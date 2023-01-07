ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET

Tiny Homes: Opposition ahead of Board of Supervisors meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A proposal for a 50-unit housing complex, also called tiny homes, will be on the agenda for the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. However, there is opposition to the project in Oildale. The Board of Supervisors will decide whether to approve the project’s bid and contract. Once completed, the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Yet another round of heavy rain

It's another rainy day across California. That's both good news and bad news. The good news is all are rain has made a significant impact on the drought. Just about all of California is running ahead of seasonal averages for rain this time of year, with much of northern California having received around half a foot of rain more than average.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

SoCalGas bills could more than double this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SoCalGas bills are likely to jump this month as colder temperatures across the country spike natural gas market prices. Bills could be more than double those sent last January, according to SoCalGas. The utility says customers can complete an energy profile on its Ways to Save tool to figure out how […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Minor flood problems in Taft, but bigger problems to the west

Rain has fallen for most of the day in Taft, but no major problems have been reported in the immediate area. Minor street flooding was occurring in the usual problem areas, especially Sixth Street in front of Roosevelt School and on Fourth at Finley Drive. Strong winds forecast had not...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Rains continue to cause problems on Kern County roads

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stormy, wet weather continues to bring flooding and potentially dangerous conditions for Kern County roads on Tuesday. CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports multiple hazards and collisions. Lanes were reportedly flooded at Highway 99 and Taft Highway causing vehicles to swerve. Drive with caution in the area. Highway 33 is closed […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Motion to dismiss filed in Wendy Howard case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Retrying Wendy Howard on a voluntary manslaughter charge would deny her of her Fifth Amendment right against being tried twice for the same offense, her lawyer said in a motion arguing for her case to be dismissed. “Here, defendant has been acquitted of voluntary manslaughter, and she cannot be tried again […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Volunteers and local leaders come together for Oildale cleanup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local leaders and community volunteers got their hands dirty to make a big difference with a community clean-up event. The event was held in Oildale this morning, and those who participated picked up trash and painted over graffiti starting at the corner of Ferguson and North Chester, working their way around […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Power restored following weather related PG&E outage

UPDATE (11:33 a.m.): Power was restored to homes and businesses according to PG&E outage maps. The outage affected nearly 5,000 customers Tuesday morning. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A weather related outage has cut off power Tuesday morning to over 4,700 homes and businesses in central and south Bakersfield. According to PG&E, 4,775 customers were affected […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Safe 1 replaces Delano branch with all-new building

Safe 1 Credit Union has opened a newly built branch at 1008 Fremont St. to replace its existing Delano location a mile away on Cecil Avenue. The new branch measures 4,500 square feet and offers better parking, easier access, drive-up service and a larger lobby, the Bakersfield-based credit union announced Monday.
DELANO, CA
GV Wire

Bakersfield Meth Dealer Gets Nearly 24 Years in Federal Pen

A 60-year-old Bakersfield man received a prison sentence Monday of 23 years and eight months for methamphetamine trafficking. Troy Wayne Reiss received the stiff sentence in Fresno federal court following his convictions for intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

