Denver Thomas Jefferson manhandles Parker Ponderosa 48-16
Denver Thomas Jefferson earned a convincing 48-16 win over Parker Ponderosa on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Greeley Dayspring Christian prevails over Longmont Christian 64-7
The force was strong for Greeley Dayspring Christian as it pierced Longmont Christian during Tuesday's 64-7 thumping on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Lyons can’t hang with Lakewood Denver Christian 45-33
Lakewood Denver Christian dumped Lyons 45-33 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 10.
Storm warning: Louisville Monarch unleashes full fury on Broomfield Legacy 59-39
Louisville Monarch's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-39 win over Broomfield Legacy in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 10.
Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch sprints past Colorado Springs Atlas 41-22
Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 41-22 win over Colorado Springs Atlas during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Denver East rides the rough off Highlands Ranch 66-56
Denver East had its hands full but finally brushed off Highlands Ranch 66-56 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 10.
Tough tussle: Lakewood Alameda breaks free from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lakewood Alameda nipped Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 9.
Sargent vies for House District 12 seat
Kitty Sargent has announced she will throw her hat into the ring to be selected as the Representative for House District 12, which covers portions of Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville, Niwot and Superior. Currently in her second term on the Boulder Valley School District Board of Education, Sargent has helped...
Monument Lewis-Palmer collects victory over Aurora Overland 74-56
Monument Lewis-Palmer charged Aurora Overland and collected a 74-56 victory in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 10.
Convincing fashion: Longmont Twin Peaks Charter handles Colorado Springs The Vanguard 40-8
Longmont Twin Peaks Charter stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 40-8 win over Colorado Springs The Vanguard at Longmont Twin Peaks Charter Academy on January 9 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Lafayette Peak to Peak tacks win on Englewood St. Mary’s 55-33
Lafayette Peak to Peak's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 55-33 win over Englewood St. Mary's in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Highlands Ranch narrowly edges Littleton Columbine in tight triumph 63-61
Highlands Ranch edged Littleton Columbine 63-61 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 9.
Wheat Ridge finds its footing in sprinting past Greeley West 51-21
Wheat Ridge delivered all the smoke to disorient Greeley West and flew away with a 51-21 win in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Tuesday's Scores
Belleview Christian 46, Mile High Adventist Academy 22. Dayspring Christian Academy 64, Longmont Christian 7. Fountain Valley School 54, Cripple Creek-Victor 11. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
New admission rules could spark 'Prime Time' at Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — As much as facilities, Folsom Field or the allure of trying to pull off a seemingly impossible rebuild, it was likely the fine print that brought Deion Sanders to Colorado. College football's most electric coaching candidate, the Hall of Fame player now known as “Coach...
Rally time: Arvada West douses fire to extinguish Lakewood Green Mountain 51-26
Arvada West awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 51-26 win over Lakewood Green Mountain in Colorado girls basketball on January 9.
Resolve: Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon roars from behind to topple Centennial Eaglecrest 55-40
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon was shaken, but pushed past Centennial Eaglecrest for a 55-40 victory at Centennial Eaglecrest on January 10 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. Centennial Eaglecrest started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon at the end of the first...
Robert Forrest Raikes
Robert Forrest Raikes passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the age of 90 in Louisville, CO. Bob was born on June 1, 1932 in Ashland, NE, the third of four children to Forrest and Glendora Raikes. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marcella; daughters Susan Raikes (Wes Dye), Jim Raikes (Marie), Jean Raikes (Tom Frew) and Jeff Raikes (Dale Wilsher Raikes). Bob had 4 grandchildren, Michael McCain, Kirk Raikes, Devyn Raikes, and Alex Raikes and brother Jerry.
Never a doubt: Aurora Regis Jesuit breezes past Aurora Cherokee Trail 73-52
Aurora Regis Jesuit unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Aurora Cherokee Trail 73-52 Monday in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 9.
Longmont hears proposals for use of Denver Broncos money
One Longmont City Council member compared the atmosphere as pitches were made with what to do with nearly $1 million similar to that of the TV show “Shark Tank.”. When the Denver Broncos sold, Longmont received $980,481 that must be used toward “youth activity programs.” Where specifically that might be is up to the discretion of the city council.
