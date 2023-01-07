Read full article on original website
Harlan girls survive late push to get OT win over Glenwood
(Glenwood) – The Harlan girls basketball team used a pair of big runs and had just enough in overtime to pick up their second win over Glenwood of the season. The Cyclones controlled the game for most of the second and third quarters before a furious rally from Glenwood forced the extra period. Harlan pushed through in overtime to get a 54-52 win.
Glenwood boys use defense, rebounding to score win over Harlan
(Glenwood) – The Glenwood boys basketball team did just enough down the stretch to pick up a key win over Harlan Tuesday night. The Rams picked up their sixth-straight win, outlasting Harlan 47-44. The win was the sixth-straight for Glenwood, who haven’t lost since a December 13th setback against this same Cyclones’ team.
Defending champ Sacred Heart girls 'turning the corner'
(Falls City) -- Bad news for everyone else in the Class D2 girls basketball world: the Falls City Sacred Heart is getting comfortable with a new lineup. The defending Class D2 state champion had some ups and downs early in the season, but the Irish are now 10-2 after six consecutive wins, including two in a row over Diller-Odell. Their latest victory came on Monday in the first round of the MUDECAS Tournament.
Tri-Center making strides, competing in loaded Western Iowa Conference
(Neola) -- Tri-Center girls basketball is showing improvement amidst a gauntlet schedule within the Western Iowa Conference. After an 0-2 start to the season, the Trojans (6-5) have won six of their last nine games. “I think that, going into the season, I wasn’t 100 percent sure what to expect,”...
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/9): Paup leads Creston, Woodbine survives battle with CR-B
(KMAland) -- Creston got a big night from Doryn Paup, Audubon took down Mo Valley, Woodbine survived CR-B, Shenandoah rolled & tournaments began in Missouri & Nebraska on Monday in KMAland girls hoops. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Creston 60 Red Oak 35. Doryn Paup had a big night for Creston with...
Shenandoah's Green reflects on recent success
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls basketball team is playing some of its best basketball of the year behind the stellar performances of sophomore Lynnae Green. The Fillies came into 2023 with a 3-6 record but are now 5-7 after wins over Fremont-Mills and Griswold. They also put a scare in 4A No. 13 Glenwood before the Rams outscored them 20-6 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Martin Blog (1/11): It's time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten
(KMAland) -- Day 11 & Blog 11 of 2023. According to Wikipedia, Creston approached the Little Ten Conference members all the way back in 1930. They talked with Atlantic, Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Villisca about breaking away from that conference to make a new league. After a meeting in Villisca, they made it official. Those six schools would form the Hawkeye Six. It was the first iteration of what we now know as the Hawkeye Ten.
KMA Sports presents Five Questions with Lenox's Gabe Funk
(KMAland) -- It's time for another round of Five Questions with one of KMAland's top athletes. The aim of KMA Sports' Five Questions is to get to know area athletes on a different level -- outside of the athletic realm -- and today we turn our attention to Lenox sophomore Gabe Funk.
Larry Studey, 77, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Virginia (Vansant) Barnett, 83 of Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday - January 21, 2023. Visitation End: 2:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends. Memorials: Faith in Action of Sidney OR Sidney Public Library. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Cemetery: At another time: Farragut, IA Cemetery.
McQueen on KMA's Morning Line Program 1/11/23
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says he and the city council were "educated" on matters regarding a proposed carbon pipeline project.
Rev. Claude J. Wood, 94, of Atlantic, IA
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
Cleon E. Klemish, 81, Adair
Location:St. John’s Catholic Church in Adair, IA. Visitation Location:St. John’s Catholic Church in Adair. Visitation Start:5:00pm with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, IA. Cemetery:St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Notes:A luncheon will be hosted at St. John’s Catholic Hall following the...
Mryna Sorensen, 81, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Family receiving friends. Visitation End:7:00 P.M. Memorials:Iowa Right To Life (https://iowartl.org) Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral...
Robert Scott, 99 years, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Oakland, Iowa
Location: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home, Oakland, Iowa.
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday morning. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred the intersection of 189th Street and Bunge Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Authorities say a 2022 Mazda driven by 64-year-old Daniel Clark of Papillion was westbound on Bunge Avenue when a 2002 Ford driven by 67-year-old Leslie Smith of Red Oak pulled out in front of Clark's vehicle. Clark's vehicle then struck the Smith vehicle in the intersection.
Wendell C. Rolf, 81, Westboro, Missouri
Location: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
Atchison County rollover wreck injures 1
(Rock Port) -- A Neosho, Missouri woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29 4 miles west of Rock Port shortly after 5 p.m. Authorities say a 2009 Honda Fit driven by 74-year-old Lillie Smith was northbound when it exited the west shoulder. After the driver overcorrected, the vehicle returned to the roadway and skidded off the west shoulder into the median. Smith's vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its wheels, blocking the interstate's southbound lanes.
Shen district seeks second construction trades teacher
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is looking for an extra teacher in conjunction with the district's growing industrial tech program. By unanimous vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a request for an additional full time construction teaching position at the high school. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says a second instructor is needed as the district's Career Technical Education or CTE programs continue to expand.
Quitman woman hurt in Nodaway County accident
(Quitman) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred a mile north of Quitman on Missouri Highway 113 at around 4:45 p.m. Authorities say a 2003 Kia Sorrento driven by 80-year-old Donna Younglove of Quiman was southbound on 113 when the vehicle crested a hill--where the driver's vison was obscured by the sun. The vehicle exited the west side of the roadway, traveled back across the center line, then exited the east side of the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing north off the east side of the roadway.
