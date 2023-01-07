ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Fort Wayne FC, USF announce partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne FC and the University of St. Francis today announce a partnership bringing FWFC professional soccer to a new home at Bishop John D’Arcy Stadium. The two-year agreement between FWFC and USF comprises of all home matches being played on Kevin Donley Field...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Huntington North's Douglass inks with IU South Bend

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- Huntington North senior Reece Douglass signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at IU South Bend. Douglass was an Honorable Mention All-NE8 selection as a junior, when she batted .400 with three home runs and 27 RBIs. Douglass says she plans to study...
HUNTINGTON, IN
wfft.com

High School Basketball Recap (1/10)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Norwell and Blackhawk's boys picked up victories, and the Woodlan boys and girls tipped off ACAC Tournament play with wins as well. Norwell took down Wayne 79-57 behind a 34 point, 18 rebound effort from Luke McBride. Jake Parker pitched in 15 points in the win, as the Knights improve to 11-2 on the year. Wayne falls to 8-4 on the season.
OSSIAN, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Philharmonic extends musician negotiation deadline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians agreed to the organization's wage terms Tuesday. The organization gave the musicians an 11 p.m. deadline, threatening to cancel their upcoming Jan. 28 show and stop paying their health insurance. The groups negotiated until just before midnight, agreeing on a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
gotodestinations.com

Rise and Dine: The Best Breakfast Spots in Fort Wayne – 2023

Get ready to rise and shine in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the breakfast scene is sizzling hot!. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, these top breakfast spots will have your taste buds dancing and your stomach grumbling for more. Here are our picks for the best breakfast in Fort Wayne!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Yelp’s Top 10 Fort Wayne restaurants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Fort Wayne’s mix of new and classic restaurants, WANE 15 asked Yelp to compile a list of the Top 10, according to their thousands of crowd-sourced reviews. This year’s list reflected a trend in the appeal of Asian food. “We noticed...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Savor Fort Wayne Restaurant Week starts January 18

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Savor Fort Wayne 2023 begins January 18 and runs through January 29. Over 70 Fort Wayne restaurants will be providing special three-course dining deals to encourage people to experience the different tastes of Fort Wayne. Many restaurants offer outdoor dining and carry-out as well. Restaurants...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne makes list of worst cities for bed bugs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has landed in the top ten of an annual list that doesn’t exactly come with bragging rights. The Circle City came in at no. 7 in Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, which is an improvement from its no. 6 ranking last year. Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are the top […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Tie the knot with help from vendors at Fort Wayne wedding expo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A wedding planning expo is back Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum. The Winter Bridal Spectacular is geared toward couples getting ready to tie the knot. From noon to 4 p.m., check out vendors offering dresses, suits, food, entertainment and more. Admission is $10 at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Trubble Brewing leaves Promenade Park; ‘new venture’ on the way

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Trubble Brewing is closing its location at Promenade Park and making way for “bigger and better things.”. Trubble Riverside Café & Tap has been attached to Promenade Park since its opening in 2019. The brewery announced Tuesday its café at the park is permanently closing its doors, with something new on the horizon for the brewery and for Promenade.
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Redwood Inn still open after building sold

Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Workers add Do it Best sign to Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over a month after Do it Best employees officially moved into the company’s new headquarters at Electric Works, workers added a company sign to the top of the building Tuesday to cement their new location. The 50-foot wide and 21-foot tall sign sits...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Allen County continues growth in investment and population

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Allen County attracted more than $589 million in new private investment in 2022 and, for the fifth consecutive year, posted positive numbers for attracting and retaining talent, according to Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Also, data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed the county’s population...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

‘Unlawful interrogation:’ Musicians file charges against Philharmonic management

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Charges have been filed against Fort Wayne Philharmonic Managment by the American Federation of Musicians Local 58 for unfair labor practice. A release from The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players Association (American Federation of Musicians Local 58) stated that charges were pressed on behalf of the Musicians on strike. The charge alleges that the Philharmonic coerced employees unlawfully by “interrogating them about their intention to engage in a strike” as well as failure to “bargain in good faith” in December 2022.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Girl Scout cookie sales begin Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) will begin cookie sales on Friday. Sales will be for the new Raspberry Rally cookies, online-only, until Friday, January 20. After the 20th, all cookies can be purchased both online and at Girl Scout cookie booths. Cookie booth...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Become a homeowner with Habitat for Humanity

(WANE) — Are you looking for an affordable homeownership opportunity in Allen County?. Habitat for Humanity is building homes for the 2023 season in Southeast Fort Wayne. According to a release, this opportunity is available to families living or working in Allen County. Applications open January 9 for those...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

