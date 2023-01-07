Annette Lynne (Sands) Botello went home to be with her Lord on November 17, 2022 in Longmont, Colorado, at the age of 66 years old, after a short fight with breast cancer. Annette was born on May 22, 1956 in Wheeling, Ohio county, West Virginia to Carl Lee Sands and Dr. Mary Alice (Ryan) Sands. Annette is survived by her husband, Ysabel “Ys” Botello, four daughters, Carrie (Stephen) Brown, Christiana (Joshua) Hansen, Laurie (Shane) Harrison, Danielle Botello, and a step-daughter, Jennifer (Aaron) Lund. She is also survived by her brother, Samuel Carl (Cathy) Sands, grandchildren, Zane Botello, Christopher Hansen, Steven Hansen, Chloe Hansen, and step-grandchildren, Andrew (Jennifer) Lund, Tyler Lund, Nathan Lund and Kaurina Lund. In addition, she is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their spouses and families. Annette was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents, George Wade Sands, and Mamie Lee (Dennison) Sands, Daniel Smith Ryan and Mabel May (Hunt) Ryan.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO