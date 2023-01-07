ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings Skyview returns from break with high intensity and career night from Breanna Williams

By MIKE SCHERTING 406mtsports.com
 4 days ago
406mtsports.com

Billings West Golden Bears girls set the tone early for win over Great Falls Bison

BILLINGS — Billings West girls basketball coach Charlie Johnson has a handful of scorers that he can count on to score double figures on any given night. Though Maria Ackerman is a starter for the Golden Bears, she isn’t one of those players. Her four points in Tuesday night’s 75-37 win over Great Falls at the West High gym meant she reached double digits for the season.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

First-place Montana State Billings men win big at Simon Fraser

BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Abdul Bah and Carrington Wiggins of Montana State Billings combined for 44 points and 12 3-pointers Saturday night as the first-place Yellowjackets won at Simon Fraser University 73-52 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball. Bah finished with 23 points and shot 7 of...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Miles Community College inks Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin

BILLINGS — Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin has signed to play for Miles Community College, Pioneers coach Robin Cusimano announced on Tuesday. Champlin, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter/middle blocker, helped the Broncs win the Class AA state title in November. She had 42 kills, 152 assists, 58 digs and...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: Your Sports

The 38th Annual Big Sky State Games will begin this weekend featuring the figure skating competition Friday-Sunday at Centennial Ice Arena in Billings. Specific times and details are located at bigskygames.org under Figure Skating. The public is encouraged to attend the competitions. There is no admission charge. Each sport of...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: Class AA wrestling poll

Teams: Kalispell Flathead 97, Billings West 88, Great Falls 73, Billings Senior 66, Belgrade 66, Butte 61. 103: 1. Makael Aguayo, West 2. Tristan Vladic, Senior 3. Keegan Hunt, Butte 4. Cody Westlake, Belgrade 5. Paydon De La Garza, CMR 6. Caleb O'Shea, Helena. 113: 1. Zach Morse, West 2....
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

The Waltz, Baby! Get your Big Sky DanceSport on!

It’s a new year and time to allow yourself something new and different for some fun and good health. Why not try some different dancing on for a change?. Big Sky DanceSport in Billings is hosting dance classes of all different types and you can learn to Waltz coming up on Tuesday, January 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st.
BILLINGS, MT
beckersasc.com

Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages

Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
MONTANA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Billings, MT

Billings, the largest city in Montana, founded in 1877, welcomes over 2.6 million visitors yearly, with most of them enjoying the free things to do in Billings. One of the city's economic drivers is the tourism industry. The city is also one of the trade and distribution hubs of Montana,...
BILLINGS, MT

