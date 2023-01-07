ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tennis-Swiatek pulls out of Adelaide due to shoulder injury

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBc5Q_0k6WiDUB00

Jan 7 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Adelaide International 2 WTA 500 tournament starting next week due to a right shoulder issue, casting doubts on her fitness before the Australian Open later this month.

The three-times Grand Slam champion crashed to a 6-2 6-2 defeat against American Jessica Pegula in the United Cup mixed teams tournament in Sydney on Friday and was in tears in Poland's dugout after the contest.

"Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from Adelaide 2 due to right shoulder injury," the WTA Insider said in a tweet.

"Number four seed Caroline Garcia takes Swiatek's top line in the draw and the next player to be seeded, Danielle Collins, moves into Garcia's vacated spot."

The Adelaide tournament will begin on Monday. Swiatek will hope to shake off the issue in time for the season's first major which runs from Jan. 16-29.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tennis-Naomi Osaka announces she is expecting her first child

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Four times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child, days after withdrawing from the Australian Open. The 25-year-old said this week that she was pulling out of the year's first Grand Slam after not competing on the WTA Tour since the Pan Pacific Open in September.
Reuters

Reuters

678K+
Followers
372K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy