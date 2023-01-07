ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Winderman’s view: Victor Oladipo offers a glimpse of Heat’s depth possibilities when needed most

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 104-96 victory over the Phoenix Suns:

– With this Victor Oladipo, the Heat could be going places.

– With this Victor Oladipo there is the bench balance missing since Tyler Herro graduated to the starting lineup.

– With Herro out, Oladipo nonetheless remained a reserve.

– It proved to be masterstroke by coach Erik Spoelstra.

– Because this time Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo didn’t have to do all the heavy lifting.

– And when points were needed late, Oladipo was there to help make a difference.

– In a spot the Heat had to win.

– On the flip side, there was an interesting pregame moment, when Spoelstra addressed why he played two-way player Orlando Robinson ahead of veteran big man Dewayne Dedmon during Wednesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

– Spoelstra said with Dedmon having missed so much time lately, Dedmon needed more time to reacclimate.

– He indicated Robinson again would play ahead of Dedmon.

– That didn’t happen.

– And the Dedmon minutes were tenuous.

– Putting all the more pressure on Adebayo.

– Perhaps Dedmon comes around.

– But it has been a struggle all season.

– The Heat have a lot of options at center (at least when the roster is healthy), including an All-Star starter.

– But at the moment the question is whether they have what they need in reserve.

– All-Adebayo all-the-time is a tough way to try to make it to the finish line.

– Injuries had the Heat opening with Haywood Highsmith and Max Strus alongside Adebayo, Butler and Kyle Lowry.

– It was the Heat’s 17th starting lineup in their 40 games, necessitated with Caleb Martin out with ankle and quadriceps issues, and Tyler Herro out with back spasms.

– With the start, Adebayo tied P.J. Brown for 14th on the Heat all-time list.

– With his start, Lowry passed Chris Mullin for 95th on the NBA all-time list.

– With his third point, Butler passed Bimbo Coles for 16th on the Heat all-time scoring list.

– With Devin Booker, Cam Johnson and Cam Payne out, the Suns opened with Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton.

– Paul then missed the second half with hip soreness.

– Spoelstra did not want to hear pregame anything about the Suns being shorthanded.

– “This is an extremely competitive league and I think night to night you have no idea who’s going to be available,” Spoelstra said. “So you better focus on your team, your habits, your identity, playing consistent basketball. That’s enough for us.”

– He added, “With the parity in the league, it just feels like every single game just has great meaning and significance and there’s desperation on both sides.”

– Spoelstra said it became clear during Wednesday night’s loss to the Lakers that Martin would need more time off.

– “He kind of tweaked both of ‘em in the Laker game,” Spoelstra said. “I saw both of them happen. He rolled his ankle and then I think he got hit in his quad, where he’s had a lot of discomfort.”

– Victor Oladipo played as Heat sixth man.

– Dedmon and Gabe Vincent then followed.

– That left Robinson and Udonis Haslem as the only other available Heat players not to see action,

– Making it all the more confounding that the Heat chose to send Jamal Cain to the G League ahead of the game.

– For his part, Cain closed with 20 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat’s G League affiliate.

– Asked about the breakout 40- and 50-point performances around the league this season, Spoelstra said pregame, “If we could get a couple of guys and get a couple of 40-point games, I like it, too, for us.”

– And, no, he said, he would not dissuade such outbursts.

– “I wouldn’t say we’re a prevent offense,” he said. “I don’t want to be Dean Smith, [where] I’m the only guy that can hold our guys down. No, I want our guys to score.”

– The game was the last for the Heat this season beyond the Central time zone, easing travel the balance of the season.

– Adebayo extended his streak of games scoring in double figures to 52, three games shy of the longest streak of his career.

– Lowry’s first steal tied David Robinson for 63rd on the NBA all-time list.

– With his first 3-pointer, Lowry extended his streak of games with at least one to 34, matching the longest streak of his career, set in 2015-16 with the Raptors.

– Lowry’s first 3-pointer also was the 2,050th of his career.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: Orlando Robinson over Dewayne Dedmon opens Heat eyes in loss

Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 102-101 loss to the Brooklyn Nets: – We’ll start here. – Yes, this was about Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, until he got hurt. – But a subtext, at least a Heat subtext, was how Erik Spoelstra handled the Heat’s situation at backup center. – No, not nearly the sexiest aspect of the one, which might have been ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: A Dewayne Dedmon defining (and closing?) moment after Heat ejection

Observations and other notes of interest from Tuesday night’s 112-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder: – As compelling a win as there has been this season. – One that featured as confounding a moment as seen this season. – Early in the Pat Riley era, last straws quickly were issued. – Just ask Smush Parker, Todd Day and select others. – Then a more conciliatory tone was set after ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

With Heat short on bodies and composure, Jimmy Butler saves night in 112-111 win over Thunder

Tuesday night’s 112-111 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder just about summed up the Miami Heat’s season. There were the requisite injury absences, in this case going without Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, among others. There was a moment of the unfathomable, in this case backup center Dewayne Dedmon ejected in the second period for whacking a training device onto the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

At 21-20 at midpoint, Heat view outlook as not half bad

The Miami Heat couldn’t beat ‘em. But they’d still like to join ‘em. If there is a template for success over the second half of the season, the Heat hope to model it after the revival of the Brooklyn Nets. With Sunday’s victory over the Heat at FTX Arena, the Nets made it 14 victories in their last 15 games, skyrocketing to the top of the Eastern Conference. With the loss, the Heat fell to a ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

NBA says correct call in not sending Heat’s Butler to line at finish vs. Nets; Adebayo wrist MRI negative; Lowry out Tuesday

The NBA on Monday said Sunday night’s officiating crew was correct in not awarding Jimmy Butler free throws on his driving layup attempt with seven-tenths of a second remaining in the Heat’s 102-101 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Contrary to the perspective of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, the league ruled that Nets forward Royce O’Neale made a legal defensive play. In the league’s Last Two ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Do the Heat have the personnel available to win without Adebayo?

Q: Ira, if Bam Adebayo misses time I don’t feel as comfortable as last season when Omer Yurtseven came in and lifted the Heat with all his double-doubles. I would feel better if Big Yurt was back. – William. A: So would the Heat. But that apparently is not happening any time soon. Omer Yurtseven again is walking without his scooter, but he also is wearing an expansive brace that goes from his ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Did Heat’s Jimmy Butler make statement by playing in attack mode?

Q: Ira, forget that two-minute report. I still like the final play against the Nets because Jimmy Butler took it hard to the rim. He may not have gotten the call this time, but he will get the next one, hopefully in the playoffs. – Sid. A: Agree. So far this season, no matter the score, and whether only one or two points were needed, it seems as if the Heat continually were settling for the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy