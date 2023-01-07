ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

kjzz.com

Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Utah veteran reunited with dog tags

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Connections can be made with the click of a button, and social media was able to connect a South Jordan dentist and a Cedar City veteran in a very special way. “I was a very young dentist, I traveled to Vietnam with Operation Smile, so...
CEDAR CITY, UT
KSLTV

Avalanche slides at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah — A natural avalanche occurred Tuesday morning in the Bridal Veil Falls area of Provo Canyon, and state troopers are asking drivers to avoid stopping in the area. Exclusive video from KSL’s Chopper 5 showed the slide was blocking parts of the Provo River and Provo Canyon...
PROVO, UT
utahstories.com

The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents

“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Can climate change affect Utah’s chance for Winter Games return?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Outdoor Retailer Show hosted a roundtable discussion on Tuesday about climate and sustainability and how those issues will impact the potential for hosting the Olympic and Paralympic games again in Utah. Several former winter Olympians joined Salt Lake City’s mayor, Erin Mendenhall, to discuss...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

