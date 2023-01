Graduate guard Jahmir Young recorded a double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds, as No. 24 Ohio State fell to Maryland 80-73 Sunday at the XFINITY Center. The Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) could not contain Young or the Maryland starters down the stretch, with the team committing 28 fouls on the day. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh led Ohio State with 22 points and seven rebounds, while graduate guard Isaac Likekele dished out four assists.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO