Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

State police looking for missing central Pa. teen

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl missing from the Chambersburg area. Kylese A. Seman was last seen Monday, and her current whereabouts are unknown, state police said Tuesday. State police said Seman has ties to the Hagerstown, Maryland area. Anyone with information on Seman’s whereabouts...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash clears on I-283 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that caused delays on I-283 in Dauphin County Tuesday morning has cleared. There were delays in the southbound lanes of I-283 between Exit 2 PA-441 Lindle Road and Exits 1A, 1B, Harrisburg East Interchange I-76 Exit 247. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
FOX 43

Dauphin County police searching for Hershey hit-and-run suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are searching for a suspect in a reported hit-and-run of public property. The Derry Township Police Department took a report where approximately 15 bollard lights in the center median of East Chocolate Avenue near the intersection with Ceylon Avenue were knocked down and destroyed.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

HGTV star makes appearance at PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have seen an HGTV celebrity if you visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 9. Steve Ford, a Pittsburgh native, is best known for his hit series “Stuffed with Steve Ford.” Season two of Stuffed with Steve Ford is coming out on Apple TV. “I am lucky enough […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Rape near public park nets Mount Holly Springs man a six-year state prison term

A Cumberland County man was sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison Tuesday for the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Carlisle’s Goodyear Park last spring. Austin Holler, 21, of Mount Holly Springs, pleaded guilty in October to a single count of rape by forcible compulsion in satisfaction of all other charges, including a count of statutory rape initially filed because of the victim’s age.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department is looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash. The driver of the car struck approximately 15 lights in the center median of the road and traveled in the wrong lane of traffic. According to the Derry Township Police Department,...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Santander Bank to close 4 branches in central Pa.

Santander Bank is closing four branches in the region – one in Cumberland County, one in York County and two in Lancaster County. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a provided statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

