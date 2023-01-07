ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
NBC Sports

NBA: Westbrook did not foul Fox on last-second shot vs. Lakers

There were several calls in the last two minutes of the Kings' 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that didn't sit well with Sacramento players or fans. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report, released Sunday, won't change those feelings. Trailing by two points in the final seconds, De'Aaron Fox...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Is Feeling Bad For Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal recently vowed that he would eat a horned frog if Georgia defeats TCU in the national championship game. He made that comment while on Inside the NBA.  "If Georgia beats TCU, I'll eat some frogs," Shaq said. "I'll eat a horned frog." Well, the Hall of Famer better get ready to ...
OnlyHomers

Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious Injury

Everything has been going right for the Brooklyn Nets recently, who have won 14 of their last 15 games and settled into the two-seed only one game behind the Boston Celtics. However, in Sunday's matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat, the Brooklyn Nets could have suffered a significant blow to their season's hopes.
