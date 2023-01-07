ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Andrew's Angle: It's a Mardi Party on the north shore

Oh well, it’s Carnival time and everybody’s drinkin’ wine — except Arthur Hardy and me, who are drinkin’ iced tea over lunch on a less than Fat Tuesday in early January. Hardy, he of Mardi Gras Guide fame, is trying to enjoy the No. 18...
SLIDELL, LA
Our Views: Endymion fumbles the Mel Gibson situation -- twice -- before recovering

The Krewe of Endymion scored big when it named Willie Fritz as grand marshal of its massive Carnival parade. What a crowd-pleasing choice, and what an opportunity to bring New Orleans together in celebration of Tulane football’s magical season. The only revelers likely to be unhappy might be USC fans still smarting over the Green Wave’s dramatic come-from-behind Cotton Bowl victory over the Trojans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Six Flags deal close after new round of talks over shuttered amusement park

Developers and New Orleans officials have made a breakthrough in talks over the former Six Flags amusement park, more than a year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration selected Bayou Phoenix to build a water park, hotel and sports complex with retail and other amenities. That is welcome news for New Orleans East residents, after the deal looked close to dead late last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
City Hall selects design team to lead repairs to New Orleans Municipal Auditorium

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration took a major step Tuesday towards reviving the long-shuttered Municipal Auditorium, selecting a local architecture firm to come up with a plan to stabilize and repair the dilapidated historic venue. A City Hall purchasing committee selected VergesRome Architects, which is partnering with Nano...
'We are terrified': Mid-City residents on edge as violent crime surges

On Monday, two days after a triple homicide bloodied the 3300 block of Banks Street in Mid-City, crime scene technicians were still on the scene recovering casings from a shootout that sent nearly 100 bullets tearing through the leafy, residential street, horrifying neighbors. That night, about 40 shaken residents showed...
From the Files of The Farmer

Madisonville-area residents are bemoaning the loss of an old friend, a live oak tree at Theo Dendinger Cemetery, estimated at between 200 and 300 years of age. “There's no way to tell exactly how old it is, but it was a big tree and it had to be at least 200 years old, said Eddie Badeaux, who sits on the cemetery board. Badeaux, 81, said the way the old tree fell is unusual.
MADISONVILLE, LA
Longtime Christ Episcopal School head will retire at end of '23 term

Christ Episcopal School Head of School John Morvant will walk for the last time this spring as administrator of a high school graduating class, closing out his 46-year career in private school secondary education in St. Tammany Parish. Morvant, 72, is retiring in June from the school in Covington where...
COVINGTON, LA
U.S. 11 bridge race revived in the new year

There’s something about the bridges over Lake Pontchartrain that call to runners to lace up their shoes and go. There was the popular Causeway Marathon in the 1980s, for example, and for several years, a run across the U.S. 11 bridge. And now in the new year, on Jan....
SLIDELL, LA

