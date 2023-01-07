Boys Basketball Scores and Stats from Friday, January 6th
Boys Scores
Corner Conference
East Mills 61, Sidney 30
Essex 66, Griswold 61 (2 OT)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 71, Creston 58
Glenwood 88, Shenandoah 32
Lewis Central 61, Clarinda 46
Harlan 80, St. Albert 64
Kuemper Catholic 80, Atlantic 63
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 32
Lenox 91, Nodaway Valley/O-M 86
Bedford 55, Mount Ayr 44
Raccoon River Conference
Carroll 68, Carlisle 66
Gilbert 52, Boone 51
Bondurant-Farrar 73, North Polk 66
Winterset 62, ADM 50
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 68, Glidden-Ralston 34
West Harrison 76, Woodbine 48
Ar-We-Va 62, Boyer Valley 21
West Central Activities Conference
Madrid 51, ACGC 49
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 52, Tri-Center 50
Treynor 51, Underwood 44
IKM-Manning 55, Audubon 38
Riverside 72, Logan-Magnolia 50
Non-Conference
Missouri Valley 70, Heartland Christian 25
Maryville (MO) 81, Red Oak 52
Boys Stats
AHSTW
The Bulldogs erased a 26-15 halftime deficit to stay undefeated. Brayden Lund had 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 52-50 win against Tri-Center. Kyle Sternberg had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Luke Sternberg added 9 points and 5 steals.
Nodaway Valley/O-M
Boston DeVault set a new single game record for the Wolverines with 9 3-pointers. Nodaway Valley/O-M fell to Lenox, 91-85. DeVault scored 27 points. Avery Phillippi posted 23 points and Dawson Nelson scored 18.
Riverside
Grady Jeppesen’s 36 points carried Riverside to a 72-50 win at Logan-Magnolia. The junior was 13/25 from the field and 6/11 from 3-point range. He added 4 assists and 5 steals. Ayden Salais made 5/7 shots, adding 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals.
