Madisonville-area residents are bemoaning the loss of an old friend, a live oak tree at Theo Dendinger Cemetery, estimated at between 200 and 300 years of age. “There's no way to tell exactly how old it is, but it was a big tree and it had to be at least 200 years old, said Eddie Badeaux, who sits on the cemetery board. Badeaux, 81, said the way the old tree fell is unusual.

MADISONVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO