Jill Jekot’s double-double leads Cumberland Valley girls past Harrisburg
The Cumberland Valley girls basketball team broke a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 69-40 victory over Harrisburg. Jill Jekot posted a double-double with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Alexa Holcomb added 16 points. Cumberland Valley improved to 7-5 overall and 4-2 in the MPC Commonwealth Division. Harrisburg is...
McCoy, Everett, Laster lead East Pennsboro past Camp Hill
ENOLA - East Pennsboro bounced back from its loss to Boiling Springs last week with a dominating, 70-62, win Tuesday over Camp Hill. Three Panthers - Leo McCoy, Dayrell Everett and Cayden Laster - finished in double-figures. McCoy led with 22 points while Everett tallied 18 and Laster added 12.
Boiling Springs boys hoops gets past Steel-High in Capital Division play
The Boiling Springs boys basketball team got 18 points apiece from Ethan Yenser and Brandon Ascione en route to a 60-48 Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball victory over Steel-High Tuesday night. Tristan Crawford, Sr. was the high scorer for Steel-High with 14 points. Boiling Springs improves to 4-8 overall and 3-3...
‘She’s such a gamer’: Kayla Fletcher living up to family name in freshman campaign for Central Dauphin hoops
It’s no secret to anyone familiar with the Central Dauphin program: Kayla Fletcher comes from a basketball family. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
Central Dauphin boys hoops gets past Carlisle despite Jeremiah Snyder’s 20 points
The Central Dauphin boys basketball team received balanced scoring and held off Carlisle, 50-46, Tuesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. Wayne Fletcher II led the Rams offense with 13 points while Darron Haggans added 12. Jeremiah Snyder was the game’s leading scorer for Carlisle with 20 and...
Mia Libby pours in 23 points as Greencastle-Antrim girls hoops stays unbeaten
Mia Libby poured in 23 points to help lift the Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team to a 54-30 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Waynesboro Tuesday night. The Blue Devils. playing without the services of point guard Haley Noblit, opened up a 45-19 lead after three quarters. Rylee Henson added 15...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 10, 2023
Altoona at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m. Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Chambersburg to host ‘Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism’ tournament on MLK weekend
Chambersburg’s ‘Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism’ basketball tournament is scheduled to take place again this year throughout Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend— from Jan. 13-15— and this time, athletic director Ron Coursey says the tournament will be even bigger. In 2022 there...
State police looking for missing central Pa. teen
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl missing from the Chambersburg area. Kylese A. Seman was last seen Monday, and her current whereabouts are unknown, state police said Tuesday. State police said Seman has ties to the Hagerstown, Maryland area. Anyone with information on Seman’s whereabouts...
Teen girl missing for days from her central Pa. home: state police
A 16-year-old girl has not been seen or heard from since she ran away from her Adams County home last week, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jasmine Vought left the Hoffman Homes around 11:40 p.m. Jan. 4, state police said. The Hoffman Homes in Littlestown is a facility focused on behavioral health treatment for youth.
WGAL
Crash clears on I-283 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that caused delays on I-283 in Dauphin County Tuesday morning has cleared. There were delays in the southbound lanes of I-283 between Exit 2 PA-441 Lindle Road and Exits 1A, 1B, Harrisburg East Interchange I-76 Exit 247. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
Dauphin County police searching for Hershey hit-and-run suspect
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are searching for a suspect in a reported hit-and-run of public property. The Derry Township Police Department took a report where approximately 15 bollard lights in the center median of East Chocolate Avenue near the intersection with Ceylon Avenue were knocked down and destroyed.
Seven families displaced after apartment building fire in Mifflin County
LEWISTOWN, Pa. — A fire in Mifflin County left an apartment building destroyed, seven families without a home, and a firefighter suffering from minor injuries on Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to West Charles Street in Lewistown just before 9 a.m. to battle the flames. According to Mifflin County 911...
Instead of closing, 30-year-old central Pa. amusement center will stay open with new owners
An amusement center that was expected to close near the end of this month will remain open under new ownership. Melissa and Brian Bentzen will take over ownership of Cluggy’s Amusement Center at 393 Bedington Blvd. in Chambersburg, Franklin County on Feb. 1. The current owners had previously announced...
HGTV star makes appearance at PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have seen an HGTV celebrity if you visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 9. Steve Ford, a Pittsburgh native, is best known for his hit series “Stuffed with Steve Ford.” Season two of Stuffed with Steve Ford is coming out on Apple TV. “I am lucky enough […]
Rape near public park nets Mount Holly Springs man a six-year state prison term
A Cumberland County man was sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison Tuesday for the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Carlisle’s Goodyear Park last spring. Austin Holler, 21, of Mount Holly Springs, pleaded guilty in October to a single count of rape by forcible compulsion in satisfaction of all other charges, including a count of statutory rape initially filed because of the victim’s age.
abc27.com
Police looking for Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department is looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash. The driver of the car struck approximately 15 lights in the center median of the road and traveled in the wrong lane of traffic. According to the Derry Township Police Department,...
Juvenile charged with setting fires at Cumberland County park
Camp Hill police charged a juvenile with setting two fires last month at Schaeffer Park. The fires were set Dec. 4 and 8 at the park on the 100 block of North 28th Street, according to police. Police said the fires damaged borough property. The juvenile — whose name and...
Santander Bank to close 4 branches in central Pa.
Santander Bank is closing four branches in the region – one in Cumberland County, one in York County and two in Lancaster County. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a provided statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”
Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
