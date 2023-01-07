FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Norwell and Blackhawk's boys picked up victories, and the Woodlan boys and girls tipped off ACAC Tournament play with wins as well. Norwell took down Wayne 79-57 behind a 34 point, 18 rebound effort from Luke McBride. Jake Parker pitched in 15 points in the win, as the Knights improve to 11-2 on the year. Wayne falls to 8-4 on the season.

OSSIAN, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO