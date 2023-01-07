Denver East had its hands full but finally brushed off Highlands Ranch 66-56 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

DENVER, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO