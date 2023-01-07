Read full article on original website
Related
Tiny Homes: Opposition ahead of Board of Supervisors meeting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A proposal for a 50-unit housing complex, also called tiny homes, will be on the agenda for the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. However, there is opposition to the project in Oildale. The Board of Supervisors will decide whether to approve the project’s bid and contract. Once completed, the […]
Bakersfield Channel
Yet another round of heavy rain
It's another rainy day across California. That's both good news and bad news. The good news is all are rain has made a significant impact on the drought. Just about all of California is running ahead of seasonal averages for rain this time of year, with much of northern California having received around half a foot of rain more than average.
Volunteers needed for Wreaths Out day at Bakersfield National Cemetery
Every Christmas season, thousands of wreaths are laid at the Bakersfield National Cemetery to honor the service personnel interred there.
Bakersfield drivers and business owners dealing with water on city roads
According to city officials, the rainfall rate outpaced the city drainage system's peak capacity for more than two hours Monday night.
Bakersfield Californian
Water levels rising in the Kern River, Isabella Lake and small lakes in Bakersfield
Any way you measure it, the southern valley and the Kern County mountains have already seen a rip-roaring rainy season. And it's not even close to being over.
SoCalGas bills could more than double this month
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SoCalGas bills are likely to jump this month as colder temperatures across the country spike natural gas market prices. Bills could be more than double those sent last January, according to SoCalGas. The utility says customers can complete an energy profile on its Ways to Save tool to figure out how […]
Taft Midway Driller
Minor flood problems in Taft, but bigger problems to the west
Rain has fallen for most of the day in Taft, but no major problems have been reported in the immediate area. Minor street flooding was occurring in the usual problem areas, especially Sixth Street in front of Roosevelt School and on Fourth at Finley Drive. Strong winds forecast had not...
City of Bakersfield to hold 2 bulky item drop-off events
The City of Bakersfield will hold two bulky item trash drop-off events on Sat, Jan 14. These will be the first drop-off events of the year.
Rains continue to cause problems on Kern County roads
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stormy, wet weather continues to bring flooding and potentially dangerous conditions for Kern County roads on Tuesday. CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports multiple hazards and collisions. Lanes were reportedly flooded at Highway 99 and Taft Highway causing vehicles to swerve. Drive with caution in the area. Highway 33 is closed […]
Motion to dismiss filed in Wendy Howard case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Retrying Wendy Howard on a voluntary manslaughter charge would deny her of her Fifth Amendment right against being tried twice for the same offense, her lawyer said in a motion arguing for her case to be dismissed. “Here, defendant has been acquitted of voluntary manslaughter, and she cannot be tried again […]
Volunteers and local leaders come together for Oildale cleanup
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local leaders and community volunteers got their hands dirty to make a big difference with a community clean-up event. The event was held in Oildale this morning, and those who participated picked up trash and painted over graffiti starting at the corner of Ferguson and North Chester, working their way around […]
Power outage affects over 4,000 customers across Bakersfield
A power outage is currently affecting thousands in Downtown, East, South, and Southeast Bakersfield. According to PG&E, the outage occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the Downtown area.
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
Bakersfield Channel
Sunday sees morning rain chances while stronger storm builds Monday
Here in Kern County we are waking up to a band of rain passing through in the early hours of Sunday. These rain chances are rather light on Sunday, with the totals mostly under a tenth of an inch. Sunday in Bakersfield is predicted to be 62°. The Kern...
Power restored following weather related PG&E outage
UPDATE (11:33 a.m.): Power was restored to homes and businesses according to PG&E outage maps. The outage affected nearly 5,000 customers Tuesday morning. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A weather related outage has cut off power Tuesday morning to over 4,700 homes and businesses in central and south Bakersfield. According to PG&E, 4,775 customers were affected […]
jammin1057.com
Suspects Set Themselves On Fire After Burning Bakersfield Business
It was a scene that seemed to be from a comedic movie with a tragic ending. A business in Bakersfield, California was set ablaze. But, the building wasn’t the only thing that caught on fire. On Jan. 2 during midnight, a camera recorded two suspects pouring gasoline over a...
Driver shot at on Stockdale Highway talks about his experience
Sebastian Alvidrez, 18, was on his way to Taft when a routine trip turned into a life and death situation.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Tuesday Kern County another round of rain today before a needed much break
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — A strong storm system will continue through this evening. This will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and high elevation snow along with gusty winds. Drier weather is likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Another storm system will move into the area by the end...
Bakersfield Californian
Safe 1 replaces Delano branch with all-new building
Safe 1 Credit Union has opened a newly built branch at 1008 Fremont St. to replace its existing Delano location a mile away on Cecil Avenue. The new branch measures 4,500 square feet and offers better parking, easier access, drive-up service and a larger lobby, the Bakersfield-based credit union announced Monday.
GV Wire
Bakersfield Meth Dealer Gets Nearly 24 Years in Federal Pen
A 60-year-old Bakersfield man received a prison sentence Monday of 23 years and eight months for methamphetamine trafficking. Troy Wayne Reiss received the stiff sentence in Fresno federal court following his convictions for intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release.
Comments / 0