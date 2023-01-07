ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne Philharmonic extends musician negotiation deadline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians agreed to the organization's wage terms Tuesday. The organization gave the musicians an 11 p.m. deadline, threatening to cancel their upcoming Jan. 28 show and stop paying their health insurance. The groups negotiated until just before midnight, agreeing on a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
High School Basketball Recap (1/10)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Norwell and Blackhawk's boys picked up victories, and the Woodlan boys and girls tipped off ACAC Tournament play with wins as well. Norwell took down Wayne 79-57 behind a 34 point, 18 rebound effort from Luke McBride. Jake Parker pitched in 15 points in the win, as the Knights improve to 11-2 on the year. Wayne falls to 8-4 on the season.
OSSIAN, IN
Savor Fort Wayne Restaurant Week starts January 18

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Savor Fort Wayne 2023 begins January 18 and runs through January 29. Over 70 Fort Wayne restaurants will be providing special three-course dining deals to encourage people to experience the different tastes of Fort Wayne. Many restaurants offer outdoor dining and carry-out as well. Restaurants...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Girl Scout cookie sales begin Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) will begin cookie sales on Friday. Sales will be for the new Raspberry Rally cookies, online-only, until Friday, January 20. After the 20th, all cookies can be purchased both online and at Girl Scout cookie booths. Cookie booth...
FORT WAYNE, IN
First Walmart Wellness Day of 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A retailer is trying to help you have a healthy start to the new year. The first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 will take place Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings....
FORT WAYNE, IN
Mild, spotty light rain Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — There is a slight chance of light rain Wednesday morning with the passage of a frontal boundary. It’s a cloudy and breezy day with highs reaching into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Another boundary brings spotty light rain and drizzle to the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Egg prices continue to soar across country

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The average cost of a dozen eggs has gone up almost three dollars since last January. Matthew Merritt started raising chickens to sell eggs in 2012. He doesn't believe there's a shortage of eggs, rather inflation is driving up prices. “An easy way to raise...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Two injured in U.S. 30 East crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. East at 11:45 Monday morning. Police say a pickup truck was crossing westbound U.S. 30 to get to Webster Road and failed to yield the right-of-way to traffic. The truck was hit by a passenger car...
FORT WAYNE, IN
8-month-old Macy boy severely injured in crash

PERU, Ind. (WFFT) - An 8-month-old boy sustained severe injuries in a crash that happened around 8:05 Tuesday morning. Police say Kristy Berggren, 31, of Macy, was heading west in a Mitsubishi Outlander on Miami County Road 1000 North. 8-month-old Gunner Berggren and 5-year-old Lilliana Stroud, both of Macy, were passengers in the Mitsubishi.
PERU, IN
Defiance Police arrest convenience store robbery suspect in motel

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WFFT) - Defiance police arrested a Michigan man suspected of robbing a convenience store and making threats at a motel. The Defiance County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Stop and Go store at 1910 E. Second Street in Defiance just after 9:30 p.m Saturday.
DEFIANCE, OH
City offices closed for MLK Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - City offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Recycling and garbage pickup will be delayed by one day. Offices will return to normal business hours Tuesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN

