Denver East rides the rough off Highlands Ranch 66-56

Denver East had its hands full but finally brushed off Highlands Ranch 66-56 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 10.
DENVER, CO
Monument Lewis-Palmer collects victory over Aurora Overland 74-56

Monument Lewis-Palmer charged Aurora Overland and collected a 74-56 victory in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 10.
MONUMENT, CO
Englewood Kent Denver dominates Brighton Eagle Ridge 52-26

Englewood Kent Denver didn't tinker with Brighton Eagle Ridge, scoring a 52-26 result in the win column in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Monument Palmer Ridge takes down Elizabeth 46-25

Monument Palmer Ridge earned its community's accolades after a 46-25 win over Elizabeth for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 10.
ELIZABETH, CO
Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch sprints past Colorado Springs Atlas 41-22

Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 41-22 win over Colorado Springs Atlas during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
DENVER, CO
Highlands Ranch narrowly edges Littleton Columbine in tight triumph 63-61

Highlands Ranch edged Littleton Columbine 63-61 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 9.
LITTLETON, CO
Littleton wallops Denver Thomas Jefferson 45-25

Littleton gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Denver Thomas Jefferson 45-25 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
LITTLETON, CO
Darrian Adame

A celebration of life for current Colorado Springs resident and formerly of Lamar, Darrian Adame will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker and Enrique Varela co-officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation for Darrian will be held...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
