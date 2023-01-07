Read full article on original website
wfft.com
High School Basketball Recap (1/10)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Norwell and Blackhawk's boys picked up victories, and the Woodlan boys and girls tipped off ACAC Tournament play with wins as well. Norwell took down Wayne 79-57 behind a 34 point, 18 rebound effort from Luke McBride. Jake Parker pitched in 15 points in the win, as the Knights improve to 11-2 on the year. Wayne falls to 8-4 on the season.
wfft.com
Huntington North's Douglass inks with IU South Bend
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- Huntington North senior Reece Douglass signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at IU South Bend. Douglass was an Honorable Mention All-NE8 selection as a junior, when she batted .400 with three home runs and 27 RBIs. Douglass says she plans to study...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne FC, USF announce partnership
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne FC and the University of St. Francis today announce a partnership bringing FWFC professional soccer to a new home at Bishop John D’Arcy Stadium. The two-year agreement between FWFC and USF comprises of all home matches being played on Kevin Donley Field...
WANE-TV
Yelp’s Top 10 Fort Wayne restaurants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Fort Wayne’s mix of new and classic restaurants, WANE 15 asked Yelp to compile a list of the Top 10, according to their thousands of crowd-sourced reviews. This year’s list reflected a trend in the appeal of Asian food. “We noticed...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Philharmonic extends musician negotiation deadline
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians agreed to the organization's wage terms Tuesday. The organization gave the musicians an 11 p.m. deadline, threatening to cancel their upcoming Jan. 28 show and stop paying their health insurance. The groups negotiated until just before midnight, agreeing on a...
Fort Wayne makes list of worst cities for bed bugs
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has landed in the top ten of an annual list that doesn’t exactly come with bragging rights. The Circle City came in at no. 7 in Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, which is an improvement from its no. 6 ranking last year. Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are the top […]
wfft.com
Savor Fort Wayne Restaurant Week starts January 18
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Savor Fort Wayne 2023 begins January 18 and runs through January 29. Over 70 Fort Wayne restaurants will be providing special three-course dining deals to encourage people to experience the different tastes of Fort Wayne. Many restaurants offer outdoor dining and carry-out as well. Restaurants...
WANE-TV
‘Opening soon’ in Fort Wayne, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s been named “the #1 ice cream on the planet,” by National Geographic and soon you’ll be able to see why. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream was founded in Youngstown, Ohio in the 1940’s and now has stores elsewhere in Ohio, Indiana and a handful of other states.
wfft.com
Girl Scout cookie sales begin Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) will begin cookie sales on Friday. Sales will be for the new Raspberry Rally cookies, online-only, until Friday, January 20. After the 20th, all cookies can be purchased both online and at Girl Scout cookie booths. Cookie booth...
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
wfft.com
First Walmart Wellness Day of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A retailer is trying to help you have a healthy start to the new year. The first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 will take place Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings....
Fort Wayne might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fort Wayne.
wfft.com
Leo High School air quality classroom temperature issues persist in Winter Break report
The East Allen Educators Association (EAEA) says issues with the HVAC system have been going on for years. The district planned to replace the system last year, but is still waiting on the right parts. Leo High School air quality classroom temperature issues persist in Winter Break report. The East...
WANE-TV
Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
wfft.com
Mild, spotty light rain Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — There is a slight chance of light rain Wednesday morning with the passage of a frontal boundary. It’s a cloudy and breezy day with highs reaching into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Another boundary brings spotty light rain and drizzle to the...
State trooper gives baby CPR after serious injury Miami County crash
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police Captain helped perform CPR on an 8-month-old child who wasn’t breathing after a two-vehicle collision in a rural stretch of Miami County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Old US 31 and County Road 1000 […]
WANE-TV
Become a homeowner with Habitat for Humanity
(WANE) — Are you looking for an affordable homeownership opportunity in Allen County?. Habitat for Humanity is building homes for the 2023 season in Southeast Fort Wayne. According to a release, this opportunity is available to families living or working in Allen County. Applications open January 9 for those...
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
wfft.com
8-month-old Macy boy severely injured in crash
PERU, Ind. (WFFT) - An 8-month-old boy sustained severe injuries in a crash that happened around 8:05 Tuesday morning. Police say Kristy Berggren, 31, of Macy, was heading west in a Mitsubishi Outlander on Miami County Road 1000 North. 8-month-old Gunner Berggren and 5-year-old Lilliana Stroud, both of Macy, were passengers in the Mitsubishi.
WANE-TV
Crash leaves 1 car on its side, another on a house porch in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in south Fort Wayne left one car on its side and another car on a home’s front porch Monday night. Police responded to an area near the intersection of Home and Beaver avenues and found the two cars in the aftermath of the crash.
