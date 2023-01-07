ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monument Lewis-Palmer collects victory over Aurora Overland 74-56

Monument Lewis-Palmer charged Aurora Overland and collected a 74-56 victory in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 10.
MONUMENT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Englewood Kent Denver dominates Brighton Eagle Ridge 52-26

Englewood Kent Denver didn't tinker with Brighton Eagle Ridge, scoring a 52-26 result in the win column in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Aurora Cherokee Trail produces precision performance against Colorado Springs Rampart 81-51

Aurora Cherokee Trail played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Colorado Springs Rampart during an 81-51 beating in Colorado boys basketball on January 10.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Monument Palmer Ridge takes down Elizabeth 46-25

Monument Palmer Ridge earned its community's accolades after a 46-25 win over Elizabeth for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 10.
ELIZABETH, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver East rides the rough off Highlands Ranch 66-56

Denver East had its hands full but finally brushed off Highlands Ranch 66-56 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 10.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Tuesday's Scores

Belleview Christian 46, Mile High Adventist Academy 22. Dayspring Christian Academy 64, Longmont Christian 7. Fountain Valley School 54, Cripple Creek-Victor 11. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Never a doubt: Aurora Regis Jesuit breezes past Aurora Cherokee Trail 73-52

Aurora Regis Jesuit unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Aurora Cherokee Trail 73-52 Monday in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 9.
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista makes Centennial Arapahoe walk the plank 70-30

Centennial Arapahoe got no credit and no consideration from Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista, which slammed the door 70-30 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
CENTENNIAL, CO
The Longmont Leader

Westminster Standley Lake thwarts Denver Kennedy’s quest 57-47

Riding a wave of production, Westminster Standley Lake surfed over Denver Kennedy 57-47 during this Colorado boys high school basketball game.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch sprints past Colorado Springs Atlas 41-22

Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 41-22 win over Colorado Springs Atlas during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Tough tussle: Lakewood Alameda breaks free from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lakewood Alameda nipped Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 9.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Thomas Jefferson manhandles Parker Ponderosa 48-16

Denver Thomas Jefferson earned a convincing 48-16 win over Parker Ponderosa on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Arrupe Jesuit rains down on Bailey Platte Canyon 47-35

Denver Arrupe Jesuit dumped Bailey Platte Canyon 47-35 on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Greeley Dayspring Christian prevails over Longmont Christian 64-7

The force was strong for Greeley Dayspring Christian as it pierced Longmont Christian during Tuesday's 64-7 thumping on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
GREELEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Sargent vies for House District 12 seat

Kitty Sargent has announced she will throw her hat into the ring to be selected as the Representative for House District 12, which covers portions of Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville, Niwot and Superior. Currently in her second term on the Boulder Valley School District Board of Education, Sargent has helped...
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

