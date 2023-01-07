Read full article on original website
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Major Library Closed Due To "Meth Contamination"News Breaking LIVEBoulder, CO
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Denver East rides the rough off Highlands Ranch 66-56
Denver East had its hands full but finally brushed off Highlands Ranch 66-56 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 10.
Storm warning: Louisville Monarch unleashes full fury on Broomfield Legacy 59-39
Louisville Monarch's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-39 win over Broomfield Legacy in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 10.
Lafayette Peak to Peak tacks win on Englewood St. Mary’s 55-33
Lafayette Peak to Peak's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 55-33 win over Englewood St. Mary's in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Englewood rolls like thunder over Fort Lupton 59-13
Englewood showed no mercy to Fort Lupton, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 59-13 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Monument Palmer Ridge takes down Elizabeth 46-25
Monument Palmer Ridge earned its community's accolades after a 46-25 win over Elizabeth for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 10.
Westminster Belleview Christian drums Highlands Ranch Mile High with resounding beat 46-22
Westminster Belleview Christian's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Highlands Ranch Mile High 46-22 on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Zoom: Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch leaves Colorado Springs Atlas in its wake 99-20
The force was strong for Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch as it pierced Colorado Springs Atlas during Monday's 99-20 thumping in Colorado boys basketball action on January 9.
Denver Arrupe Jesuit rains down on Bailey Platte Canyon 47-35
Denver Arrupe Jesuit dumped Bailey Platte Canyon 47-35 on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Annette Botello
Annette Lynne (Sands) Botello went home to be with her Lord on November 17, 2022 in Longmont, Colorado, at the age of 66 years old, after a short fight with breast cancer. Annette was born on May 22, 1956 in Wheeling, Ohio county, West Virginia to Carl Lee Sands and Dr. Mary Alice (Ryan) Sands. Annette is survived by her husband, Ysabel “Ys” Botello, four daughters, Carrie (Stephen) Brown, Christiana (Joshua) Hansen, Laurie (Shane) Harrison, Danielle Botello, and a step-daughter, Jennifer (Aaron) Lund. She is also survived by her brother, Samuel Carl (Cathy) Sands, grandchildren, Zane Botello, Christopher Hansen, Steven Hansen, Chloe Hansen, and step-grandchildren, Andrew (Jennifer) Lund, Tyler Lund, Nathan Lund and Kaurina Lund. In addition, she is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their spouses and families. Annette was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents, George Wade Sands, and Mamie Lee (Dennison) Sands, Daniel Smith Ryan and Mabel May (Hunt) Ryan.
Tough tussle: Lakewood Alameda breaks free from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lakewood Alameda nipped Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 9.
Tuesday's Scores
Belleview Christian 46, Mile High Adventist Academy 22. Dayspring Christian Academy 64, Longmont Christian 7. Fountain Valley School 54, Cripple Creek-Victor 11. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Never a doubt: Aurora Regis Jesuit breezes past Aurora Cherokee Trail 73-52
Aurora Regis Jesuit unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Aurora Cherokee Trail 73-52 Monday in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 9.
Denver Thomas Jefferson manhandles Parker Ponderosa 48-16
Denver Thomas Jefferson earned a convincing 48-16 win over Parker Ponderosa on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Resolve: Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon roars from behind to topple Centennial Eaglecrest 55-40
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon was shaken, but pushed past Centennial Eaglecrest for a 55-40 victory at Centennial Eaglecrest on January 10 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. Centennial Eaglecrest started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon at the end of the first...
Littleton wallops Denver Thomas Jefferson 45-25
Littleton gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Denver Thomas Jefferson 45-25 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
New admission rules could spark 'Prime Time' at Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — As much as facilities, Folsom Field or the allure of trying to pull off a seemingly impossible rebuild, it was likely the fine print that brought Deion Sanders to Colorado. College football's most electric coaching candidate, the Hall of Fame player now known as "Coach...
Evergreen manhandles Edwards Battle Mountain 61-27
Evergreen didn't tinker with Edwards Battle Mountain, scoring a 61-27 result in the win column for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 9.
McCreary, Air Force knock off Colorado State 85-74 in OT
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Marcell McCreary scored 26 points, eight in overtime, as Air Force defeated Colorado State 85-74 on Tuesday. McCreary added seven rebounds for the Falcons (10-7, 1-3 Mountain West Conference). Jake Heidbreder scored 17 points, going 8 of 16 (1 for 7 from distance). Rytis Petraitis recorded 16 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line.
Sargent vies for House District 12 seat
Kitty Sargent has announced she will throw her hat into the ring to be selected as the Representative for House District 12, which covers portions of Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville, Niwot and Superior. Currently in her second term on the Boulder Valley School District Board of Education, Sargent has helped...
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn with $1.1B jackpot
People across Colorado were checking their tickets after Tuesday night's big drawing. Mega Millions winning numbers drawn with $1.1B jackpot. People across Colorado were checking their tickets after Tuesday night's big drawing. Flights back to normal after FAA computer outage. A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration caused thousands...
