Florida High School Football Recruiting News: 2024 Prospects Gaining Offers
College football recruiting news across the Sunshine State.
$3M and $1M Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in Florida; jackpot hits $1.35B
The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated after $1.35 billion after no one matched all the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.
WCTV
Drought conditions remain across the Big Bend, South Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The drought conditions continued throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia, with not much rain expected to ease it in the near term. The viewing area remained under moderate to severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s update released on Jan. 5. Most...
YAHOO!
Florida cold case marks 19th anniversary: 'There's always hope' for Terrance Williams
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was first published on Jan. 12, 2022 and we are republishing to maintain awareness of this longtime Southwest Florida cold case as it reaches its 19th anniversary, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Coming this spring, The Last Ride, an investigative podcast, delves into the case. Look for it wherever you get your podcasts.
click orlando
37 Florida Lottery winners lose money to DEO overpayments
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – What was supposed to be a happy day at the lottery office turned into a financial gut punch for Florida couple Dolly Kountz and Dave Kreshpane. The couple from Stuart walked into a Palm Beach County lottery office a few weeks ago to collect $2,900 in prize money from a Pick 4 ticket only to be told Kountz owed $11,000 in unemployment overpayments to the Department of Economic Opportunity.
WCTV
Group working statewide to reduce Georgia’s maternal morality rate
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The March of Dimes gives Georgia an “F” for its efforts to help pregnant mothers during childbirth. When hospitals close in the state, maternal care deserts grow. HEART for Georgia is working to help Georgia women. The HEART for Georgia aims to decrease the number of preterm births and maternal death rates by training families, health advocates, and community members on how to improve healthcare outcomes for families.
Florida father pleads for answers after 11-year-old daughter vanished from bus stop
A Florida father is pleading for answers after his young daughter disappeared from a bus stop last Thursday.
WCTV
Tallahassee Commissioner vying for Florida Democratic Party Chair position
UGA Fans react to the team's 2nd national champion win. Slow down: Speed limits dropping from 20 mph to 15 mph in Leon County school zones. According to a Facebook post from LCS, more than 20 school zones are impacted by the change. Mike's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Jan....
The best barbecue spot in Florida, according to Food Network
The Food Network released its report showcasing the best barbecue restaurants in each of the 50 states. They explained how Florida's pick is unlike any other in the South.
The World's Biggest Bounce House Is Coming To Four Florida Cities & It's A Childhood Dream
The world's biggest bounce house is coming to four different Florida cities throughout the course of 2023, and it's not only for kids but also adults. The company tours across the U.S. and they are kicking off the year in the Sunshine State. The inflatable attraction hosted by The Big...
Woman charged with murder after Florida couple killed in senior living community
A woman was charged with murder after a Mount Dora couple was killed in a senior living community on New Year's Eve.
fox13news.com
Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
$400 For Florida Motorists
Millions of Florida drivers will feel relieved when they use the roads this year. The relief comes as the state eases the expense experienced by drivers. Sunshine state drivers will see $400 slashed from their everyday transportation routine.
flcourier.com
Remembering a dark moment in Florida’s history
ROSEWOOD – Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate. The 84-year-old’s expression changed as...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
WCTV
DeSantis outlines second-term environmental plans
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans Tuesday to spend $3.5 billion in his second term on environmental projects such as restoring the Everglades and addressing water-quality problems. “This may be a bigger, more comprehensive executive order than we did four years ago. But I think that’s the right...
Independent Florida Alligator
Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today
To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
usf.edu
Report: Florida prisons ban more than 20,000 publications behind bars
Florida’s prison system has banned more than 20,000 publications, according to a review by the nonprofit news organization The Marshall Project. The titles that prison staff don’t want incarcerated Floridians to have range from adult coloring books to journals on prison abolition. The reasoning behind banning some of...
Man with ties to West Virginia accused of drugging, molesting teen with autism arrested
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man with ties to West Virginia accused of drugging and sexually molesting a teenager with autism in Florida was arrested in Indiana. The U.S. Marshals Service says in September 2021, authorities asked for the public’s help in finding Alain Forget, who was wanted out of Florida for the attempted […]
wvih.com
Alleged Child Molester Arrested
In September 2021, officials were seeking the public’s help in finding an alleged child molester, Alain L. Forget. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia worked with the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in order to track Forget down.
