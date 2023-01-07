Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Related
wflx.com
Free Supercar Week event Sunday along West Palm Beach waterfront
The 13th annual Supercar Weekis filled with car enthusiast events in the Palm Beaches, culminating at the grand finale on Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. "We'll have about 1,000 cars, music, entertainment, trips, bike guys, offshore power boats, special sections through things like electric vehicles. We have a Green Street area, a Muscle Beach area for muscle cars. The main attraction is usually these incredible imported, exotic hypercars, supercars — the Ferraris, the Lamborghinis, the Aston Martin. It's incredible," said Neil London, the president of Supercar Week, Inc.
wflx.com
Check-washing fraud leaves Boca Raton business owner out $20,000
A possible case of mail fraud involving check washing left a Boca Raton business owner out $20,000 late last year. Now he has a warning for others. "I've owned this for the past 14 years," Andre Weliky, owner of the 4-95 Boca Car Wash in Boca Raton, said. "If I won the lottery, I'd still work here."
wflx.com
Person killed following motorcycle crash near Palm Springs
One person was killed Monday after a crash involving a motorcycle near Palm Springs, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The wreck occurred at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Tenth Avenue N and Rudolf Road. Fire rescue officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene...
wflx.com
Council elevates Jesus Merejo as city manager
The Port St. Lucie City Council voted unanimously to promote Chief Assistant City Manager Jesus Merejo to replace his boss, Russ Blackburn, who is retiring in February. Russ Blackburn, 69 announced his retirement in November. "I've had several conversations with Mr. Merejo about this opportunity and I know he is...
wflx.com
Group collects 40,000 pounds of trash at beaches in 2022
There are about 47 miles of coastline in Palm Beach County and one of the groups working to keep them clean has reached a milestone. Diane Buhler founded Friends of Palm Beach in 2013. As a longtime diver and beach lover, she paid close attention to the shoreline when she...
wflx.com
Boynton Beach couple receives expired COVID-19 test kits
Florida's Department of Health reported Tuesday that COVID-19 cases rose statewide 32%. The news comes as the federal government offers four free test kits to every U.S. household. A Boynton Beach couple took advantage of the free offer but later received kits that they're unsure will be accurate. Alan Parness...
wflx.com
Missing 6-year-old girl found, taken to hospital, PBSO says
A missing 6-year-old girl on the autism spectrum was taken to a hospital during a search by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that involved several cruisers and a helicopter. Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for PBSO, told WPTV that Aleenah Fenelus was found about two hours after she was last...
wflx.com
Riviera Beach girl, 11, missing, endangered
An 11-year girl from Riviera Beach has been missing since Thursday, the Palm Beach Schools Police Department said. Jaliyah Williams was last seen at her bus stop at the southeast corner of East 25th Street and Lake Shore Drive at approximately 8:40 a.m., the agency said in a Facebook post Friday.
wflx.com
Hit-and-run victim at vigil in Boynton Beach out of ICU
The 70-year-old activist hit during a vigil in Boynton Beach is out of the intensive care unit at Delray Medical Center and is still receiving treatment there. Bishop Bernard Wright "is making progress," Andrew Lofholm, who is communications and community relations manager for Tenet's Palm Beach Health Network, said. "There is still a long road to go in his recovery."
wflx.com
Man critically injured in deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach
A suspect has been critically injured after a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach. The shooting occurred late Tuesday in the 600 block of Briny Avenue. Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said deputies were called to a crime in progress. Codd said when deputies arrived, a man attacked one of...
wflx.com
Forgetting things? Highland Beach man, 83, invents app for that
When you live life on the go, it doesn’t take too much to forget things. Fortunately, there's an app for that — available thanks to an 83-year-old man, Burt Firtel, who lives in Highland Beach near Boca Raton. With no tech or app experience, the first-time inventor decided...
wflx.com
Martin County Sheriff's Office enforcing new rules for golf cart drivers
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is starting a new safety enforcement campaign targeting drivers of golf carts and other low speed vehicles. Crystal Fusco sat behind the wheel of a Polaris, while waiting to pick up her child Tuesday at Bessey Creek Elementary. “It’s beautiful out. The kids think...
wflx.com
Missing 6-year-old girl with autism pronounced dead, body found in water
A missing 6-year-old girl who had autism and was non-verbal was tragically pronounced dead after her body was found in a body of water near West Palm Beach on Tuesday night, authorities said. Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said the body of Aleenah Fenelus...
wflx.com
GOP majority takes over Palm Beach County Commission
Palm Beach County has a new commissioner. Michael Barnett, the chair of the Republican executive committee of Palm Beach County, was sworn in during Tuesday's commission meeting. Barnett takes over as the commissioner of District 3 after he was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis following the departure of Dave Kerner.
wflx.com
New Palm Beach County commissioner Michael Barnett sworn in
Palm Beach County has a new commissioner. Michael Barnett, the vice chair of the Republican executive committee of Palm Beach County, was sworn in during Tuesday's commission meeting. Barnett takes over as the commissioner of District 3 after he was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis following the departure of Dave...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie armed robbery suspect arrested in Fort Pierce
A man accused of robbing a gas station clerk at knifepoint and mugging a mother in front of her children at a pharmacy is behind bars. Fort Pierce police arrested 56-year-old Walter Montgomery on the 2500 block of U.S. 1 on Sunday, thanks to tips from followers on social media.
wflx.com
Charges dropped against fired St. Lucie deputy in off-duty gunfire of child
Charges have been dropped against a fired St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy after his daughter was wounded by gunfire when a rifle discharged. Daniel Allan Weber, 35, was charged with felony child neglect with great bodily harm and misdemeanors of using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages and culpable negligence. The State Attorney Office dropped the charges Friday.
wflx.com
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 4900 block of Pineaire Lane near West Palm Beach shortly after 2 a.m. after a vehicle had crashed into some bushes.
Comments / 0