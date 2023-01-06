Read full article on original website
Related
Alcohol use is widely accepted in the US, but even moderate consumption is associated with many harmful effects
This month, millions of Americans are taking part in “Dry January” in an effort to forgo alcohol for a month and cleanse themselves of the excesses of the holiday season.
scaffoldmag.com
Articulating booms: Electric launches
Most of the recent launches of articulating booms are unsurprisingly electric-related as the interest in battery-powered MEWPs continues. A surprise attendee at the Bauma exhibition last October was JLG, or at least, the company announced its presence in the weeks leading up to the show, having originally decided not to be present.
Comments / 0