Indiana high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/10/22
Get the latest Indiana boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Indiana Women's Basketball: 'Most Potential in Terms of Their Scoring Power'
Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren has coached nine different teams, all different but sort of the same she said. The current roster has the most offensive firepower all while staying true to its defensive identity, Moren said.
Yahoo!
Holcomb announces $29.5M for 62-mile Monon South Trail in Southern Indiana
During his State of the State address Tuesday night, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that the Indiana Department of Natural Resources would award $29.5 million to construct a 62.3-mile rail trail called the Monon South Trail, which when completed, would be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. "Indiana is continuing...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Indiana
Indiana is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Indiana!
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
cbs4indy.com
Welcome back, Chris Wright
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
The official state sandwich of Indiana is on its way
We'll give you one guess as to which sandwich will take the crown.
Fox 59
Tracking wintry mix this weekend
Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
cbs4indy.com
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health experts say there’s a good...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
nwi.life
Centier Bank Continues Family Legacy By Announcing 5th Generation Leadership
Centier Bank is ushering in the New Year with a special announcement. Michael E. Schrage, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Indiana’s largest privately family-owned bank, has announced Centier Bank’s Board of Directors have appointed Chris Campbell to President of the Bank. Schrage, who joined...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man who had stroke on cruise dies before making it home
A southern Indiana man that suffered a stroke while on vacation, leaving him trapped for days in Mexico, has died. Ray Rice was the longtime owner of the country music radio station I-105.3 in Scottsburg. Rice was on a cruise with his girlfriend earlier last week when he became infected...
Fox 59
Warmer air returns to Indiana next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
Solar opinion undermines growing industry
By Ben Inskeep, program director for Citizens Action Coalition, and Zach Schalk, Indiana program director for Solar United Neighbors Drive around Indiana and you’ll probably notice more and more homes and businesses powered by solar energy. This saves consumers money and creates a less expensive and more reliable grid for all Hoosiers. But a recent opinion issued […] The post Solar opinion undermines growing industry appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police find missing 12-year-old
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department has found 12-year-old Iris Moran-Walton. According to SJCPD, she's safe and being reunited with family. Moran-Walton first went missing 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 51000 block of Lilac Road. The department announced she was safe at 8:05pm, Monday.
