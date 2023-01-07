ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Adventist Health Tillamook hosts Oregon legislators

The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Khd4j_0k6Wmf9F00

Twelve Oregon legislators, including those who serve on House/Senate health care committees, joined Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson and Patient Care Executive Heather Thompson, RN, on November 20, 2022, for a tour of the medical center, and a discussion about recent healthcare systematic changes coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The purpose of the tour, facilitated by the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, was for legislators to determine facts and priorities related to patient care challenges unique to hospitals serving rural Oregon.

“Rural hospitals like ours face issues of immediate need like staffing. We are also pushing against systemic challenges that long-term community needs for high-quality, dependable healthcare at risk,” shared Eric Swanson.

He continues, “This tour was an important opportunity to discuss current issues openly and, at the same time, share my enthusiasm for what the future of healthcare in Tillamook County could look like with legislative support of rural Oregon communities like ours.”

The tour, which began in Astoria at Columbia Memorial Hospital and completed at the Adventist Health Tillamook campus, served to accurately detail the role rural hospitals play in community health, including access to care, social services roles, community infrastructure and economic development.

The changes in hospital care from 2019 to 2022 present more challenging and complex care needs, including acuity, length of stay and discharge difficulties to post-acute care. Oregon legislators in attendance included Ed Diehl, Representative-elect, HD17; Rob Nosse, State Representative, House Committee on Health Care Chair; Brian G. Stout, State Representative-elect, HD31; James I. Manning, Jr., State Senator; Tim Knopp, State Senator; Suzanne Weber, State Representative; and Maxine Dexter, MD, State Representative.

Comments / 0

Related
thelundreport.org

Oregon again pays hundreds of nurses to ease hospitals’ staffing crunch

A defining characteristic of pandemic-era health care in Oregon has returned in a big way. Quietly, the Oregon Health Authority last month hired 370 temporary “traveler” nurses and nursing assistants to work in beleaguered hospitals around the state. But the help being provided is a fraction of what...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority

PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
PORTLAND, OR
Emerald Media

Courts disagree over the constitutionality, feasibility of Measure 114

A recently-passed Oregon gun control measure is blocked following a slew of lawsuits and concerns from sheriffs, but activists are still confident the measure will succeed. Measure 114 passed with slim margins last November and was the closest Oregon ballot measure race in 2022. Less than 25,000, or about 1.3% of the total votes, made the difference between the measure passing and not, according to election results gathered by the Oregon Secretary of State.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Greater Idaho Bill Heard in Oregon State Senate

OREGON - On Monday, a bill inviting Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on the potential to relocate the state line they share was read on the floor of the Oregon Senate. Oregon state senator Dennis Linthicum is the lead sponsor, and the initial cosponsors are Senator Brian Boquist and Rep. Werner Reschke. Freshman Representative Emily McIntire, sworn in yesterday, has indicated to leaders of the Greater Idaho movement that she will sign on as a cosponsor when House rules allow.
IDAHO STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/9 – New Veterinary Urgent Care Center Opens In Central Point, Jacksonville Inn Closes Down Dining Services

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. New Veterinary Urgent Care Center Opens In Central Point. A Central Point animal hospital has opened a new state-of-the-art veterinary urgent care clinic...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
hereisoregon.com

Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens

For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Oregon Gas Prices Continue To Fall

The recent surge in pump prices in other parts of the country caused by winter storms and robust holiday road travel may be hitting the brakes. Increases in the national average and impacted states have flattened, while other states, such as Oregon, are seeing prices dip. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded adds four cents to $3.27. The Oregon average loses four cents to $3.70. This is the largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

New COVID subvariant likely to spread through Northwest

A new subvariant of COVID-19 is spreading quickly. XBB.1.5 is a descendent of the Omicron variant and is blazing through the Northeast, accounting for 72% of new cases. While it makes up a low percentage of cases in the Pacific Northwest, Kaiser Permanente's Dr. Katie Sharff expects it to make its way to Oregon.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Changing Urgent Care Facilities To Accommodate Rising Need In Oregon

Urgent Care Facilities: Amid an outbreak of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza, urgent care clinics are adapting their services in order to satisfy the rising demand for their services. The employees at AFC in Oregon have reported that over the past few weeks, they have witnessed a consistent flow of patients moving from emergency waiting rooms into urgent care clinics.
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Oregon spent $75 million on hotels for homeless shelters. How are they doing?

A handful of hotels across Oregon work a lot differently now than they did three years ago. In 2020, state legislators committed nearly $75 million to a novel housing strategy aimed at stemming the worst impacts of both the pandemic’s first year and a destructive fire season. Two years later, recipients of that funding are looking to long-term operations while the statewide outcomes of the new services aren’t exactly clear. ...
OREGON STATE
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
343
Followers
1K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy