Billings West Golden Bears girls set the tone early for win over Great Falls Bison
BILLINGS — Billings West girls basketball coach Charlie Johnson has a handful of scorers that he can count on to score double figures on any given night. Though Maria Ackerman is a starter for the Golden Bears, she isn’t one of those players. Her four points in Tuesday night’s 75-37 win over Great Falls at the West High gym meant she reached double digits for the season.
MSU Billings to begin selling beer at basketball games starting this week
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings will sell beer at home basketball games beginning this week with the possibility of it being a fixture at other athletic events, per a news release from the athletic department Tuesday evening. The university will roll out a beer garden at the north end...
Champions Indoor Football league announces playoff guidelines, rule changes
BILLINGS — The Champions Indoor Football league, of which the Billings Outlaws are a member, has recently announced new playoff guidelines and rule changes on extra points for the 2023 season. Both announcements were made in press releases in the last week. This year will be the 10th season...
First-place Montana State Billings men win big at Simon Fraser
BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Abdul Bah and Carrington Wiggins of Montana State Billings combined for 44 points and 12 3-pointers Saturday night as the first-place Yellowjackets won at Simon Fraser University 73-52 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball. Bah finished with 23 points and shot 7 of...
Scoreboard: High school swimming
Girls team scores: 1, Billings West 369. 2, Billings Central 284. 3, Billings Skyview 215. 4, Billings Senior 210. 5, Hardin, 190. Boys team scores: 1, Billings Central 355. 2, Billings Skyview 269. 3, Billings West 246. 4, Hardin, 97. 4, Billings Senior 97. Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1,...
Scoreboard: Class AA wrestling poll
Teams: Kalispell Flathead 97, Billings West 88, Great Falls 73, Billings Senior 66, Belgrade 66, Butte 61. 103: 1. Makael Aguayo, West 2. Tristan Vladic, Senior 3. Keegan Hunt, Butte 4. Cody Westlake, Belgrade 5. Paydon De La Garza, CMR 6. Caleb O'Shea, Helena. 113: 1. Zach Morse, West 2....
Scoreboard: Your Sports
The 38th Annual Big Sky State Games will begin this weekend featuring the figure skating competition Friday-Sunday at Centennial Ice Arena in Billings. Specific times and details are located at bigskygames.org under Figure Skating. The public is encouraged to attend the competitions. There is no admission charge. Each sport of...
'Living in fear' finally pushed Billings' Brooke Berry to leave New Mexico for Montana State
BILLINGS — The first gunshots Brooke Berry says she ever heard in her life sent her and her roommates scurrying back to their apartment, where they fell to the floor hoping to get out of harm’s way. Berry’s life was disrupted — changed, even, she says — just...
Who Will Be The Newest Proprietor Of One Of Montana’s Greatest Places?
Everyone from Central Montana that has ever driven to Billings or Lewistown the route natives take has stopped at Eddie's Corner. It is such a Montana "landmark" it even has their own Facebook page. Eddie's Corner is etched into my childhood memories going from the farm in Choteau up to...
Win Your Tickets Before They Go On Sale For This Montana Concert!
For the last few years, this band has been making its way to the top for fans all over. We are lucky enough to team up with First Interstate Arena for a perfect summer concert at MetraPark and announce that:. Whiskey Myers is coming to Billings!. Whiskey Myers is a...
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages
Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in Montana
A popular discount retail store chain is expected to open another new location in Montana soon. Read on to learn more. According to information on the website of the major discount retail chain HomeGoods, the company is planning to open another new Montana store location in Billings very soon.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Dirty Money And Lies. That’s How This Montana Mansion Was Built
Montana is known for some of the most beautiful homes. Some are bigger than one could ever imagine. Numerous bathrooms, movie theaters, multiple kitchens, and at least one game room are just a few of the "extras" in some of these homes. Where do people get the money to build such extravagant homes?
Considering getting your concealed weapons permit? Now is the time
If you’ve been thinking about getting your concealed weapons permit and want to start the new year off making it happen, there is a course being held at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center in Billings Saturday morning from 9am – 12pm. It’s a three-hour course that covers...
Billings, Do You Know Owners of These Dogs Spotted Around Town?
I used to have my own dog walking business. It was quite successful and I did it for 5 years until the pandemic started. I walked all different types of dogs like a Pomeranian, a Shiatsu, a Coon and Basset hound, and of course all the different mutts we love.
Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings
Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
Mexican national admits to role in transporting meth to Bozeman, Billings
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Mexican national admitted to playing a role in transporting 25 pounds of methamphetamine from Denver, Colo. to Bozeman. Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, 32, pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging her with possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Department of Justice released the...
UPDATE: Murder suspect arrested following standoff in Billings
A seven-hour standoff has ended as police officers took a man into custody, without injury to the officers or suspect, Billings police say.
