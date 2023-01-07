Read full article on original website
Stony Brook – Expanded Ardsley Cape!!!
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors in living room and hallway. Second floor offers New Anderson windows, 2 skylights, and extensive storage. First floor offers an expanded Primary bedroom or family room/office. Gas at the end of the street, ready for conversion. $579,000 | ML#3438862. For more information...
Lake Grove man arrested for endangering the welfare of a child
Suffolk County Police arrested a Lake Grove man for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child in Selden on Jan. 10. An 11-year-old girl was approached by a man as she was walking home from Selden Middle School at approximately 3:25 p.m. The man ran up from behind the victim and allegedly made sexual propositions to her before she ran home. The man then left the scene in a motor vehicle, striking a pole as he fled.
Wanted for Islandia Petit Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from an Islandia store in September. A man allegedly stole two pairs of Nike shoes from Famous Footwear, located...
Wanted for Farmingdale Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Farmingdale store. Four men allegedly stole four video game console units worth approximately $1,300 from Target, located at 100...
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
A man and woman allegedly stole assorted items, including a kitchen aid mixer and a 50-inch television from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road on November 19. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
Wanted for Greenlawn burglary
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly burglarized a Greenlawn home in December. A man allegedly broke into a home on Lawrence Street and stole a gold Cartier ring, a Dell Latitude...
Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store. A man allegedly stole an EGO snow blower from Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, on December...
Three Medford men indicted for thefts of catalytic converters
Defendants Charged with Stealing Catalytic Converters in Rocky Point, Holbrook, and Bellport. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 10 the indictments of Medford residents James O’Brien, Daniel Labbe and Jason Labbe for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from trucks and vans in Rocky Point, Holbrook, and Bellport. O’Brien was also indicted on separate charges of alleged Robbery in the First Degree and Burglary in the Second Degree.
Lake Grove man arrested for criminal possession of a firearm
Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Jan. 7 for Criminal Possession of a Firearm in Lake Ronkonkoma. Fourth Precinct Patrol officers responded to Raynor Park, located at 174 Ronkonkoma Ave., after a 911 caller reported a man with a gun running around the lake at 4:20 p.m. Officers canvassed...
Colonials corral Ward Melville Patriots
The Ward Melville Patriots went into the halftime break protecting a six-point lead in a home game against William Floyd, but the Colonials pressed in the fourth quarter to lead by one with 13 seconds left in regulation. Ward Melville inbounded the ball but was unable to find the net, falling to Floyd 54-51 in the League 2 matchup Jan. 6.
