New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Andrew's Angle: It's a Mardi Party on the north shore

Oh well, it’s Carnival time and everybody’s drinkin’ wine — except Arthur Hardy and me, who are drinkin’ iced tea over lunch on a less than Fat Tuesday in early January. Hardy, he of Mardi Gras Guide fame, is trying to enjoy the No. 18...
SLIDELL, LA
theneworleans100.com

‘Laissez les bon temps rouler’ at Plush Appeal – The Mardi Gras Spot

With the arrival of Twelfth Night, New Orleans is turning its attention to carnival time – the ultimate expression of camaraderie and community. In many ways, Plush Appeal – The Mardi Gras Spot reflects the spirit and resilience of the great Crescent City. The New Orleans party supply company offers must-have carnival supplies and flair, plus a whole lot more. Kick off your carnival season with its fun apparel, craft items, home décor and essential party supplies.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?

Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

City Hall selects design team to lead repairs to New Orleans Municipal Auditorium

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration took a major step Tuesday towards reviving the long-shuttered Municipal Auditorium, selecting a local architecture firm to come up with a plan to stabilize and repair the dilapidated historic venue. A City Hall purchasing committee selected VergesRome Architects, which is partnering with Nano...
myneworleans.com

Jefferson Performing Arts Center Announces 2023 Shows

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Jefferson Performing Arts Society announces a spectacular variety of events coming to Jefferson Performing Arts Center in the New Year, from pageants and tribute concerts to folk dance and ballet. February’s shows include Miss Louisiana USA & Teen USA Pageants on February 3 &;...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Our Views: Endymion fumbles the Mel Gibson situation -- twice -- before recovering

The Krewe of Endymion scored big when it named Willie Fritz as grand marshal of its massive Carnival parade. What a crowd-pleasing choice, and what an opportunity to bring New Orleans together in celebration of Tulane football’s magical season. The only revelers likely to be unhappy might be USC fans still smarting over the Green Wave’s dramatic come-from-behind Cotton Bowl victory over the Trojans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Six Flags deal close after new round of talks over shuttered amusement park

Developers and New Orleans officials have made a breakthrough in talks over the former Six Flags amusement park, more than a year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration selected Bayou Phoenix to build a water park, hotel and sports complex with retail and other amenities. That is welcome news for New Orleans East residents, after the deal looked close to dead late last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

I’m Done with New Orleans… Except I love it too much

Oh, this city. This city, this city, this city. My family went to a New Year’s Eve party and watched the fireworks in all of their glory over the river. My daughter gazed up at the sky and gaped with delight. My husband kissed me. Everyone else around me oohed and ahhed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

