ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Billings West Golden Bears girls set the tone early for win over Great Falls Bison

BILLINGS — Billings West girls basketball coach Charlie Johnson has a handful of scorers that he can count on to score double figures on any given night. Though Maria Ackerman is a starter for the Golden Bears, she isn’t one of those players. Her four points in Tuesday night’s 75-37 win over Great Falls at the West High gym meant she reached double digits for the season.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

First-place Montana State Billings men win big at Simon Fraser

BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Abdul Bah and Carrington Wiggins of Montana State Billings combined for 44 points and 12 3-pointers Saturday night as the first-place Yellowjackets won at Simon Fraser University 73-52 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball. Bah finished with 23 points and shot 7 of...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school swimming

Girls team scores: 1, Billings West 369. 2, Billings Central 284. 3, Billings Skyview 215. 4, Billings Senior 210. 5, Hardin, 190. Boys team scores: 1, Billings Central 355. 2, Billings Skyview 269. 3, Billings West 246. 4, Hardin, 97. 4, Billings Senior 97. Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1,...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: Class AA wrestling poll

Teams: Kalispell Flathead 97, Billings West 88, Great Falls 73, Billings Senior 66, Belgrade 66, Butte 61. 103: 1. Makael Aguayo, West 2. Tristan Vladic, Senior 3. Keegan Hunt, Butte 4. Cody Westlake, Belgrade 5. Paydon De La Garza, CMR 6. Caleb O'Shea, Helena. 113: 1. Zach Morse, West 2....
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: Your Sports

The 38th Annual Big Sky State Games will begin this weekend featuring the figure skating competition Friday-Sunday at Centennial Ice Arena in Billings. Specific times and details are located at bigskygames.org under Figure Skating. The public is encouraged to attend the competitions. There is no admission charge. Each sport of...
BILLINGS, MT
beckersasc.com

Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages

Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Considering getting your concealed weapons permit? Now is the time

If you’ve been thinking about getting your concealed weapons permit and want to start the new year off making it happen, there is a course being held at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center in Billings Saturday morning from 9am – 12pm. It’s a three-hour course that covers...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings

Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Mexican national admits to role in transporting meth to Bozeman, Billings

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Mexican national admitted to playing a role in transporting 25 pounds of methamphetamine from Denver, Colo. to Bozeman. Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, 32, pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging her with possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Department of Justice released the...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy