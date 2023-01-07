ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key points from the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all autobiography

By Pa Reporters
 4 days ago

With excerpts from the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book leaked ahead of its publication, here are the claims and revelations so far.

– Harry claims William, now the Prince of Wales ,  physically attacked him

Harry writes: “(William) called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

– William called Meghan ‘difficult’ and ‘rude’

The Guardian revealed the alleged incident took place at Harry’s then home in Nottingham Cottage and that William called the Duchess of Sussex “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Harry told him he was parroting the press narrative about his wife.

– The brothers had physical fights when younger

Harry said William urged him to hit back, citing fights they had as children, but Harry refused and William left before returning, looking regretful and apologising.

Charles pleaded with William and Harry to stop fighting, at Windsor , after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

In a tense meeting after Philip’s funeral, a grieving Charles, now King, told his sons: “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.”

– Harry claims William and Kate encouraged him to wear the Nazi uniform

Harry sparked outrage in 2005 when he wore a Nazi uniform complete with swastika armband to a fancy dress party.

But according to US website Page Six, he claims he phoned William and Kate to ask them whether he should chose a pilot’s uniform or a Nazi one for the fancy dress party, and William and Kate said the latter, and both howled with laughter when he went home and tried it on for them.

– Meghan upset Kate over ‘baby brain’ comment

Harry claims that Meghan upset Kate, who had recently given birth, by telling her that she must have “baby brain”, during a phone call in the run up to the Sussexes’ wedding in 2018, according to the Sun.

Harry alleges that Meghan apologised but William “pointed a finger” at her, saying: “Well, it’s rude, Meghan. These things are not done here,” to which she responded: “If you don’t mind, keep your finger out of my face.”

– Harry and William ‘begged’ Charles not to marry Camilla

Harry claims that he and William told Charles they would welcome the now-Queen Consort into the family on the condition he did not marry her, and “begged” him not to do so.

The Duke alleges that his father did not respond to their pleas.

– Harry killed 25 people while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan

The Telegraph, which obtained a Spanish language copy of the memoir from a bookshop in Spain, reported Harry said flying six missions during his second tour of duty on the front line resulted in “the taking of human lives” of which he was neither proud nor ashamed.

– Harry reveals his use of cocaine

Harry said he had “taken cocaine” during a shooting weekend by the summer of 2002, when he was 17, and did “a few more lines” on other occasions, according to the Times.

He wrote that it was not “fun and it did not make me feel as happy as it seemed to make others but it did make me feel different and that was my main goal. To feel. To be different”.

– Harry asked a driver to replicate the journey Diana took in Paris before her death

While in Paris for the 2007 Rugby World Cup semi-final, Harry, who was 23, was driven through the Pont de l’Alma tunnel at the same speed as the car that was carrying Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayed when it crashed in August 1997.

Harry said there was “no reason anyone should ever die inside” the tunnel, adding that the drive was “a very bad idea”, People Magazine said.

– Harry claims a woman passed on a message from his mother

Harry said the woman, who “claimed to have ‘powers’,” told him Diana is “with” him and that she knows he is “looking for clarity” and “feels” his confusion.

He says the woman, who is not referred to as a psychic or medium, caused his neck to grow warm and his eyes to water, The Guardian reported.

– William was ‘tormented’ over their father’s affair with Camilla

According to the US publication Page Six, which obtained a copy of the Spanish version of Spare, William had felt “tremendous guilt” over their  father’s relationship with “the Other Woman”.

Harry claims his brother “long harboured suspicions about the Other Woman”.

“(It) confused him, tormented him, and when those suspicions were confirmed he felt tremendous guilt for having done nothing, said nothing, sooner,” he writes.

– Harry wanted Diana inquiry reopened

Harry says both he and his brother “were talked out” of calling for a reinvestigation into his mother’s death “by the powers that be”.

He adds that he and William felt the final written report on the princess’s death was a “joke” and an “insult” and “riddled with basic factual errors and gaping logical holes”.

“It raised more questions than it answered,” Harry wrote.

– The King refused to allow Meghan to join him at Balmoral as the Queen was dying

Harry said to his father: “Don’t ever speak about my wife that way,” according to the Telegraph.

