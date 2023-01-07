Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora Cherokee Trail produces precision performance against Colorado Springs Rampart 81-51
Aurora Cherokee Trail played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Colorado Springs Rampart during an 81-51 beating in Colorado boys basketball on January 10.
Lafayette Peak to Peak tacks win on Englewood St. Mary’s 55-33
Lafayette Peak to Peak's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 55-33 win over Englewood St. Mary's in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Convincing fashion: Longmont Twin Peaks Charter handles Colorado Springs The Vanguard 40-8
Longmont Twin Peaks Charter stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 40-8 win over Colorado Springs The Vanguard at Longmont Twin Peaks Charter Academy on January 9 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Denver East rides the rough off Highlands Ranch 66-56
Denver East had its hands full but finally brushed off Highlands Ranch 66-56 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 10.
Tuesday's Scores
Belleview Christian 46, Mile High Adventist Academy 22. Dayspring Christian Academy 64, Longmont Christian 7. Fountain Valley School 54, Cripple Creek-Victor 11. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Zoom: Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch leaves Colorado Springs Atlas in its wake 99-20
The force was strong for Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch as it pierced Colorado Springs Atlas during Monday's 99-20 thumping in Colorado boys basketball action on January 9.
Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista makes Centennial Arapahoe walk the plank 70-30
Centennial Arapahoe got no credit and no consideration from Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista, which slammed the door 70-30 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
Storm warning: Louisville Monarch unleashes full fury on Broomfield Legacy 59-39
Louisville Monarch's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-39 win over Broomfield Legacy in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 10.
Westminster Standley Lake thwarts Denver Kennedy’s quest 57-47
Riding a wave of production, Westminster Standley Lake surfed over Denver Kennedy 57-47 during this Colorado boys high school basketball game.
Tough tussle: Lakewood Alameda breaks free from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lakewood Alameda nipped Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 9.
Susan Marti Pratt
October 8, 1947 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 75) Susan Marti Pratt, of Longmont, CO, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Longmont United Hospital. She was 75. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 11, at Rocky Mountain Christian Church in Niwot, followed by burial at the Pratt Family Cemetery in Longmont.
Good morning, Longmont!
Colder; rain and snow showers this morning followed by a bit of snow this afternoon with little or no accumulation. Partly sunny; the start of a stretch of dry and mild weather. Thursday Night. 22 °F. Mainly clear. Friday. 49 °F. Periods of clouds and sunshine. Friday Night.
Resolve: Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon roars from behind to topple Centennial Eaglecrest 55-40
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon was shaken, but pushed past Centennial Eaglecrest for a 55-40 victory at Centennial Eaglecrest on January 10 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. Centennial Eaglecrest started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon at the end of the first...
Monday's Scores
Abraham Lincoln 36, Strive Prep - SMART Academy 15. Twin Peaks Charter Academy 40, The Vanguard School 8. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Powerhouse performance: Severance roars to big win over Longmont Skyline 51-23
Severance lit up the scoreboard on January 10 to propel past Longmont Skyline for a 51-23 victory in Colorado girls basketball on January 10.
Sargent vies for House District 12 seat
Kitty Sargent has announced she will throw her hat into the ring to be selected as the Representative for House District 12, which covers portions of Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville, Niwot and Superior. Currently in her second term on the Boulder Valley School District Board of Education, Sargent has helped...
Littleton wallops Denver Thomas Jefferson 45-25
Littleton gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Denver Thomas Jefferson 45-25 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Evergreen manhandles Edwards Battle Mountain 61-27
Evergreen didn't tinker with Edwards Battle Mountain, scoring a 61-27 result in the win column for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 9.
New admission rules could spark 'Prime Time' at Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — As much as facilities, Folsom Field or the allure of trying to pull off a seemingly impossible rebuild, it was likely the fine print that brought Deion Sanders to Colorado. College football's most electric coaching candidate, the Hall of Fame player now known as “Coach...
Greeley Dayspring Christian prevails over Longmont Christian 64-7
The force was strong for Greeley Dayspring Christian as it pierced Longmont Christian during Tuesday's 64-7 thumping on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
