NOLA.com
Andrew's Angle: It's a Mardi Party on the north shore
Oh well, it’s Carnival time and everybody’s drinkin’ wine — except Arthur Hardy and me, who are drinkin’ iced tea over lunch on a less than Fat Tuesday in early January. Hardy, he of Mardi Gras Guide fame, is trying to enjoy the No. 18...
NOLA.com
Grim annual artwork brings New Orleans' 2022 murder count to the steps of City Hall
On Wednesday, there will be 268 shiny silver faces glinting in the sun near the steps of City Hall. The cluster of palm-sized, mirrored faces may be eerily beautiful, but they are the bearers of bad news. Each of them represents a 2022 New Orleans murder victim. For eight years,...
NOLA.com
Mel Gibson will not ride in the Endymion Mardi Gras parade, due to public reactions and "threats"
Just hours after sparking controversy with its decision to have Mel Gibson be the co-grand marshal of its 2023 parade, the Krewe of Endymion reversed course Sunday and said that the actor and director, who is also known for making antisemitic remarks, would not ride. The organization's invitation of Gibson,...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: See latest on new restaurants opening in 2023, from Uptown to Metairie
The adage sure rings true in my life: In New Orleans, when we get together at a restaurant, we’re already talking about the next one we want to visit. In that spirit, though the year is only a few days old, here is the latest on a collection of forthcoming restaurants around the area for 2023.
NOLA.com
2023 New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup comes out Friday. Here's who won't, or might, be on it.
The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s lineup will be unveiled Friday. Many names on that list will be familiar, as the majority of the performance slots are filled by local artists. Trying to figure out which big name acts will headline the main stages is more of a challenge.
NOLA.com
What concerts are coming to New Orleans in 2023? Here's the music and comedy on tap so far
With dozens of concerts already on the books and more to be announced, 2023 is shaping up to be a busy year for music and comedy in New Orleans. A look at the highlights so far:. LOUIS C.K. Jan. 19, Saenger Theatre. The controversial comedian is on the road rebuilding...
NOLA.com
New restaurant from 'Dook' Chase brings art, gumbo, brunch to downtown New Orleans
Of course there's Creole gumbo at the new restaurant Chapter IV, because to owner Edgar “Dook” Chase IV this family recipe is where the restaurant starts. “Any restaurant we do is going to have gumbo, that’s a key,” he said. All around this cornerstone dish, however,...
NOLA.com
Luxury properties offer high rise living, country comfort or lakefront life
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
These celebrity chefs opening restaurants in Harrah’s as New Orleans casino becomes Caesars
Soon, visitors to Harrah’s New Orleans casino will be able to sample dishes from three high-profile chefs, including one local star, in quick-serve, walk-right-up style. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, baker and “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro and New Orleans chef Nina Compton will each open their own distinct concepts in a new food hall in the casino.
NOLA.com
City Hall selects design team to lead repairs to New Orleans Municipal Auditorium
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration took a major step Tuesday towards reviving the long-shuttered Municipal Auditorium, selecting a local architecture firm to come up with a plan to stabilize and repair the dilapidated historic venue. A City Hall purchasing committee selected VergesRome Architects, which is partnering with Nano...
NOLA.com
Meet the trans billionaire bringing the Miss Universe contest to New Orleans Saturday
If tourists wandering the city seem particularly attractive lately, it may be because approximately 90 beauty queens from around the world are in New Orleans right now as the city prepares to host the 71st annual Miss Universe competition Jan. 14 at the Morial Convention Center. The sold-out event is...
NOLA.com
Family, volunteers ramp up efforts to locate Mandeville boater missing for three days
After nearly 16 hours with no success, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search of Lake Pontchartrain for a missing Mandeville boater Monday night. But the search continued for a third day Tuesday as family, friends, authorities and volunteers continued their efforts to find Billy Coile, a 44-year-old husband and father of two.
NOLA.com
Six Flags deal close after new round of talks over shuttered amusement park
Developers and New Orleans officials have made a breakthrough in talks over the former Six Flags amusement park, more than a year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration selected Bayou Phoenix to build a water park, hotel and sports complex with retail and other amenities. That is welcome news for New Orleans East residents, after the deal looked close to dead late last year.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Endymion fumbles the Mel Gibson situation -- twice -- before recovering
The Krewe of Endymion scored big when it named Willie Fritz as grand marshal of its massive Carnival parade. What a crowd-pleasing choice, and what an opportunity to bring New Orleans together in celebration of Tulane football’s magical season. The only revelers likely to be unhappy might be USC fans still smarting over the Green Wave’s dramatic come-from-behind Cotton Bowl victory over the Trojans.
NOLA.com
'We are terrified': Mid-City residents on edge as violent crime surges
On Monday, two days after a triple homicide bloodied the 3300 block of Banks Street in Mid-City, crime scene technicians were still on the scene recovering casings from a shootout that sent nearly 100 bullets tearing through the leafy, residential street, horrifying neighbors. That night, about 40 shaken residents showed...
NOLA.com
Tulane to host campus celebration to commemorate historic Cotton Bowl win
Tulane will celebrate the Green Wave's historic Cotton Bowl 46-45 victory over USC with a champions' celebration on Jan. 21 at noon. The event is being advertised as "a celebration like no other," with free of admission for live music, food trucks and other activities. People who attend will hear from head coach Willie Fritz and other players at Tailgate Village on the Berger Family Lawn.
NOLA.com
Coast Guard suspends search for missing Mandeville boater in Lake Pontchartrain
The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing Mandeville boater after combing Lake Pontchartrain for about 16 hours Sunday and Monday. They were looking for "Billy" Coile, 44, who borrowed a friend's 12-foot Boston Whaler boat to go fishing Saturday afternoon. The boat was found empty around...
NOLA.com
Game day car break-ins continue in CBD; Burglary suspect also wanted by JPSO
Despite new patrols meant to deter vehicle break-ins during sporting events at the Caesar's Superdome and the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans police still fielded a slew of calls reporting vehicle burglaries in nearby parking lots before, during and after the Saints game on Sunday, according to NOPD reports. The...
NOLA.com
$3.3 million Lotto ticket sold in New Orleans; see where the winning ticket was sold
A lottery ticket worth more than $3 million was sold at a New Orleans grocery store, Louisiana Lottery officials said Monday. The ticket matched all the numbers to win the $3,339,142 jackpot in Saturday's Lotto drawing. It was sold at Lakeview Grocery at 801 Harrison Avenue, officials said. The winning...
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 5 killed recently by gun violence in New Orleans, including a 15-year-old
Five people killed by gun violence in the last week were identified Monday by the New Orleans coroner. Alonzo Jackson, 50, and two other people were found dead Tuesday inside a home in the Fair Grounds area. Police said the three people had been dead for several days and opened a triple homicide investigation after bullet casings were found at the scene.
