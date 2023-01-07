Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
KSLTV
Utah veteran reunited with dog tags
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Connections can be made with the click of a button, and social media was able to connect a South Jordan dentist and a Cedar City veteran in a very special way. “I was a very young dentist, I traveled to Vietnam with Operation Smile, so...
KSLTV
Comfort for a single mother after cancer took 7-year-old boy’s life Christmas Day
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A 7 year old boy from South Jordan tragically lost his fight with cancer on Christmas Day, but the miracles that have happened as a result are bringing comfort to his mother during this very difficult time. “It was so unexpected we never imagined he...
KSLTV
Avalanche slides at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah — A natural avalanche occurred Tuesday morning in the Bridal Veil Falls area of Provo Canyon, and state troopers are asking drivers to avoid stopping in the area. Exclusive video from KSL’s Chopper 5 showed the slide was blocking parts of the Provo River and Provo Canyon...
Man dies in skiing accident at private Utah resort
A man died in an accident while skiing at an exclusive members-only resort in northern Utah over the weekend.
Gephardt Daily
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered 15 miles east of Bountiful felt across parts of Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Folks in parts of Davis County who tried to get some early shut-eye Tuesday night barely had a chance to reach REM sleep, especially those living east of Bountiful, before they were awakened by a magnitude 2.8 quake which struck at 9:50 p.m.
Park City Councilman charged with disorderly conduct
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Councilman Jeremy Rubell was charged with disorderly conduct last week for an incident with a White Pine Touring ski instructor that took place in […]
KSLTV
Salt Lake City police investigating alleged assault by two boys against California man
SALT LAKE CITY — A couple visiting Salt Lake City recounts an unsettling and scary encounter, claiming two young boys physically attacked the husband after shooting him several times with what looked to be pellet guns. The injuries were serious enough to send him to the hospital, and now...
KUTV
Lockdown lifted after police confirm bomb threat at Corner Canyon High School
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Draper Police on Monday confirmed a bomb threat was made against Corner Canyon High School. The school was briefly put on lockdown while authorities investigated. Initially, students were asked to stay inside their classrooms while police followed up on a message that "could be construed...
UTA rider says deadly accident was 'bound to happen'
Some riders say this weekend's deadly accident involving a Utah Transit Authority train downtown highlights a danger they've been concerned about for some time.
39-year-old Florida man charged with assault in chairlift altercation at PCMR after viral video emerges
PARK CITY, Utah — Carlos Lamar Dinkins, a 39-year-old man from Florida has been charged with assault in connection with a now-viral video of a physical altercation that took place […]
utahstories.com
The Best and Worst of Salt Lake City According to Its Residents
“In the next two years, the population of downtown Salt Lake City will double,” says Dee Brewer, Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance. With dozens of new apartments rising, and a massive influx of residents, Salt Lake City is the seventh fastest growing city in the country, and Utah is the second fastest growing state.
Man shot, killed by police in Utah County following car chase
A man was fatally shot by police in Saratoga Springs overnight after police said he tried to flee from officers and attempted to break into a home with a gun.
ksl.com
Florida man charged with assault on Utah chairlift after video is posted online
PARK CITY — A 39-year-old Florida man now faces criminal charges in connection with a physical confrontation on a Park City chairlift that was posted on TikTok and garnered millions of views. The man, from Lutz, Florida, was charged Wednesday in Summit County Justice Court with assault, a class...
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
kjzz.com
WATCH: Several agencies, community members respond to lengthy Taylorsville goat chase
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Residents of a private Taylorsville community were given a scare Sunday afternoon when they noticed police vehicles patrolling the area, only to find out that multiple agencies had been dispatched on reports of a goat on the go. Community members told 2News that the chase...
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
KSLTV
Can climate change affect Utah’s chance for Winter Games return?
SALT LAKE CITY — The Outdoor Retailer Show hosted a roundtable discussion on Tuesday about climate and sustainability and how those issues will impact the potential for hosting the Olympic and Paralympic games again in Utah. Several former winter Olympians joined Salt Lake City’s mayor, Erin Mendenhall, to discuss...
Police investigate man causing disturbance at Payson apartment
A man has been transported to a local hospital for psychological evaluation on Monday, Jan. 9, after causing a disturbance at an apartment, according to Payson Police Department.
Helmet cam video shows snowboarder caught in avalanche at Kessler peak in Big Cottonwood Canyon
UTAH — Sunday saw another avalanche occurring in Big Cottonwood Canyon, but this time captured by the rider’s helmet cam. The snowboarder, Blake Nielsen, who unintentionally triggered the avalanche, caught […]
