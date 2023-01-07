Boys Basketball Scores and Stats from Friday, January 6th

Boys Scores

Corner Conference

East Mills 61, Sidney 30

Essex 66, Griswold 61 (2 OT)

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig 71, Creston 58

Glenwood 88, Shenandoah 32

Lewis Central 61, Clarinda 46

Harlan 80, St. Albert 64

Kuemper Catholic 80, Atlantic 63

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 32

Lenox 91, Nodaway Valley/O-M 86

Bedford 55, Mount Ayr 44

Raccoon River Conference

Carroll 68, Carlisle 66

Gilbert 52, Boone 51

Bondurant-Farrar 73, North Polk 66

Winterset 62, ADM 50

Rolling Valley Conference

Coon Rapids-Bayard 68, Glidden-Ralston 34

West Harrison 76, Woodbine 48

Ar-We-Va 62, Boyer Valley 21

West Central Activities Conference

Madrid 51, ACGC 49

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 52, Tri-Center 50

Treynor 51, Underwood 44

IKM-Manning 55, Audubon 38

Riverside 72, Logan-Magnolia 50

Non-Conference

Missouri Valley 70, Heartland Christian 25

Maryville (MO) 81, Red Oak 52

Boys Stats

AHSTW

The Bulldogs erased a 26-15 halftime deficit to stay undefeated. Brayden Lund had 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 52-50 win against Tri-Center. Kyle Sternberg had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Luke Sternberg added 9 points and 5 steals.

Nodaway Valley/O-M

Boston DeVault set a new single game record for the Wolverines with 9 3-pointers. Nodaway Valley/O-M fell to Lenox, 91-85. DeVault scored 27 points. Avery Phillippi posted 23 points and Dawson Nelson scored 18.

Riverside

Grady Jeppesen’s 36 points carried Riverside to a 72-50 win at Logan-Magnolia. The junior was 13/25 from the field and 6/11 from 3-point range. He added 4 assists and 5 steals. Ayden Salais made 5/7 shots, adding 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals.