Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Highly-rated restaurant to host grand opening event in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBolingbrook, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees’ star outfield prospect should be off-limits after huge developmental leap
Jasson Dominguez has been one of the most prized prospects in recent memory for the New York Yankees. I still remember when he was just 16 years old when we signed him in the international signing pool, and now he’s 19 and continuing to advance through the minor leagues. Though the expectations for him are very lofty, with comps to the Mick and Mike Trout already having been thrown out there, the future is still insanely bright for The Martian.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have an explosive arm ready to take off in 2023
Arguably the best pitching staff in baseball, the Yankees are loaded with talent from top to bottom. While the high-leverage arms in the bullpen and the star-studded rotation are what get the most coverage (and rightfully so), the Yankees have a reliever in the backend of their bullpen that could take a huge leap in 2023. The Yankees are at the forefront of pitching development, taking what pitchers do extremely well and optimizing it in a manner that allows them to have success at the highest level of professional baseball. Albert Abreu had a turbulent 2022, but he showed that he has some of the best raw stuff in the game.
Cubs' pitching coach gives update on starter Kyle Hendricks
The Cubs are hoping to be able to have veteran starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks ready for opening day, but it seems the team won’t be rushing him back, according to a report from Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times. Hendricks ended the season on the injured list rehabbing a capsular tear in his shoulder that limited him to just 84 innings in 2022.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
John Mozeliak talks Cardinals off-season
As Spring Training approaches, the Cardinals are preparing to get back into the swing of things. Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozelaik joined KMOX to talk about the off season and what to expect this spring.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ prospect getting breakout projections, and it’s neither Volpe nor Peraza
The New York Yankees are projected to inject Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe into prominent roles this upcoming season. Seemingly, the shortstop job is Peraza’s to lose, despite management telling Volpe he will have a great opportunity to steal the job, despite having minimal experience at the Triple-A level.
Yardbarker
MLB execs don't expect Trevor Bauer to get signed
The Los Angeles Dodgers designated pitcher Trevor Bauer for assignment on Friday, making him subject to waivers. The decision came after Bauer’s 364-game suspension under the MLB’s domestic violence policy was overturned by an arbitrator last month. But the Dodgers maintain that the allegations are serious enough that they don’t want the 31-year-old to be a part of their organization.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to Former All-Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Angels are still looking to upgrade at the shortstop position ahead of next season. There aren't a ton of great options on the free agent market, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Angels have been linked to one of them in Elvis Andrus. "Elvis...
Yardbarker
2 Most Important Players For Yankees In 2023
With the offseason winding down, the New York Yankees are heading into 2023 with World Series aspirations. However, it will be important for certain players to step up to make this a reality. Here are the two most important players for the Yankees in 2023, and why their success will...
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs hot stove: Should the Cubs extend or trade Ian Happ
What the Chicago Cubs have done on the hot stove so far. With the Chicago Cubs’ offseason being regarded as one of the more successful around the league. The team seems better on paper than they were this time last year and ready to contend for a division title in 2023. The Cubs brought in Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Eric Hosmer, Jameson Taillon, and Brad Boxberger and also brought back Drew Smyly on a two-year deal.
Yardbarker
Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami
The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
Yardbarker
The Yankees made one significant outfield upgrade that will pay off in 2023
The New York Yankees haven’t made any significant upgrades aside from inking Carlos Rodon to round out the starting rotation. Retaining Aaron Judge isn’t viewed as an improvement but rather an essential retention, so general manager Brian Cashman still has his work cut out for him this off-season.
Yardbarker
2 Areas New York Mets Must Address After Carlos Correa Resolution
Once the Mets come to a resolution on the Carlos Correa situation, there is still work to be done in the roster building department. Here are two key areas the Mets must address after the Correa saga concludes. Bullpen. General manager Billy Eppler did a great job addressing the high-leverage...
Yardbarker
Carlos Correa Situation Offers Another Plot Twist
Carlos Correa hit the MLB free agency market this season as one of the hottest shortstops available. The former Minnesota Twins star was coming off a great offensive season in 2022. However, the team let him walk during the free agency period with plenty of teams eying the young star.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Available; Signing Makes Perfect Sense For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox could use another move or two if they want to compete in 2023. Boston has had a roller coaster of an offseason so far and there still is plenty of time before Spring Training kicks off. After finishing 78-84 in 2022 the Red Sox have had plenty of holes to fill this offseason and one the team still needs to address is the catcher position.
Yardbarker
The Bears are on the clock and they have plenty of options
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith did his former team a huge favor on Sunday. By deciding to go for a two-point conversion (and converting it) in the final minute, Smith's team was able to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third win of the 2022 season. That win, combined...
NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Lou Brock edition
Chicago’s Lou Brock slides across plate with Cubs’ first tally in second inning at the Polo Grounds last night. Ump Stan Landes calls play as catcher Sammy Taylor looks disgusted with whole bit. Pesky Brock had singled, stolen second and then scored on Andre Rodgers’ double. The Mets, who were opening a 13-game home stand, went down to defeat, 5-1, but were still hoping to acquire some strength via a last-minute trade. President George Weiss admitted: “I’ve been in touch with every other club in the major leagues, but the prospects of a deal are slim.”
Yardbarker
Saturday Marked The Anniversary Of A Key Guardians Trade
Two years ago, on January 7, the Cleveland Guardians, then the Indians, swung an important deal with the New York Mets. At the time, Cleveland was said to be strapped for money and forced into a position where they would have to trade star shortstop Francisco Lindor. And so, the...
NBC Sports
Dombrowski discusses how Phillies' trade for Gregory Soto came together
The Phillies and Tigers discussed Gregory Soto at the Winter Meetings a month ago but couldn't work out a trade before leaving San Diego. There was no communication from there about a potential Soto trade until Thursday, when Dombrowski received a call from Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, who wanted to see if the Phillies were interested in reopening discussions about the left-handed reliever.
Comments / 0