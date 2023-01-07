ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

Former NBA player wins car on 'The Price is Right'

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday's episode of The Price is Right.
New York Post

Predators vs. Maple Leafs prediction: A bet on the total in the NHL Wednesday

The Nashville Predators are not done just yet. After a drab start to the NHL season, the Preds have won four games in a row and are 7-1-2 in their last 10 contests to push themselves within one point of the Edmonton Oilers (with three games in hand) for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Will the Predators continue their charge up the standings? Or is this just smoke and mirrors? Predators vs. Maple Leafs prediction For most of this season the Predators have looked pedestrian. In fact, before their 7-1-2 heater, Nashville had dropped six consecutive games and looked destined to...
The Longmont Leader

Englewood Kent Denver dominates Brighton Eagle Ridge 52-26

Englewood Kent Denver dominates Brighton Eagle Ridge 52-26

Englewood Kent Denver didn't tinker with Brighton Eagle Ridge, scoring a 52-26 result in the win column in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
The Longmont Leader

Tough tussle: Lakewood Alameda breaks free from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35

Tough tussle: Lakewood Alameda breaks free from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lakewood Alameda nipped Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 9.
