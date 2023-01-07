Billings Skyview returns from break with high intensity and career night from Breanna Williams

Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Billings West Golden Bears girls set the tone early for win over Great Falls Bison
BILLINGS — Billings West girls basketball coach Charlie Johnson has a handful of scorers that he can count on to score double figures on any given night. Though Maria Ackerman is a starter for the Golden Bears, she isn’t one of those players. Her four points in Tuesday night’s 75-37 win over Great Falls at the West High gym meant she reached double digits for the season.
406mtsports.com
MSU Billings to begin selling beer at basketball games starting this week
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings will sell beer at home basketball games beginning this week with the possibility of it being a fixture at other athletic events, per a news release from the athletic department Tuesday evening. The university will roll out a beer garden at the north end...
406mtsports.com
Champions Indoor Football league announces playoff guidelines, rule changes
BILLINGS — The Champions Indoor Football league, of which the Billings Outlaws are a member, has recently announced new playoff guidelines and rule changes on extra points for the 2023 season. Both announcements were made in press releases in the last week. This year will be the 10th season...
406mtsports.com
First-place Montana State Billings men win big at Simon Fraser
BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Abdul Bah and Carrington Wiggins of Montana State Billings combined for 44 points and 12 3-pointers Saturday night as the first-place Yellowjackets won at Simon Fraser University 73-52 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball. Bah finished with 23 points and shot 7 of...
406mtsports.com
Miles Community College inks Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin
BILLINGS — Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin has signed to play for Miles Community College, Pioneers coach Robin Cusimano announced on Tuesday. Champlin, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter/middle blocker, helped the Broncs win the Class AA state title in November. She had 42 kills, 152 assists, 58 digs and...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: Your Sports
The 38th Annual Big Sky State Games will begin this weekend featuring the figure skating competition Friday-Sunday at Centennial Ice Arena in Billings. Specific times and details are located at bigskygames.org under Figure Skating. The public is encouraged to attend the competitions. There is no admission charge. Each sport of...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: Class AA wrestling poll
Teams: Kalispell Flathead 97, Billings West 88, Great Falls 73, Billings Senior 66, Belgrade 66, Butte 61. 103: 1. Makael Aguayo, West 2. Tristan Vladic, Senior 3. Keegan Hunt, Butte 4. Cody Westlake, Belgrade 5. Paydon De La Garza, CMR 6. Caleb O'Shea, Helena. 113: 1. Zach Morse, West 2....
yourbigsky.com
The Waltz, Baby! Get your Big Sky DanceSport on!
It’s a new year and time to allow yourself something new and different for some fun and good health. Why not try some different dancing on for a change?. Big Sky DanceSport in Billings is hosting dance classes of all different types and you can learn to Waltz coming up on Tuesday, January 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st.
Who Will Be The Newest Proprietor Of One Of Montana’s Greatest Places?
Everyone from Central Montana that has ever driven to Billings or Lewistown the route natives take has stopped at Eddie's Corner. It is such a Montana "landmark" it even has their own Facebook page. Eddie's Corner is etched into my childhood memories going from the farm in Choteau up to...
beckersasc.com
Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages
Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
Win Your Tickets Before They Go On Sale For This Montana Concert!
For the last few years, this band has been making its way to the top for fans all over. We are lucky enough to team up with First Interstate Arena for a perfect summer concert at MetraPark and announce that:. Whiskey Myers is coming to Billings!. Whiskey Myers is a...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Billings, MT
Billings, the largest city in Montana, founded in 1877, welcomes over 2.6 million visitors yearly, with most of them enjoying the free things to do in Billings. One of the city's economic drivers is the tourism industry. The city is also one of the trade and distribution hubs of Montana,...
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Billings Family Now Without Their Father Due To Senseless Murder
Tonight, I came across the latest from the Yellowstone County Coroner on KTVQ about the Sunday Night Homicide here in Billings. It was announced that Carlos Delao, 45, of Billings was the victim of this senseless murder. Billings Police have said that Delao was waiting in his running vehicle Sunday...
Update: Search for missing Billings woman suspended for the night
Sherri Richterich, a 77-year-old Billings woman, has now been missing for over 36 hours with no real leads.
By air and land: Missing Billings woman found
She is reportedly safe and in contact with family and is no longer considered a missing person by the Yellowstone County sheriff.
Dirty Money And Lies. That’s How This Montana Mansion Was Built
Montana is known for some of the most beautiful homes. Some are bigger than one could ever imagine. Numerous bathrooms, movie theaters, multiple kitchens, and at least one game room are just a few of the "extras" in some of these homes. Where do people get the money to build such extravagant homes?
Montana shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured as gunman barricaded in residence
A shooting in Montana left one person dead and another injured as the suspect barricaded themselves in a residence. The suspect was eventually taken into custody.
