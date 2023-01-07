ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston & Ortiz vs. Malakai Black & Brody King set for next week's AEW Rampage

By Bryan Rose
 4 days ago

A street fight with Anna JAS & Tay Melo taking on Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale is also set for next week's Ramapge.

Two matches have been announced for next week’s AEW Rampage.

Anna JAS and Tay Melo will team up to take on Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a street fight. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, meanwhile, will face Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King).

On Friday’s Rampage, The House of Black continued to play mind games in an attempt to turn Kingston and Ortiz against one another, this time by trying to recruit Kingston into their group. Ortiz and Kingston seemed confused by their promo and instead suggested they meet the group on Rampage.

During Battle of the Belts later on Friday, the street fight was set up between Jay & Melo and Soho & Nightingale. Soho was able to defeat Tay Melo at Winter is Coming last month. However, Anna JAS came out and attacked Soho, setting up a match at New Year’s Smash on December 28, where JAS and Melo picked up the victory.

Here is the updated lineup for next week’s AEW Rampage in Los Angeles:

  • Street fight: Anna JAS and Tay Melo vs. Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale
  • Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King) vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

