto market crash in 2022, BTC supporters and crypto investors are left wondering where the market will go in 2023 and while enduring the massive loss. Will Web3 drive a resurgence in the crypto industry? Will DAO become the preferred form of alternative corporate organization? On January 9, 2023, FAMEEX held a popular Twitter space with several projects to discuss the future of Web3. Nearly 500 users participated in the discussion, including Cybermartians, Damn It, Randverse, Reitio, EtherPOAP, Flappy Moonbird, Freename, 3WW3, and other major projects. The discussion resulted in the identification of potential opportunities for growth in Web3 in the areas of GameFi, DAO, and SocialFi in 2023.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction: Why Investors Prefer Snowfall Protocol
The emergence of innovative projects has been the saviour of the day in this bearish market conditions. Snowfall protocol (SNW), a new protocol boasting as the first platform for cross-chain cryptographic asset transfer, has taken the crypto space by storm. In less than a few weeks, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has gained the spotlight with its groundbreaking features, ousting the likes of Polygon (MATIC).
The Dogecoin Foundation Allocates 5 Million Doge to the Development of the Ecosystem in 2023, Cosmos Maintains Its Ethereum-Killer Status as It Continues to Soar in 2023, and Snowfall Protocol Sets a New Record in Token Sales; SNW Eyes a Massive Rally in 2023
A strong start to the trading year could lay the groundwork for an asset’s rally to continue throughout the year, and that’s all any investor wants for their portfolio. In the first week of 2023, Dogecoin (DOGE), Cosmos (ATOM), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are leading the crypto ecosystem’s shift to the green. Snowfall Protocol is particularly shining bright after a 250% increase crossing into 2023. Find out more about these three assets and how to maximize your profits with Snowfall Protocol in 2023.
Last Chance to Buy Dash2Trade Tokens on Presale as $2M Bonus Round Is 70% Sold Out
The action-packed Dash 2 Trade presale will end any time now, having sold out 70% of the bonus round. The project extended the presale after it hit the targeted $13.4M ahead of schedule and the demand for D2T tokens grew on the release of the Dash 2 Trade beta dashboard. At the time of this writing, the bonus round has 1 Day 16 Hours 32 Minutes remaining.
Huobi Referral Code ᐅ ig5y4 (Free Invitation Bonus)
Huobi is among the world leading crypto trading exchanges. Like most reputable crypto exchanges, they allow the users to enter the referral code ig5y4 to claim their welcome bonus. How to Use the Welcome Bonus. The user can follow a few quick-and-easy steps to claim the Huobi referral bonus. Open...
Wyre Payments Becomes Latest To Limit Withdrawals Due To Crypto Winter
Amidst the crypto winter casualties continuing, the California-based crypto payment channel Wyre disclosed limits on withdrawals for all users. The payment company joins others that previously restricted withdrawals or laid off their workforces to survive in a bear time. Per an official statement, the company has restricted users from withdrawing...
BNB Consolidates at Current Levels While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Quant (QNT) Pump
Current trends in the crypto market are showing a great shift from the norm. Newer projects such as Orbeon Protocol seem to be outdoing more established tokens such as BTC, making it even harder to know where to put your money. As we get into 2023, most crypto analysts are...
