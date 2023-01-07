Read full article on original website
LeBron James Epic Reaction To Russell Westbrook Interrupting Him To Tell The Lakers 'To Have Fun'
LeBron James is doing incredible things at age 38 and is leaving the entire NBA world in confusion about his late-career excellence. Despite many expecting James' physical decline to take him out of the conversation of the best players in the league, LeBron keeps proving everyone wrong. He has done...
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Lakers star LeBron James loses his mind over Bronny James’ wild in-game dunk for Sierra Canyon
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one proud dad once again after his son, Bronny James, replicated his iconic high school dunk during a Sierra Canyon game. On Friday against Chaminade, Bronny had a clear path to the basket and decided to pull off an “Eastbay Funk Dunk.” As he jumped to the basket, he let the ball go through his legs before throwing down the ball hard.
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
Enes Kanter Freedom Claims He's Been Blackballed From The NBA: "I Could've Played In The League Another 6 Years"
Enes Kanter Freedom said he could have played for 6 more years in the NBA, and that he's been blackballed from the NBA.
Dennis Rodman Once Explained Why He Hated To Play Against James Worthy
Over the years, many talented athletes have tried their luck in the NBA. But there haven't been many players who have had the same playing style as former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman. Instead of polishing every aspect of his game, Dennis Rodman focused on just a single aspect of...
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him
Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
"For an individual to score 60 or 70 on you, you’re not playing defense" - Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee
One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James fires back at reporter for claiming his ‘patience is waning’ amid Lakers trade rumors
LeBron James took to Twitter to strongly refute how an article classified him as increasingly impatient with the Los Angeles Lakers front office for not trading draft picks to improve the current roster. Early Sunday morning, The Athletic’s Sam Amick published a transcript of the brief conversation he had with...
Look: Sports World Is Feeling Bad For Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal recently vowed that he would eat a horned frog if Georgia defeats TCU in the national championship game. He made that comment while on Inside the NBA. "If Georgia beats TCU, I'll eat some frogs," Shaq said. "I'll eat a horned frog." Well, the Hall of Famer better get ready to ...
RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency
Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Reporter Watched LeBron James Face Michael Beasley 1-On-1 In Miami Heat Practice: "Beasley Would Beat Him Every Time."
The Miami Heat won their first NBA title in 2006 but just two years later, the franchise found itself at the bottom, finishing with a 15-67 record. That did enable them, however, to land the talented Michael Beasley with the 2nd pick of the 2008 NBA Draft to form a promising duo with Dwyane Wade.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan gets injury update amid Javonte Green surgery revelation
DeMar DeRozan played just 23 minutes in Tuesday’s 107-99 loss to the league-best Boston Celtics. DeRozan was forced to make an early exit from the marquee matchup due to a quad injury. The good news for the Bulls is that the quad strain does not appear to be serious, and he should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Tuesday’s Game
According to the G League's official page, the Golden State Warriors assigned Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors on January 9.
Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns
The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and […] The post Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Clippers' 7-foot center got stuck inside the other team's cheer squad circle and awkwardly stood in the middle
Iviac Zubac had no choice but to pace back and forth and patiently — but awkwardly, to be sure — wait for the cheer squad to finish its routine.
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Hawks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023
The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bucks-Hawks prediction and pick, laid out below. Milwaukee...
