Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver City Council may decriminalize jaywalkingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000David HeitzDenver, CO
11-Year-Old Autistic Boy from Aurora is 'Mozart Level' Before Even Receiving a Piano Lesson & Was Gifted $15K PianoZack LoveAurora, CO
Denver Colorado Academy comes to play in easy win over Thornton Stargate 58-8
Denver Colorado Academy's river of points eventually washed away Thornton Stargate in a 58-8 cavalcade at Denver Colorado Academy on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Denver East rides the rough off Highlands Ranch 66-56
Denver East had its hands full but finally brushed off Highlands Ranch 66-56 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 10.
Storm warning: Louisville Monarch unleashes full fury on Broomfield Legacy 59-39
Louisville Monarch's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-39 win over Broomfield Legacy in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 10.
Denver Arrupe Jesuit rains down on Bailey Platte Canyon 47-35
Denver Arrupe Jesuit dumped Bailey Platte Canyon 47-35 on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Loveland Thompson Valley makes Niwot walk the plank 78-21
Loveland Thompson Valley flexed its muscle and floored Niwot 78-21 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 10.
Englewood rolls like thunder over Fort Lupton 59-13
Englewood showed no mercy to Fort Lupton, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 59-13 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Westminster Standley Lake thwarts Denver Kennedy’s quest 57-47
Riding a wave of production, Westminster Standley Lake surfed over Denver Kennedy 57-47 during this Colorado boys high school basketball game.
Rally time: Arvada West douses fire to extinguish Lakewood Green Mountain 51-26
Arvada West awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 51-26 win over Lakewood Green Mountain in Colorado girls basketball on January 9.
Tough tussle: Lakewood Alameda breaks free from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lakewood Alameda nipped Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 9.
Resolve: Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon roars from behind to topple Centennial Eaglecrest 55-40
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon was shaken, but pushed past Centennial Eaglecrest for a 55-40 victory at Centennial Eaglecrest on January 10 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. Centennial Eaglecrest started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon at the end of the first...
Denver Thomas Jefferson manhandles Parker Ponderosa 48-16
Denver Thomas Jefferson earned a convincing 48-16 win over Parker Ponderosa on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch sprints past Colorado Springs Atlas 41-22
Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 41-22 win over Colorado Springs Atlas during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Monument Palmer Ridge takes down Elizabeth 46-25
Monument Palmer Ridge earned its community's accolades after a 46-25 win over Elizabeth for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 10.
Never a doubt: Aurora Regis Jesuit breezes past Aurora Cherokee Trail 73-52
Aurora Regis Jesuit unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Aurora Cherokee Trail 73-52 Monday in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 9.
Littleton wallops Denver Thomas Jefferson 45-25
Littleton gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Denver Thomas Jefferson 45-25 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Highlands Ranch narrowly edges Littleton Columbine in tight triumph 63-61
Highlands Ranch edged Littleton Columbine 63-61 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 9.
Tuesday's Scores
Belleview Christian 46, Mile High Adventist Academy 22. Dayspring Christian Academy 64, Longmont Christian 7. Fountain Valley School 54, Cripple Creek-Victor 11.
Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista makes Centennial Arapahoe walk the plank 70-30
Centennial Arapahoe got no credit and no consideration from Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista, which slammed the door 70-30 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
Greeley Dayspring Christian prevails over Longmont Christian 64-7
The force was strong for Greeley Dayspring Christian as it pierced Longmont Christian during Tuesday's 64-7 thumping on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Evergreen manhandles Edwards Battle Mountain 61-27
Evergreen didn't tinker with Edwards Battle Mountain, scoring a 61-27 result in the win column for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 9.
