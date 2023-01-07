The force was strong for Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch as it pierced Colorado Springs Atlas during Monday’s 99-20 thumping in Colorado boys basketball action on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO