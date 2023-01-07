ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James loses his mind over Bronny James’ wild in-game dunk for Sierra Canyon

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one proud dad once again after his son, Bronny James, replicated his iconic high school dunk during a Sierra Canyon game. On Friday against Chaminade, Bronny had a clear path to the basket and decided to pull off an “Eastbay Funk Dunk.” As he jumped to the basket, he let the ball go through his legs before throwing down the ball hard.
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him

Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Is Feeling Bad For Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal recently vowed that he would eat a horned frog if Georgia defeats TCU in the national championship game. He made that comment while on Inside the NBA.  "If Georgia beats TCU, I'll eat some frogs," Shaq said. "I'll eat a horned frog." Well, the Hall of Famer better get ready to ...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency

Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns

The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and […] The post Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

