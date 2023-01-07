Read full article on original website
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo officials sworn in, start terms of officeMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
Denver City Council may decriminalize jaywalkingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Zoom: Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch leaves Colorado Springs Atlas in its wake 99-20
The force was strong for Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch as it pierced Colorado Springs Atlas during Monday’s 99-20 thumping in Colorado boys basketball action on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Convincing fashion: Longmont Twin Peaks Charter handles Colorado Springs The Vanguard 40-8
Longmont Twin Peaks Charter stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 40-8 win over Colorado Springs The Vanguard at Longmont Twin Peaks Charter Academy on January 9 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports...
Denver East rides the rough off Highlands Ranch 66-56
Denver East had its hands full but finally brushed off Highlands Ranch 66-56 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Lafayette Peak to Peak tacks win on Englewood St. Mary’s 55-33
Lafayette Peak to Peak’s offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 55-33 win over Englewood St. Mary’s in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation....
Englewood rolls like thunder over Fort Lupton 59-13
Englewood showed no mercy to Fort Lupton, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 59-13 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Monument Lewis-Palmer collects victory over Aurora Overland 74-56
Monument Lewis-Palmer charged Aurora Overland and collected a 74-56 victory in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Tuesday's Scores
Belleview Christian 46, Mile High Adventist Academy 22. Dayspring Christian Academy 64, Longmont Christian 7. Fountain Valley School 54, Cripple Creek-Victor 11. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Storm warning: Louisville Monarch unleashes full fury on Broomfield Legacy 59-39
Louisville Monarch’s offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-39 win over Broomfield Legacy in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To...
Englewood Kent Denver dominates Brighton Eagle Ridge 52-26
Englewood Kent Denver didn’t tinker with Brighton Eagle Ridge, scoring a 52-26 result in the win column in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Tough tussle: Lakewood Alameda breaks free from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lakewood Alameda nipped Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Sargent vies for House District 12 seat
Kitty Sargent has announced she will throw her hat into the ring to be selected as the Representative for House District 12, which covers portions of Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville, Niwot and Superior. Currently in her second term on the Boulder Valley School District Board of Education, Sargent has helped...
Wheat Ridge finds its footing in sprinting past Greeley West 51-21
Wheat Ridge delivered all the smoke to disorient Greeley West and flew away with a 51-21 win in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Susan Marti Pratt
October 8, 1947 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 75) Susan Marti Pratt, of Longmont, CO, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Longmont United Hospital. She was 75. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 11, at Rocky Mountain Christian Church in Niwot, followed by burial at the Pratt Family Cemetery in Longmont.
Highlands Ranch narrowly edges Littleton Columbine in tight triumph 63-61
Highlands Ranch edged Littleton Columbine 63-61 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
New admission rules could spark 'Prime Time' at Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — As much as facilities, Folsom Field or the allure of trying to pull off a seemingly impossible rebuild, it was likely the fine print that brought Deion Sanders to Colorado. College football's most electric coaching candidate, the Hall of Fame player now known as “Coach...
Westminster Belleview Christian drums Highlands Ranch Mile High with resounding beat 46-22
Westminster Belleview Christian’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Highlands Ranch Mile High 46-22 on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from...
Body of 2nd snowmobiler found after Colorado avalanche
DENVER (AP) — Searchers have located the body of a second snowmobiler killed in a Colorado mountain avalanche, authorities said Sunday. Crews using dogs and probing the avalanche field with poles recovered the body of a 52-year-old Colorado man in the area of Corona Pass outside Winter Park on Sunday, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Never a doubt: Aurora Regis Jesuit breezes past Aurora Cherokee Trail 73-52
Aurora Regis Jesuit unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Aurora Cherokee Trail 73-52 Monday in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Monument Palmer Ridge takes down Elizabeth 46-25
Monument Palmer Ridge earned its community’s accolades after a 46-25 win over Elizabeth for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Littleton wallops Denver Thomas Jefferson 45-25
Littleton gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Denver Thomas Jefferson 45-25 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
