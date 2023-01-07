Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo officials sworn in, start terms of officeMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
Denver City Council may decriminalize jaywalkingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Denver East rides the rough off Highlands Ranch 66-56
Denver East had its hands full but finally brushed off Highlands Ranch 66-56 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Englewood Kent Denver dominates Brighton Eagle Ridge 52-26
Englewood Kent Denver didn’t tinker with Brighton Eagle Ridge, scoring a 52-26 result in the win column in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Monument Lewis-Palmer collects victory over Aurora Overland 74-56
Monument Lewis-Palmer charged Aurora Overland and collected a 74-56 victory in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Westminster Standley Lake thwarts Denver Kennedy’s quest 57-47
Riding a wave of production, Westminster Standley Lake surfed over Denver Kennedy 57-47 during this Colorado boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista makes Centennial Arapahoe walk the plank 70-30
Centennial Arapahoe got no credit and no consideration from Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista, which slammed the door 70-30 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Monument Palmer Ridge takes down Elizabeth 46-25
Monument Palmer Ridge earned its community’s accolades after a 46-25 win over Elizabeth for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Rally time: Arvada West douses fire to extinguish Lakewood Green Mountain 51-26
Arvada West awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 51-26 win over Lakewood Green Mountain in Colorado girls basketball on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch sprints past Colorado Springs Atlas 41-22
Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 41-22 win over Colorado Springs Atlas during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Wheat Ridge finds its footing in sprinting past Greeley West 51-21
Wheat Ridge delivered all the smoke to disorient Greeley West and flew away with a 51-21 win in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Tough tussle: Lakewood Alameda breaks free from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lakewood Alameda nipped Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Storm warning: Louisville Monarch unleashes full fury on Broomfield Legacy 59-39
Louisville Monarch’s offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-39 win over Broomfield Legacy in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To...
Resolve: Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon roars from behind to topple Centennial Eaglecrest 55-40
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon was shaken, but pushed past Centennial Eaglecrest for a 55-40 victory at Centennial Eaglecrest on January 10 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. Centennial Eaglecrest started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon at the end of the first...
Tuesday's Scores
Belleview Christian 46, Mile High Adventist Academy 22. Dayspring Christian Academy 64, Longmont Christian 7. Fountain Valley School 54, Cripple Creek-Victor 11. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Never a doubt: Aurora Regis Jesuit breezes past Aurora Cherokee Trail 73-52
Aurora Regis Jesuit unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Aurora Cherokee Trail 73-52 Monday in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver Thomas Jefferson manhandles Parker Ponderosa 48-16
Denver Thomas Jefferson earned a convincing 48-16 win over Parker Ponderosa on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Annette Botello
Annette Lynne (Sands) Botello went home to be with her Lord on November 17, 2022 in Longmont, Colorado, at the age of 66 years old, after a short fight with breast cancer. Annette was born on May 22, 1956 in Wheeling, Ohio county, West Virginia to Carl Lee Sands and Dr. Mary Alice (Ryan) Sands. Annette is survived by her husband, Ysabel “Ys” Botello, four daughters, Carrie (Stephen) Brown, Christiana (Joshua) Hansen, Laurie (Shane) Harrison, Danielle Botello, and a step-daughter, Jennifer (Aaron) Lund. She is also survived by her brother, Samuel Carl (Cathy) Sands, grandchildren, Zane Botello, Christopher Hansen, Steven Hansen, Chloe Hansen, and step-grandchildren, Andrew (Jennifer) Lund, Tyler Lund, Nathan Lund and Kaurina Lund. In addition, she is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their spouses and families. Annette was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents, George Wade Sands, and Mamie Lee (Dennison) Sands, Daniel Smith Ryan and Mabel May (Hunt) Ryan.
Monday's Scores
Abraham Lincoln 36, Strive Prep - SMART Academy 15. Twin Peaks Charter Academy 40, The Vanguard School 8. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Powerhouse performance: Severance roars to big win over Longmont Skyline 51-23
Severance lit up the scoreboard on January 10 to propel past Longmont Skyline for a 51-23 victory in Colorado girls basketball on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Evergreen manhandles Edwards Battle Mountain 61-27
Evergreen didn’t tinker with Edwards Battle Mountain, scoring a 61-27 result in the win column for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
New admission rules could spark 'Prime Time' at Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — As much as facilities, Folsom Field or the allure of trying to pull off a seemingly impossible rebuild, it was likely the fine print that brought Deion Sanders to Colorado. College football's most electric coaching candidate, the Hall of Fame player now known as “Coach...
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0