Cairo, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Cairo. The North Florida Christian School basketball team will have a game with Cairo High School on January 10, 2023, 13:30:00. The North Florida Christian School basketball team will have a game with Cairo High School on January 10, 2023, 15:00:00.
Americus Times-Recorder
Five Schley County Wildcat football players earn All-State and Honorable Mention honors
ELLAVILLE – Five Schley County football players were honored by Georgia High School Football Daily (GHSFD) for their accomplishments on the field during the 2022 season. Four of them earned All-State honors and one of them, Senior LB Luke Forehand, earned All-State Honorable Mention honors. The four Wildcats who...
wfxl.com
Sherwood Christian Academy announces new Headmaster
Sherwood Christian Academy’s leadership has announced that Mr. Kenny Roberts is the new headmaster of the school effective January 5, 2023. Roberts previously served as assistant headmaster and high school principal until January 5. Dr. Brian Dougherty, SCA’s former headmaster, has taken a position at Heritage Christian School in...
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School hires new head track and field/cross-country coach
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has hired Darrel Wright to lead its track and field and cross-country programs, says a press release from the school. “I believe Wright’s experience and passion will be key in growing our already successful Vikings track and field and cross-country programs,” said Corry Black, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic […]
WALB 10
2023 South Georgia Technical College Instructor of the Year named
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Chester Taylor was named the 2023 South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year. SGTC President Dr. John Watford announced Taylor as the pick during a special ceremony held in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center. Taylor has been a math instructor at the college since 2015.
Americus Times-Recorder
Kennedy Tyson makes Fall 2022 Dean’s List at GSW
AMERICUS – Kennedy Tyson, a resident of Americus, GA, made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement. She also made the Spring 2022 Dean’s List as well. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a...
Monroe Local News
Area residents graduate from Georgia Southwestern State University
AMERICUS, GA (01/06/2023)– The following area residents were among over 600 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, December 9 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center. Heather Brooklyn of Loganville, GA...
Albany Herald
Georgia Southwestern, Andrew College sign long-term care management agreement
AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University and Andrew College recently signed a Pathway Memorandum of Understanding that is designed to ensure a smooth transition from associate's degree programs at Andrew to GSW’s bachelor’s degree program in Long-Term Care Management. Through the Pathway Program agreement, all students interested...
WALB 10
2 shot to death in Mitchell Co. shooting
Community hosts balloon release for Kendrick Johnson 10 years after his death. 10 years after his death at Lowndes High, family and community members remembered Kendrick Johnson through a balloon release. Ga. Southwestern State University holds gala to raise money for scholarships. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia Southwestern State University...
WALB 10
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
Kendrick Johnson's memory lives on through 'KJ Social Media Day'. Kendrick Johnson's memory lives on through 'KJ Social Media Day'. Albany housing market: Best time to buy, sell homes. Updated: 5 hours ago. The new year gives potential homeowners a chance to get their homes on the market. Stolen vehicle...
WALB 10
New community center opens in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Friendly City welcomed people into their brand new community center on Monday. The new center is designed to bring free resources to those living on Tifton’s south side. A vision turned into realty, one pastor saw the lack of resources the community had and...
WALB 10
First African American Dougherty County Commission Chairman sworn in
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lorenzo Heard was officially sworn in as Dougherty County Commission chairman. Saturday night, the community held a swearing-in ceremony at Monroe High School. Heard will serve as the first Black chairman of Dougherty County. Heard is a Leesburg native who has been preaching since he was...
wfxl.com
Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
WALB 10
2 Albany men killed in Bibb Co. single-vehicle crash
MACON, Ga. (WALB) - Four people from Albany were involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Bibb County in which two people were killed, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Sunday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m., at the split of I-475 and I-75, near...
41nbc.com
Alleged shoplifters caught in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Saturday, around 6:35 PM, Monroe County Deputies were asked for their assistance in a vehicle pursuit initiated by Officers with the Locust Grove Police Department. Locust Grove Police were investigating an organized shoplifting riing when they tried to make a traffic stop that turned into a car chase.
Alabama man killed early Sunday when truck hit tree, flips over
An Alabama man was killed early Sunday morning when his truck struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama, man. Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado...
WALB 10
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are dead after being shot repeatedly while sitting inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.
COLUMBUS: Police presence near Floyd Road and Hunter Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is police presence near the corner of Floyd and Hunter Road. Police tape is surrounding a vehicle located in front of the “Da Grill King.” This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
Thomas County preps for Martin Luther King Jr. Festival
For its 13th anniversary, the MLK Walking Festival is back. What once started as a 2-mile walk to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. is now being called a multi-faceted festival.
Food distribution to take place in Thomasville as part of 2023 MLK Service Day
As part of this year's MLK Service Day, a free food distribution will be held in Thomasville on Saturday, Jan. 14, for local community members.