– Before Harry married Meghan, Charles told him ‘we don’t have money to spare’

When the King had asked his youngest son if his soon-to-be wife intended to keep working as an actress, Harry had said she likely was not.

According to Harry, his father replied: “Well, my dear son, you already know that we don’t have money to spare.”

Charles said the royal family could not financially support the couple and also reportedly complained he was struggling to support William and Kate.

– Harry accuses Charles of being jealous of the public attention William and Kate receive

The duke claims he became aware in 2015 his father was unhappy with the amount of attention his brother and sister-in-law received as it overshadowed Charles and Camilla.

According to The Telegraph, Harry writes in his memoir: “Willy did everything he (Charles) wanted, and sometimes he didn’t want him to do much, because my dad and Camilla didn’t like Willy and Kate getting too much publicity.”

He alleges that ahead of one particular public engagement, Charles’s staff had insisted Kate was not photographed holding a tennis racket, writing: “Undoubtedly that kind of photo would have pushed Dad and Camilla off every front page. And that couldn’t be tolerated under any circumstances.”

skitter
4d ago

all siblings have fights, this is nothing new. my siblings and I would roll in the dirt and fight, 5 minutes later we best friends again. Harry has mental issues and can't get past his jealousy and himself. self destruct in one, two, three

ejoy
4d ago

He’s jealous, so so jealous of his brother his family and his brothers wife… he married Hollywood and he’s getting all that drama that comes with Hollywood !!!! Enjoy.

Douglas
3d ago

key points.Haz is Mental.Meagain only cares about $$$Both need to sign non-disclosure agreements before EVER going around the Royal Family again!

shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Can’t Have Their Royal Titles Stripped By King Charles

This article has been updated since its original publication date to include recent facts. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles have been a hot topic of discussion ever since King Charles took the throne following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, earlier this year. While Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have yet to receive new titles like Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose titles and social media handles were almost instantly upgraded to Prince and Princess of Wales, things have been relatively quiet regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s ones, with the fate of their, and their children’s, titles being very up in the air!
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Offered To Relinquish His & Meghan Markle's Sussex Titles For New Life In Canada

Seeing what life was like away from the British tabloids and monarchy opened Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eyes to what their life could be like without it all— and the royal was willing to do whatever it took to make their temporary paradise a reality. In the fifth episode of Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex revealed he was willing to strip himself of his royal title if it meant freedom for the couple. The 38-year-old made the shocking offering in a letter to King Charles III after their move to Canada. Recalling how Harry and Meghan came...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
SheKnows

Prince Harry’s Memoir Hinted the Frustrating Reason Why Every Woman in the Family Wears Little to No Makeup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered why the women in the British Royal Family don’t wear a lot of makeup? Like, how come we never see them with red lipstick or colorful eyeshadow? Before, you could easily brush it off as it wasn’t their preference, Royal protocol, etc. But thanks to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it seems there’s another reason: King Charles III.
Indy100

People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...
SheKnows

This Resurfaced Photo of Princess Diana Crying During a Royal Engagement Shows How Heartbreakingly Similar Her Journey Was to Meghan Markle

The parallels between how Princess Diana and Meghan Markle were treated by the palace really do feel like history was repeating itself. Harry & Meghan clearly spells out the narrative that when a female eclipses the popularity of the rest of the royal family, things start to go south.  The Netflix docuseries shows a sad photo of Diana in tears during her 1983 Australian tour with Prince Charles. She was 21 years old at the time, but the crowds couldn’t get enough of her. “The prince was embarrassed the crowds so clearly favored her over him,” wrote Sally Bedell Smith her...
SheKnows

Prince William is Reportedly Having the Ultimate Big Brother Reaction to Prince Harry's Bombshell Docuseries

It’s been just over a week since Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wildly anticipated Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped on the streaming service, and there has already been speculation as how their family across the pond — namely Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales — has reacted to the explosive series. Even though the Prince of Wales reportedly has been feeling some “anger and sadness” about the Netflix series, he is still Prince Harry’s big brother — and like any good protective older brother, Prince William apparently “won’t tolerate” others speaking poorly...
