Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Is Putting Shipping Containers to Good UseColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Just Love Coffee Cafe Is Now Open in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
This Springs Restaurant Is One of Colorado's Best Brunch Spots, According to Open TableColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
Denver East rides the rough off Highlands Ranch 66-56
Denver East had its hands full but finally brushed off Highlands Ranch 66-56 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Monument Lewis-Palmer collects victory over Aurora Overland 74-56
Monument Lewis-Palmer charged Aurora Overland and collected a 74-56 victory in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Englewood Kent Denver dominates Brighton Eagle Ridge 52-26
Englewood Kent Denver didn’t tinker with Brighton Eagle Ridge, scoring a 52-26 result in the win column in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Lafayette Peak to Peak tacks win on Englewood St. Mary’s 55-33
Lafayette Peak to Peak’s offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 55-33 win over Englewood St. Mary’s in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation....
Monument Palmer Ridge takes down Elizabeth 46-25
Monument Palmer Ridge earned its community’s accolades after a 46-25 win over Elizabeth for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch sprints past Colorado Springs Atlas 41-22
Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 41-22 win over Colorado Springs Atlas during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Highlands Ranch narrowly edges Littleton Columbine in tight triumph 63-61
Highlands Ranch edged Littleton Columbine 63-61 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Resolve: Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon roars from behind to topple Centennial Eaglecrest 55-40
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon was shaken, but pushed past Centennial Eaglecrest for a 55-40 victory at Centennial Eaglecrest on January 10 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. Centennial Eaglecrest started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon at the end of the first...
Littleton wallops Denver Thomas Jefferson 45-25
Littleton gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Denver Thomas Jefferson 45-25 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Darrian Adame
A celebration of life for current Colorado Springs resident and formerly of Lamar, Darrian Adame will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker and Enrique Varela co-officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation for Darrian will be held...
STAT WATCH: FBS rushing title is 3rd straight for Air Force
Air Force became the first team to win the national rushing title three straight seasons since Navy did it four years in a row from 2005-08, Tennessee had the lowest total offense average for a national leader in 20 years, and Texas A&M gave up the most yards ever by a pass defense leader.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0