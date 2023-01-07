ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Collin Morikawa takes lead on second day in Hawaii

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
 4 days ago

Collin Morikawa took the lead on the second day at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii , pulling ahead of JJ Spaun and Jon Rahm.

The American ended the day on seven-under 66, for a total of 16-under 130.

It is a two shot lead in front of Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler and 86th-ranked Spaun.

Rahm dropped down the leader board to a share of sixth alongside England’s Matt Fitzpatrick on 11-under 135.

American Morikawa finished last year win-less but fought his way into a shared lead on the first day with six straight birdies before pushing ahead of the pack in the second round.

